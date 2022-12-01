Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bulgaria
  Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  First Investment Bank AD
  News
  Summary
    FIB   BG1100106050

FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD

(FIB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-29
1.850 BGN   +5.11%
10:54a01.12.2022 : Programme for the issue of perpetual, non-cumulative, uncollateralized, deeply subordinated, non-convertible bonds
PU
11/3029.11.2022 : Consolidated (unaudited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 30 September 2022
PU
11/29First Investment Bank : Financial and other reports (Consolidated quarterly financial report)
PU
Summary 
Summary

01.12.2022: Programme for the issue of perpetual, non-cumulative, uncollateralized, deeply subordinated, non-convertible bonds

12/01/2022 | 10:54am EST
To:

Financial Supervision Commission

Supervision of Investment Activities Division

Sofia, 16 Budapest Str.

Bulgarian Stock Exchange

Sofia, 6, Tri Ushi Str.

The Public via x3news

01 December 2022, Sofia

Re: Programme for the issue of perpetual, non-cumulative, uncollateralized, deeply subordinated, non-convertible bonds which meet the requirements for additional Tier 1 capital within the meaning of Art. 52 of Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013.

Dear Sirs,

We hereby inform you that First Investment Bank has decided to prolong its programme launched in December 2021 for the issue of perpetual, non-cumulative, uncollateralized, deeply subordinated, non-convertible bonds which meet the requirements for additional Tier 1 capital within the meaning of Art. 52 of Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013.

Regards,

(signed)

(signed)

Chavdar Zlatev

Svetozar Popov

Executive Director

Executive Director

Disclaimer

First Investment Bank AD published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 15:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 309 M 163 M 163 M
Net income 2021 111 M 58,3 M 58,3 M
Net cash 2021 29,0 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,16x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 276 M 145 M 145 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 867
Free-Float 10,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nikola Bakalov Chief Executive Officer
Janko Angelov Karakolev Head-Information Technology
Evgeni Krastev Lukanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jyrki Ilmari Koskelo Member-Supervisory Board
Radka Vesselinova Mineva Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD15.63%145
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.99%140 041
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK27.40%73 097
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.04%51 911
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.92%49 728
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-9.35%49 577