    INBK   US3205571017

FIRST INTERNET BANCORP

(INBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:52 2022-07-27 pm EDT
34.60 USD   +1.08%
07/21TRANSCRIPT : First Internet Bancorp, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 21, 2022
CI
07/20First Internet Bancorp Q2 Adjusted Profit, Revenue Drop
MT
07/20FIRST INTERNET : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
First Internet Bank Adds New Senior Business Development Officer to SBA Lending Team

07/27/2022 | 02:21pm EDT
First Internet Bank announced today the addition of Paul DePasquale to its Small Business Administration (SBA) Lending team as Vice President, Senior Business Development Officer. The move further demonstrates the Bank’s commitment to small businesses nationwide.

“We are pleased to welcome Paul to our expanding SBA lending team,” said Mark Gibson, Vice President, National SBA Sales Manager. “He has a proven track record, collaborating with clients to create customized financial solutions that meet their specific business needs while also ensuring the delivery of a positive SBA loan experience.”

Paul noted, “Small business owners often face challenges securing the financing they need to succeed. First Internet Bank has assembled a highly experienced and talented team. I am excited to be part of the effort to help grow our local economies.”

Mr. DePasquale brings extensive knowledge of restaurant and franchise acquisition loans. His background with business and real estate brokers, coupled with his ability to oversee the loan process from start to finish will benefit a wide range of clients.

He most recently served as Vice President, SBA Specialist for Gulf Coast Small Business Lending. Previous employers include Florida First Capital Finance Corporation and Wells Fargo Bank. Paul is an alumnus of Rochester Institute of Technology.

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.1 billion as of June 30, 2022, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, consumer loans, residential mortgages and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a Member FDIC.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 110 M - -
Net income 2022 43,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,65x
Yield 2022 0,70%
Capitalization 322 M 322 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,93x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 284
Free-Float 92,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 34,23 $
Average target price 46,80 $
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
Managers and Directors
David B. Becker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicole S. Lorch President & Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth J. Lovik Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paula Deemer Director-Corporate Administration
Jean L. Wojtowicz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST INTERNET BANCORP-25.04%322
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.24%332 615
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.19%265 564
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-5.68%222 073
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.34%162 718
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.04%161 723