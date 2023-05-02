Advanced search
    FIB   BG1100106050

FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD

(FIB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-23
2.040 BGN
2.040 BGN   -.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

02.05.2023: Individual (unaudited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 31 March 2023

05/02/2023 | 10:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To:

Financial Supervision Commission

Investment Activity Supervision Department

16 Budapest Str.

Sofia

Cc:

Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia AD

6 Tri Ushi Str.

Sofia

02 May 2023

Re: Individual (unaudited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 31 March 2023 г.

Dear Sirs,

In compliance with the requirements of the Public Offering of Securities Act (POSA) and the regulations for its implementation, in our capacity as public company and issuer of bonds admitted for trading at a regulated market, we hereby submit the individual (unaudited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 31 March 2023, containing:

  1. Financial statements as at 31.03.2023 as per Art. 100о, para. 4(1) of POSA;
  2. Notes to the financial statements as at 31.03.2023;
  3. Interim activity report under Art. 100о, para. 4(2) of POSA;
  4. Declaration under Art. 100о, para. 4(3) of POSA.
  5. Information pursuant to Ordinance No 2 of the Financial Supervision Commission on the prospectuses to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market and on disclosure of information.

Sincerely,

(signed)

(signed)

Nikola Bakalov

Svetozar Popov

Chief Executive Officer

Executive Director

Chair of the MB

Member of the MB

FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD

Individual statement of the financial position as at 31 March 2023 unaudited

in BGN '000

31.3.2023

31.12.2022

ASSETS

Cash and balances with Central Banks

1 808 041

1 911 371

Investments in securities

2 828 072

2 598 137

Loans and advances to banks and other financial institutions

226 784

264 984

Loans and advances to customers

6 491 374

6 384 541

Property and equipment

92 151

98 240

Intangible assets

21 511

14 925

Derivatives held for risk management

1 765

1 609

Repossessed assets

415 821

412 996

Investment Property

752 204

750 324

Investments in subsidiaries

38 526

38 526

Rights of use assets

135 298

124 159

Other assets

120 573

114 246

TOTAL ASSETS

12 932 120

12 714 058

LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL

Due to banks

11 683

45 703

Due to other customers

10 966 502

10 798 450

Liabilities evidenced by paper

136 510

116 487

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

4 626

8 488

Hybrid debt

263 005

256 861

Deferred tax liabilities

27 882

27 823

Current tax liabilities

4 326

398

Lease liabilities

135 378

124 240

Other liabilities

19 323

7 399

TOTAL LIABILITIES

11 569 235

11 385 849

Issued share capital

149 085

149 085

Share premium

250 017

250 017

Statutory reserve

39 861

39 861

Revaluation reserve of investments in securities

(12 729)

(15 315)

Revaluation reserve on property

4 500

4 500

Other reserves and retained earnings

932 151

900 061

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1 362 885

1 328 209

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND GROUP EQUITY

12 932 120

12 714 058

Nikola Bakalov

Svetozar Popov

Chief Executive Officer

Executive Director

Yanko Karakolev

Chief Financial Officer

FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD

Individual statement of profit or loss and of other comprehensive income for the three monts ended 31 March 2023

unaudited

in BGN '000

three months

three months

ended on

ended on

31/03/2023

31/03/2022

Interest income

91 983

76 219

Interest expense

(8 124)

(9 763)

Net interest income

83 859

66 456

Fee and commission income

Fee and commission expense

Net fee and commission income

Net trading income

Other net operating income

45 167

38 451

(11 940)

(10 243)

33 227

28 208

5 492

4 074

2 863

2 988

TOTAL INCOME FROM BANKING OPERATIONS

125 441

101 726

Administrative expenses

(51 937)

(51 890)

Other expenses, net

(6 770)

(5 352)

Profit before impairment

Allowance for impairment

66 734

44 484

(30 945)

(29 475)

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

35 789

15 009

Income tax expense

(3 699)

