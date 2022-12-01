01.12.2022: Programme for the issue of perpetual, non-cumulative, uncollateralized, deeply subordinated, non-convertible bonds

To:

Financial Supervision Commission

Supervision of Investment Activities Division

Sofia, 16 Budapest Str.

Bulgarian Stock Exchange

Sofia, 6, Tri Ushi Str.

The Public via x3news

01 December 2022, Sofia

Re: Programme for the issue of perpetual, non-cumulative, uncollateralized, deeply subordinated, non-convertible bonds which meet the requirements for additional Tier 1 capital within the meaning of Art. 52 of Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013.

Dear Sirs,

We hereby inform you that First Investment Bank has decided to prolong its programme launched in December 2021 for the issue of perpetual, non-cumulative, uncollateralized, deeply subordinated, non-convertible bonds which meet the requirements for additional Tier 1 capital within the meaning of Art. 52 of Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013.

Regards,