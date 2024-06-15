ACH Schedule for Juneteenth Day

Business Online Banking ACH files must be received by Monday, June 17, in order to settle before the upcoming federal holiday (Juneteenth Day). ACH files received on Tuesday, June 18, will not settle until Thursday, June 20.

