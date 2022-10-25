Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GWB   US32055Y2019

FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC.

(GWB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-25 pm EDT
41.90 USD   -0.90%
05:18pFirst Interstate Bancsystem : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:04pFirst Interstate BancSystem Q3 Earnings, Total Revenue Rise
MT
04:14pFirst Interstate Bancsystem Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Interstate BancSystem : Investor Presentation October 2022

10/25/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Exhibit 99.2

3Q 2022 Investor Presentation

October 25, 2022

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder, that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Any statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, beliefs, or future performance or events constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are identified by words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "trends," "objectives," "continues" or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "may" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, estimates and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any results, performance or events expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this presentation: new, or changes in, governmental regulations; tax legislative initiatives or assessments; more stringent capital requirements, to the extent they may become applicable to us; changes in accounting standards; any failure to comply with applicable laws and regulations; lending risks and risks associated with loan sector concentrations; supply-chain disruptions, labor shortages, and any other; a decline in economic conditions that could reduce demand for our products and services and negatively impact the credit quality of loans; loan credit losses exceeding estimates; the soundness of other financial institutions; changes in oil and gas prices, and declining demand for coal could negatively impact the demand and credit quality of loans; the availability of financing sources for working capital and other needs; a loss of deposits or a change in product mix that increases the Company's funding costs; changes in interest rates; changes in inflationary pressures; changes to United States trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; competition from new or existing competitors; variable interest rates tied to the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) that may no longer be available, or may become unreliable, to us; cyber-security risks, including "denial-of-service attacks," "hacking," and "identity theft" that could result in the disclosure of confidential information; privacy, information security, and data protection laws, rules, and regulations that affect or limit how we collect and use personal information; the potential impairment of our goodwill; exposure to losses in collateralized loan obligation securities; our reliance on other companies that provide key components of our business infrastructure; events that may tarnish our reputation; the loss of the services of our management team and directors; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees to operate our business, including retaining qualified employees; costs associated with repossessed properties, including environmental remediation; the effectiveness of our systems of internal operating controls; our ability to implement new technology-driven products and services or be successful in marketing these products and services to our clients; our ability to execute on our intended expansion plans; difficulties we may face in combining the operations of acquired entities or assets with our own operations or assessing the effectiveness of businesses in which we make strategic investments or with which we enter into strategic contractual relationships; the volatility in the price and trading volume of our common stock; "anti-takeover" provisions and the regulations, which may make it more difficult for a third party to acquire control of us even in circumstances that could be deemed beneficial to stockholders; changes in our dividend policy or our ability to pay dividends; our common stock not being an insured deposit; the potential dilutive effect of future equity issuances; the subordination of our common stock to our existing and future indebtedness; the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the U.S. government's response to the pandemic; changes in general economic conditions caused by inflation, recession, acts of terrorism, and outbreak of hostilities, or other international or domestic calamities, including wars or international conflicts with respect to which the United States may or may not be directly involved, unemployment, or other economic and geopolitical factors; and the effect of global conditions, earthquakes, tsunamis, floods, fires, and other natural catastrophic events.

The foregoing factors are not all of the factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of our forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could harm our results.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above and included in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the caption "Risk Factors". Interested parties are urged to read in their entirety such risk factors prior to making any investment decision with respect to the Company. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly any of these statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

2

FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. OVERVIEW

Premier community banking franchise in growing markets throughout the Midwest and Pacific Northwest

Corporate Overview

Headquarters

Billings, MT

Exchange/Listing

NASDAQ: FIBK

Market Capitalization1

$4.2 Billion

Dividend Yield

4.7%

Branch Network

308 banking offices

Sub Debt Rating

Kroll BBB

Financial Highlights

Balance Sheet

Capital

Assets

$31.3 Billion

Total RB2

12.92%

Loans HFI

$17.6 Billion

CET12

10.84%

Deposits

$25.9 Billion

Leverage2

7.67%

ACL/LHFI

1.21%

TCE

5.90%

308 banking offices in 14 states

  • Calculated using closing stock price of $40.35 as of 9/30/2022
    2 Preliminary estimates - may be subject to change

