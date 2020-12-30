Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.    FIBK

FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC.

(FIBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Interstate BancSystem : Round 2 of PPP

12/30/2020 | 03:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As part of the recently signed Coronavirus relief and stimulus package, an additional $284 billion in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds will soon be available to eligible small businesses. The Small Business Administration (SBA) has 10 days to implement new rules and guidance regarding these 'second draw' loans. First Interstate will begin accepting applications as soon as possible after the final guidance from the SBA is available. Stay tuned for more information and visit sba.gov for the latest information regarding second draw PPP funding.

We'll be sure to communicate additional information as it becomes available. In the meantime, don't hesitate to reach out to your banker with questions or concerns. While we may not have all the details yet, we are certainly here for you!

Disclaimer

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 20:46:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC.
03:46pFIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM : Round 2 of PPP
PU
01:15pFIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM : Economic Impact Payments on Their Way
PU
12/16FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM : Shop Online Safely This Holiday Season, and All Ye..
PU
12/08Continued Level of Significant Insider Selling at First Interstate BancSystem..
MT
12/07INSIDER TRENDS : First Interstate BancSystem Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Tren..
MT
11/19FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM : Governance Committee Charter
PU
11/05FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/04FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM : Management's discussion and analysis of financial ..
AQ
10/27FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements..
AQ
10/26FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 666 M - -
Net income 2020 165 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
Yield 2020 4,98%
Capitalization 2 537 M 2 537 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,81x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 2 473
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 41,33 $
Last Close Price 40,20 $
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin P. Riley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Leonard Jahnke Chairman
Jodi Delahunt Hubbell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Marcy D. Mutch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kade G. Peterson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC.-4.10%2 537
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.09%381 056
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.83%260 444
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.45%259 610
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.89%191 803
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.14.56%163 918
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