First Interstate BancSystem : Named One of the Best Banks in America

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has been named one of the best banks in America by Forbes Magazine.

'This is an incredible honor, especially after the challenges 2020 presented,' said First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. President and CEO Kevin Riley. 'Amid so much uncertainty, our employees proved they are among the best in the business when they stepped up to innovate and provide reliable banking services in our communities.'

To determine America's best banks, Forbes ranked the 100 largest publicly traded banks, ranging in asset size from just under $13 billion to $3.2 trillion. Specifically, they looked at metrics pertaining to asset quality, capital adequacy, growth, and profitability.