  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIBK   US32055Y2019

FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC.

(FIBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Interstate BancSystem : Celebrating Volunteer Day on Wednesday, September 8

08/31/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
Being an active supporter of the communities we serve is part of who we are at First Interstate. As such, I'm proud to announce we will once again hold our company-wide Volunteer Day on Wednesday, September 8.

For the fourth year in a row, we will close all First Interstate offices at noon local time so our employees can volunteer in their communities. Although our branch offices will be closed the afternoon of September 8, our Client Contact Center will be fully staffed and available to assist you 7:30 a.m. MT (6:30 a.m. PT) to 7 p.m. MT (6 p.m. MT). As always, you can visit one of our ATMs or use online banking or the mobile banking app for immediate banking needs.

Giving back to the places we call home is important to us. Thank you for your continued business and for helping us celebrate the power of community, the power of teamwork, and the power of service.

Kevin P. Riley
President and CEO, First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.

Disclaimer

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 21:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 631 M - -
Net income 2021 186 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 3,76%
Capitalization 2 721 M 2 721 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 462
Free-Float 65,9%
Managers and Directors
Kevin P. Riley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcy D. Mutch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Leonard Jahnke Chairman
Kade G. Peterson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jodi Delahunt Hubbell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC.7.24%2 721
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.32%479 420
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION37.45%350 565
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.72%239 327
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.40%198 791
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.11.40%192 114