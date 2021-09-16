Log in
    FIBK   US32055Y2019

FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC.

(FIBK)
First Interstate BancSystem Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – FIBK

09/16/2021 | 11:09pm EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) and Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is fair to First Interstate shareholders. Following completion of the transaction, First Interstate shareholders will collectively own 57% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages First Interstate shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether First Interstate and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for First Interstate shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for First Interstate shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of First Interstate shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages First Interstate shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 630 M - -
Net income 2021 185 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 4,19%
Capitalization 2 438 M 2 438 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,87x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 2 462
Free-Float 65,9%
Managers and Directors
Kevin P. Riley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcy D. Mutch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Leonard Jahnke Chairman
Kade G. Peterson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jodi Delahunt Hubbell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
