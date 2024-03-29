First Interstate BancSystem : Eugene Branch Remodel Now Complete
March 29, 2024 at 06:14 pm EDT
First Interstate officials are pleased to announce its Eugene branch remodeling project is complete.
Located at 899 Pearl Street in Eugene, Oregon, the newly remodeled space features an open floor plan as well as improved ADA accessibility, providing a comfortable, client-friendly space that is both aesthetically pleasing and highly functional.
"Our refreshed design uses the facility more thoughtfully and efficiently, creating room for new retail lease space with the bonus of great parking," said Willamette Valley and Coastal Market President Gary Collins. "By reinvesting in a large building in the downtown area, First Interstate contributes to the overall momentum and vibrancy that Eugene is experiencing, and we're excited to be a part of that."
The remodel, overseen by Chambers Construction Co. serving as the general contractor, opened for business in March 2024.
Clients and community members are encouraged to visit their trusted bankers with questions about the remodel, while enjoying increased options and conveniences regarding how they choose to bank.
With more than 300 locations across 14 states, First Interstate is built for you. Connect with your local banker or visit a branch today.
