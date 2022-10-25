First Interstate BancSystem : Investor Presentation October 2022

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder, that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Any statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, beliefs, or future performance or events constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are identified by words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "trends," "objectives," "continues" or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "may" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, estimates and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any results, performance or events expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this presentation: new, or changes in, governmental regulations; tax legislative initiatives or assessments; more stringent capital requirements, to the extent they may become applicable to us; changes in accounting standards; any failure to comply with applicable laws and regulations; lending risks and risks associated with loan sector concentrations; supply-chain disruptions, labor shortages, and any other; a decline in economic conditions that could reduce demand for our products and services and negatively impact the credit quality of loans; loan credit losses exceeding estimates; the soundness of other financial institutions; changes in oil and gas prices, and declining demand for coal could negatively impact the demand and credit quality of loans; the availability of financing sources for working capital and other needs; a loss of deposits or a change in product mix that increases the Company's funding costs; changes in interest rates; changes in inflationary pressures; changes to United States trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; competition from new or existing competitors; variable interest rates tied to the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) that may no longer be available, or may become unreliable, to us; cyber-security risks, including "denial-of-service attacks," "hacking," and "identity theft" that could result in the disclosure of confidential information; privacy, information security, and data protection laws, rules, and regulations that affect or limit how we collect and use personal information; the potential impairment of our goodwill; exposure to losses in collateralized loan obligation securities; our reliance on other companies that provide key components of our business infrastructure; events that may tarnish our reputation; the loss of the services of our management team and directors; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees to operate our business, including retaining qualified employees; costs associated with repossessed properties, including environmental remediation; the effectiveness of our systems of internal operating controls; our ability to implement new technology-driven products and services or be successful in marketing these products and services to our clients; our ability to execute on our intended expansion plans; difficulties we may face in combining the operations of acquired entities or assets with our own operations or assessing the effectiveness of businesses in which we make strategic investments or with which we enter into strategic contractual relationships; the volatility in the price and trading volume of our common stock; "anti-takeover" provisions and the regulations, which may make it more difficult for a third party to acquire control of us even in circumstances that could be deemed beneficial to stockholders; changes in our dividend policy or our ability to pay dividends; our common stock not being an insured deposit; the potential dilutive effect of future equity issuances; the subordination of our common stock to our existing and future indebtedness; the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the U.S. government's response to the pandemic; changes in general economic conditions caused by inflation, recession, acts of terrorism, and outbreak of hostilities, or other international or domestic calamities, including wars or international conflicts with respect to which the United States may or may not be directly involved, unemployment, or other economic and geopolitical factors; and the effect of global conditions, earthquakes, tsunamis, floods, fires, and other natural catastrophic events.

The foregoing factors are not all of the factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of our forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could harm our results.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above and included in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the caption "Risk Factors". Interested parties are urged to read in their entirety such risk factors prior to making any investment decision with respect to the Company. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly any of these statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

