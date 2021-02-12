Log in
FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC.

FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC.

(FIBK)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Interstate BancSystem : Named One of the Best Banks in America

02/12/2021 | 01:15pm EST
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has been named one of the best banks in America by Forbes Magazine.

'This is an incredible honor, especially after the challenges 2020 presented,' said First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. President and CEO Kevin Riley. 'Amid so much uncertainty, our employees proved they are among the best in the business when they stepped up to innovate and provide reliable banking services in our communities.'

To determine America's best banks, Forbes ranked the 100 largest publicly traded banks, ranging in asset size from just under $13 billion to $3.2 trillion. Specifically, they looked at metrics pertaining to asset quality, capital adequacy, growth, and profitability.

Disclaimer

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 18:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 661 M - -
Net income 2020 163 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
Yield 2020 4,67%
Capitalization 2 704 M 2 704 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,09x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 2 473
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 43,43 $
Last Close Price 42,84 $
Spread / Highest target 9,71%
Spread / Average Target 1,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin P. Riley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcy D. Mutch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Leonard Jahnke Chairman
Kade G. Peterson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jodi Delahunt Hubbell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC.5.08%2 704
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.9.60%424 690
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION8.48%284 439
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.60%275 149
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.24.12%212 587
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.77%203 829
