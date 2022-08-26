Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Internet Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INBK   US3205571017

FIRST INTERNET BANCORP

(INBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:57 2022-08-26 am EDT
37.47 USD   -1.20%
11:11aFirst Internet Bank Executive to Lead Women in Public Finance Indiana Chapter
BU
08/15First Internet Bank Launches Do More Business™ Checking
BU
08/15First Internet Bank Launches Do More Business™ Checking, an Account Designed to Help Small Business Owners Accomplish More in Less Time
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Internet Bank Executive to Lead Women in Public Finance Indiana Chapter

08/26/2022 | 11:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Internet Bank today announced that Vice President, Portfolio Manager, Public Finance Kathryn “Katy” Clayton has been named President of the Board of Directors for the Indiana Chapter of Women in Public Finance (WPF). Ms. Clayton has been with First Internet Bank since 2018, and a WPF Board member since October, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005343/en/

Katy Clayton, Vice President Public Finance (Photo: Business Wire)

Katy Clayton, Vice President Public Finance (Photo: Business Wire)

“Women in Public Finance provides frequent networking opportunities with other driven professionals, and regional activities that bring together a diverse group of women from virtually every segment of the Public Finance industry,” Katy Clayton noted. “I am excited by the opportunity to lead this distinguished board.”

In September, Ms. Clayton and other members of First Internet Bank’s Public Finance Team will be attending the national Women in Public Finance Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona as representatives of the WPF’s Indiana Chapter.

For more information about First Internet Bank, please visit firstib.com. To learn more about Women in Public Finance, visit inwpf.com.

About First Internet Bank

With assets of $4.1 billion as of June 30, 2022, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, SBA financing, consumer loans, residential mortgages and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a member FDIC.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
11:11aFirst Internet Bank Executive to Lead Women in Public Finance Indiana Chapter
BU
08/15First Internet Bank Launches Do More Business™ Checking
BU
08/15First Internet Bank Launches Do More Business™ Checking, an Account Designed to He..
CI
08/09FIRST INTERNET BANCORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
07/27First Internet Bank Adds New Senior Business Development Officer to SBA Lending Team
BU
07/21TRANSCRIPT : First Internet Bancorp, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 21, 2022
CI
07/20First Internet Bancorp Q2 Adjusted Profit, Revenue Drop
MT
07/20FIRST INTERNET : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/20FIRST INTERNET BANCORP : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
07/20First Internet Bancorp Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 110 M - -
Net income 2022 43,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,48x
Yield 2022 0,63%
Capitalization 357 M 357 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 284
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
Duration : Period :
First Internet Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 37,92 $
Average target price 46,80 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David B. Becker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicole S. Lorch President & Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth J. Lovik Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paula Deemer Director-Corporate Administration
Jean L. Wojtowicz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST INTERNET BANCORP-19.39%357
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.13%347 656
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.02%282 358
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.86%215 198
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.40%172 167
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.81%156 857