3

THIRD QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Earnings

Balance Sheet

Asset Quality

Capital

  • Net income of $85.7 million, or $0.80 per share, driven by accelerating loan growth and an increase in NIM
  • Net interest margin of 3.71%; adjusted NIM of 3.47%1, increase of 46 basis points from the second quarter
  • Reported efficiency ratio of 58.4%; adjusted efficiency ratio of 52.4%1
  • Reported ROAE of 10.49% in Q3; adjusted ROAE of 13.29%1
  • Ex-PPPloan growth of $446.9 million, or 10.3% annualized, with positive contribution from both legacy FIB and GWB footprints
  • Repositioned $500 million of Treasuries, resulting in $0.07 of forward EPS accretion and a 2.5 year earn-back
  • Terminated a $200 million forward-startingreceive-floating swap in mid-August, resulting in an $8.5 million deferred gain
  • Loan/deposit ratio increased to 68.0% at 9/30, from 63.9% in the prior quarter
  • Credit quality continued to improve; NCOs impacted by resolution of one acquired PCD loan and one office property
  • One metro office property was moved to HFS and charged down by $6.6 million, and should be resolved in Q4
  • Total criticized loans declined $203.1 million, or 26.0%, to $576.9 million at 9/30
  • Total non-performing loans of $86.0 million declined 21.7% to 49 basis points of loans, with an ACL coverage ratio of 247.7%
  • Tangible book value per share of $17.011 declined 10.1% in the quarter; AOCI further declined by $177.9 million
  • Quarterly cash dividend raised 14.6%, to $0.47/share, bringing the yield to 4.7% based on the average Q3 share price
  • Repurchased 3.3 million shares in Q3, at an average price of $40.59, completing the 5 million share authorization
  • Maintained strong regulatory capital levels; CET1 of 10.8%2 and Total Risk-based of 12.9%2
  • See non-GAAP table in appendix for reconciliation
    2 Preliminary estimates - may be subject to change

4

THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Summary of Q3 2022 Results

$ amounts in millions, except

per share data

3Q22

Net interest income (non-FTE)

$266.8

Provision for (reduction in)

credit losses

8.4

Non-interest income

22.9

Non-interest expense

173.2

Income before taxes

108.1

Income taxes

22.4

Net income

$85.7

Diluted EPS

$0.80

Quarterly Notes:

Q3 2022 Selected items impact

$ amounts in millions, except per

Income Statement

Pre-tax

After-tax

Reported EPS

share data

Geography

(in MM)

(in MM)

Impact

Merger-related expenses

Acquisition expense

$(4.0)

$(3.2)

$(0.03)

Litigation Expense

Other Expenses

(0.5)

(0.4)

-

Investment securities (loss) gain

(24.2)

(19.2)

(0.18)

Totals

$(28.7)

$(22.8)

$(0.21)

  • Quarterly provision expense includes $3.5 million in additional provision for unfunded loan commitments during Q3.
  • Investment securities loss of $24.2 million incurred to reposition $500 million of Treasury securities previously swapped, adding $0.07 in annualized EPS. The net realized loss will be earned-back in 2.5 years.
  • Realized pre-tax merger expenses of $4.0 million.
  • Effective tax rate for full-year 2022 expected to be in the range of 21-22%.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 21:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC.
05:18pFirst Interstate Bancsystem : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:04pFirst Interstate BancSystem Q3 Earnings, Total Revenue Rise
MT
04:14pFirst Interstate Bancsystem Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulatio..
AQ
10/03First Interstate Bank Appoints Ashley Hayslip Chief Banking Officer
MT
10/03First Interstate Bancsystem Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
10/03First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
09/06First Interstate Bancsystem : to Host 5th Annual Volunteer Day
PU
08/19Insider Sell: Riley Exploration Permian
MT
08/16Insider Sell: First Interstate Bancsystem
MT
08/12Insider Sell: First Interstate Bancsystem
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 123 M - -
Net income 2022 237 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 3,88%
Capitalization 4 516 M 4 516 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 2 358
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 42,28 $
Average target price 47,00 $
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin P. Riley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcy D. Mutch Vice President-Tax
David Leonard Jahnke Chairman
Scott Erkonen Chief Information Officer
Kristina Robbins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC.3.96%4 516
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.81%358 965
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.17%281 417
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.73%202 039
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.79%171 554
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 350