First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company focused on community banking. Through its bank subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, the Company delivers a range of banking products and services, including online and mobile banking to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and others throughout its market areas. It operates through Community Banking segment, which encompasses commercial and consumer banking services offered to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities. Community Banking segment encompasses commercial and consumer banking services provided through its Bank: primarily the acceptance of deposits, the extension of credit, mortgage loan origination and servicing, and wealth management, which includes trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. It provides lending opportunities to clients that participate in a variety of industries.

Sector Banks