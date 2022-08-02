02.08.2022: Notification pursuant to Art. 100y, Para. 1(1) and Para.2 of the Law on the Public Offering of Securities (LPOS) regarding amendments to the By-Laws of First Investment Bank AD

To:

Financial Supervision Commission

Supervision of Investment Activities Division

Sofia, 16 Budapest Str.

CC:

Bulgarian Stock Exchange

Sofia, 6, Tri Ushi Str.

CC:

Central Depository

Sofia, 6, Tri Ushi Str., Floor 4

August, 2nd, 2022

Re: Notification pursuant to Art. 100y, Para. 1(1) and Para.2 of the Law on the Public Offering of Securities (LPOS) regarding amendments to the By-Laws of First Investment Bank AD

Dear Sirs,

Pursuant to Art. 100y, Para. 1(1) and Para.2 of the Law on the Public Offering of Securities we hereby inform you that on 02 August 2022 the amended By-Laws of First Investment Bank AD were registered in the Commercial Register and RNPLE with the Registry Agency. The amendments were approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders of First Investment Bank AD held on 16 June 2022 of which we have duly informed you, attaching a copy of the By-Laws. The application to the Commercial Register and RNPLE for registration of the amended By-Laws was filed with number 20220726163341 and published with number 20220202080518.

One of the amendments to the By-Laws concerns First Investment Bank's registered address - the General Meeting of Shareholders has voted for a change of this address. The change of the registered address was published on August 1st , 2022 in the Commercial Register and RNPLE with the Registry Agency. The application was filed with number 20220726160241 and published with number 20220801172651.

We would also like to inform you that the financial statements and annual reports of First Investment Bank approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders have also been submitted for publication in the Commercial Register with number 20220726165436.

Please forward this notification to the "Investment Intermediaries and Security Markets" Department with the "Investment Activities Supervision Directorate".