02.05.2023: Individual (unaudited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 31 March 2023

Stand-alone statement of cash flows for the three months ended 31 March 2023 unaudited
in BGN '000
three months ended on three months ended on
31/03/2023
31/03/2022
Net cash flow from operating activities
Net profit
32 090
13 214
Adjustment for non-cash items
Allowance for impairment
30 685
29 474
Net interest income
(83 859)
(66 456)
Depreciation and amortization
3 715
2 974
Tax expense
3 699
1 795
(Profit) from sale and write-off of tangible and intangible fixed assets, net
0
(12)
(Loss) from sale and write-of of other assets, net
(110)
(259)
(Positive) revaluation of investment property
-
-
(13 780)
(19 270)
Change in operating assets
-59
-777
(Increase) in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
Decrease in financial assets at fair value in other comprehensive income
98 562
3 222
Decrease in loans and advances to banks and financial institutions
1 296
3 987
(Increase)/decrease in loans to customers
(192 607)
6 742
(Increase) in other assets
(17 622)
(80 645)
(110 430)
(67 471)
Change in operating liabilities
(34 020)
(21 797)
(Decrease) in deposits from banks
Increase in amounts owed to other depositors
168 390
237 949
Net increase in other liabilities
23 193
65 561
157 563
281 713
Interest received
141 434
80 393
Interest paid
(2 254)
(2 929)
Dividends received
0
401
Tax on profit, paid
-
-
NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
172 533
272 837
Cash flow from investing activities
(4 212)
(4 146)
(Purchase) of tangible and intangible fixed assets
Sale of tangible and intangible fixed assets
-
14
Sale of other assets
(1 304)
775
(Increase)/decrease of investments
(323 473)
149 155
NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(328 989)
145 798
Financing activities
15 818
(25 192)
Increase/(decrease) in borrowings
Increase/(decrease) in subordinated liabilities
279
(1)
Capital increase through newly issued shares
-
-
Increase of share premium reserve of newly issued shares
-
-
NET CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
16 097
(25 193)
NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(140 359)
393 442
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF PERIOD
2 138 377
1 915 640
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF PERIOD
1 998 018
2 309 082