01.12.2022: Programme for the issue of perpetual, non-cumulative, uncollateralized, deeply subordinated, non-convertible bonds

To:
Financial Supervision Commission
Supervision of Investment Activities Division
Sofia, 16 Budapest Str.
Bulgarian Stock Exchange
Sofia, 6, Tri Ushi Str.
The Public via x3news
01 December 2022, Sofia
Re: Programme for the issue of perpetual, non-cumulative, uncollateralized, deeply subordinated, non-convertible bonds which meet the requirements for additional Tier 1 capital within the meaning of Art. 52 of Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013.
Dear Sirs,
We hereby inform you that First Investment Bank has decided to prolong its programme launched in December 2021 for the issue of perpetual, non-cumulative, uncollateralized, deeply subordinated, non-convertible bonds which meet the requirements for additional Tier 1 capital within the meaning of Art. 52 of Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013.
Regards,
|
(signed)
|
(signed)
|
Chavdar Zlatev
|
Svetozar Popov
|
Executive Director
|
Executive Director
Disclaimer
First Investment Bank AD published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 15:53:01 UTC.