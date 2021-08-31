First Interstate BancSystem : Celebrating Volunteer Day on Wednesday, September 8

Being an active supporter of the communities we serve is part of who we are at First Interstate. As such, I'm proud to announce we will once again hold our company-wide Volunteer Day on Wednesday, September 8.

For the fourth year in a row, we will close all First Interstate offices at noon local time so our employees can volunteer in their communities. Although our branch offices will be closed the afternoon of September 8, our Client Contact Center will be fully staffed and available to assist you 7:30 a.m. MT (6:30 a.m. PT) to 7 p.m. MT (6 p.m. MT). As always, you can visit one of our ATMs or use online banking or the mobile banking app for immediate banking needs.

Giving back to the places we call home is important to us. Thank you for your continued business and for helping us celebrate the power of community, the power of teamwork, and the power of service.

Kevin P. Riley

President and CEO, First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.