(1 795)

NET PROFIT

32 090

13 214

Other comprehensive income for the period

Items which should or may be reclassified as profit or loss

Revaluation reserve of investments in securities

2 586

(25 902)

Total other comprehensive income

2 586

(25 902)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

34 676

(12 688)

Nikola Bakalov

Svetozar Popov

Chief Executive Officer

Executive Director

Yanko Karakolev

Chief Financial Officer

FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD

Stand-alone statement of cash flows for the three months ended 31 March 2023 unaudited

in BGN '000

three months ended on three months ended on

31/03/2023

31/03/2022

Net cash flow from operating activities

Net profit

32 090

13 214

Adjustment for non-cash items

Allowance for impairment

30 685

29 474

Net interest income

(83 859)

(66 456)

Depreciation and amortization

3 715

2 974

Tax expense

3 699

1 795

(Profit) from sale and write-off of tangible and intangible fixed assets, net

0

(12)

(Loss) from sale and write-of of other assets, net

(110)

(259)

(Positive) revaluation of investment property

-

-

(13 780)

(19 270)

Change in operating assets

-59

-777

(Increase) in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

Decrease in financial assets at fair value in other comprehensive income

98 562

3 222

Decrease in loans and advances to banks and financial institutions

1 296

3 987

(Increase)/decrease in loans to customers

(192 607)

6 742

(Increase) in other assets

(17 622)

(80 645)

(110 430)

(67 471)

Change in operating liabilities

(34 020)

(21 797)

(Decrease) in deposits from banks

Increase in amounts owed to other depositors

168 390

237 949

Net increase in other liabilities

23 193

65 561

157 563

281 713

Interest received

141 434

80 393

Interest paid

(2 254)

(2 929)

Dividends received

0

401

Tax on profit, paid

-

-

NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

172 533

272 837

Cash flow from investing activities

(4 212)

(4 146)

(Purchase) of tangible and intangible fixed assets

Sale of tangible and intangible fixed assets

-

14

Sale of other assets

(1 304)

775

(Increase)/decrease of investments

(323 473)

149 155

NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(328 989)

145 798

Financing activities

15 818

(25 192)

Increase/(decrease) in borrowings

Increase/(decrease) in subordinated liabilities

279

(1)

Capital increase through newly issued shares

-

-

Increase of share premium reserve of newly issued shares

-

-

NET CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

16 097

(25 193)

NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(140 359)

393 442

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF PERIOD

2 138 377

1 915 640

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF PERIOD

1 998 018

2 309 082

Nikola Bakalov

Svetozar Popov

Chief Executive Officer

Executive Director

Yanko Karakolev

Chief Financial Officer

FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD

Individual statement of shareholders' equity for the tree months ended 31 March 2023 unaudited

Revaluation reserve of

Revaluation

in BGN '000

Issued share

Other reserves and

investments in

reserve on

capital Share premium

retained earnings

securities

property Statutory reserve

Total

Balance at 01 January 2022

149 085

250 017

818 856

6 545

4 500

39 861

1 268 864

Total comprehensive income for the period

Net profit for the year ended 31 December

-

-

-

-

2022

81 205

81 205

Other comprehensive income for the

period

Revaluation reserve of investments in

-

-

securities

-

-

-

(21 860)

(21 860)

Balance as at 31 December 2022

149 085

250 017

900 061

(15 315)

4 500

39 861

1 328 209

Total comprehensive income for the period

Net profit for the three months ended on

-

32 090

31/03/2023

-

-

32 090

-

-

Other comprehensive income for the

period

Revaluation reserve of investments in

-

-

securities

-

-

-

2 586

2 586

Balance as at 31 March 2023

149 085

250 017

932 151

(12 729)

4 500

39 861

1 362 885

Nikola Bakalov

Svetozar Popov

Chief Executive Officer

Executive Director

Yanko Karakolev

Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

First Investment Bank AD published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 14:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer