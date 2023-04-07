First Interstate BancSystem : 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

LETTER TO STAKEHOLDERS

To Our Stakeholders:

First Interstate Bank experienced a transformative year in 2022. Through the strategic acquisition of Great Western Bank, our franchise more than doubled our footprint, creating the opportunity for First Interstate to extend our own transformative capabilities to new staff, new clients, and new communities. Today, we serve 14 states, and we bring our community banking sensibilities to each one - operating with consideration for the surrounding environment, the neighborhoods in which we live and work, and the example we set in how we conduct our business day in, day out.

First Interstate's transformation over the past year was made possible by adhering to what has made our franchise a source of strength and stability for decades: our Mission, Vision, and Values. Each decision is made through the lens of how we help people and their money work better together. That mission dictates how we show up in every interaction, from serving clients with employees who are engaged, supported and excited about their jobs to assisting local nonprofits with time, talent, and treasure.

Time and again, First Interstate has shown up. It is a quality our long-time employees and clients appreciate and one our new markets are quickly coming to learn and know. We understand that our business has an impact on the environments in which we are situated, and we continue to seek ways to reduce our impact on our natural surroundings. After all, these are beloved places that our employees and clients call home.

First Interstate also knows we can only succeed if those around us have the tools and resources to succeed. In addition to offering clients products and services that evolve to meet changing needs, we are invested in supporting our own people by encouraging growth, increasing wages, and providing valuable benefits. Likewise, First Interstate shows up in our communities. We celebrated our transformational