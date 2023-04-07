Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GWB   US32055Y2019

FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC.

(GWB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-06 pm EDT
29.77 USD   +2.73%
04:36pFirst Interstate Bancsystem : 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report
PU
03/16First Interstate Bancsystem Inc : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/01First Interstate Bancsystem : GWB routing numbers to retire March 31
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Interstate BancSystem : 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

04/07/2023 | 04:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Making a difference in the places we call home.

2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Letter to Stakeholders

5

Executive Summary

6

Social Report

8

Employees

10

Clients

21

Communities

28

Environmental Report

61

Governance Report

Conclusion

68

76

SUMMARY

Transformation while scaling with strength were the underlying themes for First Interstate in 2022. Our workforce successfully acquired Great Western Bank, adding eight new states to our footprint and expanding our Company significantly in both asset size and geography. Sound operational practices and our well-developed community banking model appropriately prepared us for this transition. Through this change, we remained committed to upholding our environmental, social, and governance practices.

3 | ESG Report 2023

INTRODUCTION

Transforming ourselves and our communities.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc., is pleased to share our 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. In 2022, our franchise experienced a transformative change through the acquisition of Great Western Bank. We more than doubled the number of states in our footprint, from 6 to 14, and benefitted from our efforts to make our Company more scalable without sacrificing our long-standing care and consideration for our ESG priorities and practices.

Organizational growth was made possible by a continued dedication to our Mission, Vision, and Values - which, together, will continue to serve as our north star. These core concepts have enabled us to develop a compelling community banking model and apply it to new markets successfully. Our sound operational practices have further buoyed our results while strengthening the many places our people call home.

Our dedication to taking care of our employees, clients, and communities; our respect for the environments in which we live and work; and our commitment to operating with integrity continues to fuel First Interstate's strength and stability as we move forward.

4 | ESG Report 2023

LETTER TO STAKEHOLDERS

To Our Stakeholders:

First Interstate Bank experienced a transformative year in 2022. Through the strategic acquisition of Great Western Bank, our franchise more than doubled our footprint, creating the opportunity for First Interstate to extend our own transformative capabilities to new staff, new clients, and new communities. Today, we serve 14 states, and we bring our community banking sensibilities to each one - operating with consideration for the surrounding environment, the neighborhoods in which we live and work, and the example we set in how we conduct our business day in, day out.

First Interstate's transformation over the past year was made possible by adhering to what has made our franchise a source of strength and stability for decades: our Mission, Vision, and Values. Each decision is made through the lens of how we help people and their money work better together. That mission dictates how we show up in every interaction, from serving clients with employees who are engaged, supported and excited about their jobs to assisting local nonprofits with time, talent, and treasure.

Time and again, First Interstate has shown up. It is a quality our long-time employees and clients appreciate and one our new markets are quickly coming to learn and know. We understand that our business has an impact on the environments in which we are situated, and we continue to seek ways to reduce our impact on our natural surroundings. After all, these are beloved places that our employees and clients call home.

First Interstate also knows we can only succeed if those around us have the tools and resources to succeed. In addition to offering clients products and services that evolve to meet changing needs, we are invested in supporting our own people by encouraging growth, increasing wages, and providing valuable benefits. Likewise, First Interstate shows up in our communities. We celebrated our transformational

acquisition with a $21.5 million donation to the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation, $1 million of which was earmarked for a "Believe in Local" campaign to reach nonprofit organizations in our extended footprint.

Finally, our leadership is acutely aware of the importance and clear presence of sound governance, which is critical to maintaining our focus through periods of transformation as well as in times of economic and market uncertainty. First Interstate continues to be conservative and strategic in our initiatives, as we are dedicated to pursuing long-term growth for the benefit of all our stakeholders.

Looking back on the environmental, social, and governance progress First Interstate has made over the past year, the teamwork and solidarity that emerged from our organizational transformation is a source of pride and promise. As always, our work is never ending, but with a team that has enthusiastically rallied around our Mission, Vision, and Values, there is no doubt we will continue to make gains as we go forward together.

Sincerely,

Kevin P. Riley

President & CEO

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.

5 | ESG Report 2023

Disclaimer

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 20:35:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC.
04:36pFirst Interstate Bancsystem : 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report
PU
03/16First Interstate Bancsystem Inc : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fisc..
AQ
03/01First Interstate Bancsystem : GWB routing numbers to retire March 31
PU
03/01First Interstate Bancsystem : GWB routing numbers to retire
PU
02/24FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
02/10First Interstate Bancsystem Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
02/10First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Announces Management Changes
CI
02/07Insider Sell: First Interstate Bancsystem
MT
02/06FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. : Ex-dividend day fo..
FA
01/27Sector Update: Financial Stocks Finishing Near Friday Highs
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 179 M - -
Net income 2023 352 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,90x
Yield 2023 6,19%
Capitalization 3 109 M 3 109 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,64x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 3 783
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 29,77 $
Average target price 37,57 $
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin P. Riley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcy D. Mutch Vice President-Tax
David Leonard Jahnke Chairman
Scott Erkonen Chief Information Officer & EVP
Kristina Robbins Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC.-22.98%3 109
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.94%375 190
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%223 514
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.94%222 700
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 155
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.21%143 152
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer