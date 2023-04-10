Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Internet Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INBK   US3205571017

FIRST INTERNET BANCORP

(INBK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-10 pm EDT
16.43 USD   +1.61%
04:20pFirst Internet Bancorp to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, April 26
BU
04/06Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Adjusts Price Target on First Internet Bancorp to $27 From $30, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
03/28First Internet Bancorp : 2023 Proxy Statemen
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Internet Bancorp to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, April 26

04/10/2023 | 04:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Conference call and webcast to be held on Thursday, April 27

First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK), the parent company of First Internet Bank (www.firstib.com), announced today that it plans to issue its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the following day, Thursday, April 27 at 2:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

 

Date and Time:

 

Thursday, April 27, 2023, 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time

   

Telephone Access:

 

 

 

 

1-833-470-1428 (U.S. toll free)

1-226-828-7575 (Canada toll free)

1-929-526-1599 (International)

Access Code: 192191

   

Telephone Replay:

 

 

 

 

1-866-813-9403 (U.S. toll free)

1-226-828-7578 (Canada)

+44-204-525-0658 (International)

Access Code: 451912

 

The conference call replay will be available one hour after the live call

has ended and available through May 27, 2023.

   

Webcast and

Presentation Slides:

 

To access the webcast and view the presentation slides, please visit

http://www.firstinternetbancorp.com and click the link provided

for Earnings Call Webcast.

 

The webcast and slides will be available on the Company’s website

shortly after the call has ended and will be archived on the Company’s

website for 12 months.

   

About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp is a financial holding company with assets of $4.5 billion as of December 31, 2022. The Company’s subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. First Internet Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, SBA financing, franchise finance, consumer loans, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and treasury management services on a regional basis. First Internet Bancorp’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “INBK” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about First Internet Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
04:20pFirst Internet Bancorp to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, A..
BU
04/06Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Adjusts Price Target on First Internet Bancorp to $27 From $30,..
MT
03/28First Internet Bancorp : 2023 Proxy Statemen
PU
03/28First Internet Bancorp : 2022 Annual Repor
PU
03/21First Internet Bancorp Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.06 a Share, Payable April 17 to H..
MT
03/21First Internet Bancorp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
03/21First Internet Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on April 17, 2023
CI
03/21First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend
BU
03/16Insider Buy: First Internet Bancorp
MT
03/15First Internet Bank Offers Access to Multi-Million Dollar FDIC Deposit Insurance Covera..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 90,7 M - -
Net income 2023 18,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,91x
Yield 2023 1,48%
Capitalization 145 M 145 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,59x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 317
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
Duration : Period :
First Internet Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 16,17 $
Average target price 27,80 $
Spread / Average Target 71,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David B. Becker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicole S. Lorch President, Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Kenneth J. Lovik Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paula Deemer Director-Corporate Administration
Jean L. Wojtowicz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST INTERNET BANCORP-33.53%145
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.94%375 190
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%223 714
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.94%222 700
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 194
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.21%143 152
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer