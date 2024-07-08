First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK), the parent company of First Internet Bank (www.firstib.com), announced today that it plans to issue its second quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.
A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the following day, Thursday, July 25 at 2:00 p.m., Eastern Time.
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
Date and Time:
Thursday, July 25, 2024, 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Telephone Access:
1-888-259-6580 (U.S. toll free)
1-206-962-3782 (U.S. toll)
1-416-764-8624 (Toll)
Conference ID: 10885532
Telephone Replay:
1-877-674-7070 (U.S. toll free)
1-416-764-8692 (Toll)
Passcode: 885532 #
Webcast and Presentation Slides:
To access the webcast and view the presentation slides, please visit http://www.firstinternetbancorp.com and click the link provided for Earnings Call Webcast.
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp is a financial holding company with assets of $5.3 billion as of March 31, 2024. The Company’s subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. First Internet Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, SBA financing, franchise finance, consumer loans, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and treasury management services on a regional basis. First Internet Bancorp’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “INBK”. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about First Internet Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.
