First Interstate BancSystem : 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

Making a difference in the places we call home.
2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report
SUMMARY
Transformation while scaling with strength were the underlying themes for First Interstate in 2022. Our workforce successfully acquired Great Western Bank, adding eight new states to our footprint and expanding our Company significantly in both asset size and geography. Sound operational practices and our well-developed community banking model appropriately prepared us for this transition. Through this change, we remained committed to upholding our environmental, social, and governance practices.
INTRODUCTION
Transforming ourselves and our communities.
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc., is pleased to share our 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. In 2022, our franchise experienced a transformative change through the acquisition of Great Western Bank. We more than doubled the number of states in our footprint, from 6 to 14, and benefitted from our efforts to make our Company more scalable without sacrificing our long-standing care and consideration for our ESG priorities and practices.
Organizational growth was made possible by a continued dedication to our Mission, Vision, and Values - which, together, will continue to serve as our north star. These core concepts have enabled us to develop a compelling community banking model and apply it to new markets successfully. Our sound operational practices have further buoyed our results while strengthening the many places our people call home.
Our dedication to taking care of our employees, clients, and communities; our respect for the environments in which we live and work; and our commitment to operating with integrity continues to fuel First Interstate's strength and stability as we move forward.
LETTER TO STAKEHOLDERS
To Our Stakeholders:
First Interstate Bank experienced a transformative year in 2022. Through the strategic acquisition of Great Western Bank, our franchise more than doubled our footprint, creating the opportunity for First Interstate to extend our own transformative capabilities to new staff, new clients, and new communities. Today, we serve 14 states, and we bring our community banking sensibilities to each one - operating with consideration for the surrounding environment, the neighborhoods in which we live and work, and the example we set in how we conduct our business day in, day out.
First Interstate's transformation over the past year was made possible by adhering to what has made our franchise a source of strength and stability for decades: our Mission, Vision, and Values. Each decision is made through the lens of how we help people and their money work better together. That mission dictates how we show up in every interaction, from serving clients with employees who are engaged, supported and excited about their jobs to assisting local nonprofits with time, talent, and treasure.
Time and again, First Interstate has shown up. It is a quality our long-time employees and clients appreciate and one our new markets are quickly coming to learn and know. We understand that our business has an impact on the environments in which we are situated, and we continue to seek ways to reduce our impact on our natural surroundings. After all, these are beloved places that our employees and clients call home.
First Interstate also knows we can only succeed if those around us have the tools and resources to succeed. In addition to offering clients products and services that evolve to meet changing needs, we are invested in supporting our own people by encouraging growth, increasing wages, and providing valuable benefits. Likewise, First Interstate shows up in our communities. We celebrated our transformational
acquisition with a $21.5 million donation to the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation, $1 million of which was earmarked for a "Believe in Local" campaign to reach nonprofit organizations in our extended footprint.
Finally, our leadership is acutely aware of the importance and clear presence of sound governance, which is critical to maintaining our focus through periods of transformation as well as in times of economic and market uncertainty. First Interstate continues to be conservative and strategic in our initiatives, as we are dedicated to pursuing long-term growth for the benefit of all our stakeholders.
Looking back on the environmental, social, and governance progress First Interstate has made over the past year, the teamwork and solidarity that emerged from our organizational transformation is a source of pride and promise. As always, our work is never ending, but with a team that has enthusiastically rallied around our Mission, Vision, and Values, there is no doubt we will continue to make gains as we go forward together.
