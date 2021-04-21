Log in
    INBK

FIRST INTERNET BANCORP

(INBK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 04/21 04:00:00 pm
33.95 USD   +1.56%
04:55pFIRST INTERNET BANCORP  : Q1 EPS, Revenue Increase
MT
04:54pFIRST INTERNET : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:50pFIRST INTERNET BANCORP  : Quarter 2021 Financial Results Presentation
PU
First Internet Bancorp : Quarter 2021 Financial Results Presentation

04/21/2021 | 04:50pm EDT
Financial Results First Quarter 2021

Forward-Looking Statements & Non-GAAP

Financial Measures

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, trends in lending policies, plans, objectives, future performance or business of the Company. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "designed," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "optimistic," "pending," "plan," "position," "preliminary," "remain," "should," "will," "would" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information in the forward-looking statements. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact general business and economic conditions as well as our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers. Continued uncertainty in market conditions could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding, lead to a tightening of credit and further increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, could affect us in substantial and unpredictable ways. The ultimate magnitude and duration of the pandemic is still unknown at this time, therefore, the extent of the impact on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity and prospects remains uncertain. Other factors that may cause such differences include: failures or breaches of or interruptions in the communications and information systems on which we rely to conduct our business; failure of our plans to grow our commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, public finance, SBA and healthcare finance loan portfolios; competition with national, regional and community financial institutions; the loss of any key members of senior management; fluctuations in interest rates; general economic conditions; risks relating to the regulation of financial institutions; and other factors identified in reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements in this presentation, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, net interest income - FTE, net interest margin - FTE, allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted noninterest expense to average assets, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income tax provision (benefit), adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity and adjusted effective income tax rate are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the table at the end of this release under the caption "Reconciliation of Non- GAAP Financial Measures."

2

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

Diluted EPS of $1.05, up 69.4% from 1Q20

Earnings

Quarterly net income of $10.5 million, up 73.6% from 1Q20

Total revenue of $28.9 million, up 36.1% from 1Q20

Cost of interest-bearing deposits declined 17 bps from 4Q20 to 1.12%

Key Operating

FTE net interest margin increased 27 bps from 4Q20 to 2.18%1

Trends

SBA loan sales contributed $1.7 million of fee revenue

Asset quality remained stable with NPAs to total assets of 0.34%

Loans and

Total portfolio loan balance comparable to 4Q20

Public finance, construction and SBA (PPP) experienced growth from 4Q20

Deposits

Non-time deposit balances increased 3.4% from 4Q20 while CDs were down 8.9%

Profitability

ROAA of 1.02% and ROATCE of 12.79%1

Tangible common equity / tangible assets increased 43 bps from 4Q20 to 8.12%1

and Capital

Regulatory capital ratios increased from 4Q20 and remain strong

1 See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Appendix

3

Meaningful Outperformance vs. Peers

Deposit Cost Change1

Net Interest Margin Change1

(in bps)

(in bps)

24

24

Deposit

costs

declined

112 bps

-53

Y-o-Y in

1Q21

-85

-107

$3 - $7bn

Top quartile

INBK

asset banks

FTE NIM expanded 53 bps YoY in 1Q213

-24

$3 - $7bn

Top quartile

INBK

asset banks

Revenue % Change1

Share Price % Change2

52%

40%

Revenue

rose 36%

Y-o-Y in

1Q21

13%

109%

115%

64%

$3 - $7bn

Top quartile

INBK

$3 - $7bn

Top quartile

INBK

asset banks

asset banks

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

  1. Change from 4Q19 - 4Q20; Orange indicates median of publicly traded $3-$7bn asset U.S. banks, green represents top quartile; peer data includes FTE net interest margin data if available
  2. Change from 3/31/2020 - 3/31/2021; Orange indicates median of publicly traded $3-$7bn asset U.S. banks, green represents top quartile
  3. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Appendix

4

Near-term Profitability Drivers

Continued deposit repricing opportunity combined with stabilized asset yields provides significant opportunity to increase net interest income and net interest margin

Annual interest expense savings of approximately $25 million expected for 2021

SBA platform is hitting its stride following last year's accelerated sales and operations hiring

SBA gain on sale revenue expected to be in the range of $14 - $15 million for 2021

Mortgage banking revenue expected to remain solid in the near-term

Credit trends remain favorable with asset quality metrics among the industry's best - relatively low levels of nonperforming loans and net charge-offs

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Internet Bancorp published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 20:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
