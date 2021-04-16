First Interstate BancSystem : 6 Reasons to Switch to Online Statements

Online statements give account holders easy, convenient access to account information. Not to mention the benefits to the planet from using less paper. If you're unsure about making the switch, here are some of the benefits-and answers to questions you may have about online statements.

Get statements faster. We'll email you as soon as your statement is available, and you can view it immediately. No waiting for them to be printed and mailed.

Prevent identity theft and fraud. By receiving statements electronically, your sensitive information can't get lost or stolen in the mail or delivered to the wrong address. Your account is protected using secure online credentials, as well as multi-factor authentication.

Easily access previous statements. You can view up to 18 months of statements in online banking (previously mailed statements will not be available in PDF format). Download and save statements to view when it's convenient for you.

Less clutter. With online statements, you'll have fewer pieces of paper clogging up your mailbox and covering the kitchen counter, meaning you'll have fewer documents to shred. There's no risk of tossing your statement in the trash by mistake, and you can still print them if you want!

Good for the planet. At about five pages per statement, switching to online statements saves a significant amount of paper, not to mention the impact of printing and mail transportation on the environment.

Print is still an option. If you need a print copy of your statement, no problem! Simply download your online statement to your computer and print it out.

Simply log in to online banking at firstinterstate.com and navigate to 'More' then 'Online Statements.'

Click 'Manage Paperless Settings' to display accounts available to enroll in online statements.

Check the box next to each account you wish to enroll in online statements.

Review the Online Statement Disclosure by clicking the Online Statement Disclosure link.

After reviewing the disclosures, click Continue to proceed with enrolling in online statements for the selected accounts.

This will redirect you to the Online Statements screen, where you can select the account for which you would like to view online statements, which are available in PDF format.

Is there a fee to enroll in online statements?

No. In fact, some checking accounts include a $2 paper statement fee, so depending on your account, enrolling in online statements can save you money!

Will my online statement look the same as the printed statement I'm familiar with?

Yes, your online statement is the same statement with the same information you're used to seeing.

I have two accounts. Can I enroll in online statements for one account but still get paper statements for the other?

Absolutely. Accounts are enrolled in online statements individually, so you can enroll all your accounts or just some. You choose!

Are online statements secure?

Yes! Your online account is confidential and secured by your online login credentials. Plus, your statements can't be stolen or delivered to the wrong address like paper statements might.

What if I sometimes need a paper copy of my statement?

No problem. You can easily download and print your statements from within online banking.

How will I know when a new online statement is available?

You will receive an email notification each time a new online statement is available for you to view within your personal online banking account. This notification is sent to you the day after the statement cycle has ended.

How long are online statements available?

You will be able to view up to 18 months of statements in online banking. However, previously mailed statements will not be available in PDF format.

Will I receive images of my checks with online statements?

Check images are not included on your online statement; however, check images are visible in Online Banking.

Can I switch back to paper statements anytime?

Of course. Simply follow the same steps to choose paper statements if you find you prefer that option.