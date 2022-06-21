Log in
    INBK   US3205571017

FIRST INTERNET BANCORP

(INBK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-21 pm EDT
37.37 USD   +0.48%
First Internet Bancorp : to Pay Cash Dividend - Form 8-K

06/21/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend

Fishers, Indiana, June 21, 2022 - The Board of Directors of First Internet Bancorp (the "Company") (Nasdaq: INBK) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share. The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2022.

The declaration and amount of any future cash dividends will be subject to the sole discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend upon many factors, including the Company's results of operations, financial condition, capital requirements, regulatory and contractual restrictions, business strategy and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors.

Contact Information:
Investors/Analysts Media
Paula Deemer Nicole Lorch
Director of Corporate Administration President and Chief Operating Officer
(317) 428-4628 (317) 532-7906
investors@firstib.com nlorch@firstib.com


Disclaimer

First Internet Bancorp published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 20:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
