02.05.2023: Individual (unaudited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 31 March 2023

To:

Financial Supervision Commission

Investment Activity Supervision Department

16 Budapest Str.

Sofia

Cc:

Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia AD

6 Tri Ushi Str.

Sofia

02 May 2023

Re: Individual (unaudited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 31 March 2023 г.

Dear Sirs,

In compliance with the requirements of the Public Offering of Securities Act (POSA) and the regulations for its implementation, in our capacity as public company and issuer of bonds admitted for trading at a regulated market, we hereby submit the individual (unaudited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 31 March 2023, containing:

Financial statements as at 31.03.2023 as per Art. 100о, para. 4(1) of POSA; Notes to the financial statements as at 31.03.2023; Interim activity report under Art. 100о, para. 4(2) of POSA; Declaration under Art. 100о, para. 4(3) of POSA. Information pursuant to Ordinance No 2 of the Financial Supervision Commission on the prospectuses to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market and on disclosure of information.