  Homepage
  Equities
  Bulgaria
  Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  First Investment Bank AD
  News
  Summary
    FIB   BG1100106050

FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD

(FIB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-31
1.860 BGN   -3.12%
10:12a02.08.2022 : Notification pursuant to Art. 100y, Para. 1(1) and Para.2 of the Law on the Public Offering of Securities (LPOS) regarding amendments to the By-Laws of First Investment Bank AD
PU
07/2929.07.2022 : Individual (unaudited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 30 June 2022
PU
07/12Fibank won the Successful Digital Transformation award at the annual Bank of the Year awards
AQ
02.08.2022: Notification pursuant to Art. 100y, Para. 1(1) and Para.2 of the Law on the Public Offering of Securities (LPOS) regarding amendments to the By-Laws of First Investment Bank AD

08/02/2022 | 10:12am EDT
To:

Financial Supervision Commission

Supervision of Investment Activities Division

Sofia, 16 Budapest Str.

CC:

Bulgarian Stock Exchange

Sofia, 6, Tri Ushi Str.

CC:

Central Depository

Sofia, 6, Tri Ushi Str., Floor 4

August, 2nd, 2022

Re: Notification pursuant to Art. 100y, Para. 1(1) and Para.2 of the Law on the Public Offering of Securities (LPOS) regarding amendments to the By-Laws of First Investment Bank AD

Dear Sirs,

Pursuant to Art. 100y, Para. 1(1) and Para.2 of the Law on the Public Offering of Securities we hereby inform you that on 02 August 2022 the amended By-Laws of First Investment Bank AD were registered in the Commercial Register and RNPLE with the Registry Agency. The amendments were approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders of First Investment Bank AD held on 16 June 2022 of which we have duly informed you, attaching a copy of the By-Laws. The application to the Commercial Register and RNPLE for registration of the amended By-Laws was filed with number 20220726163341 and published with number 20220202080518.

One of the amendments to the By-Laws concerns First Investment Bank's registered address - the General Meeting of Shareholders has voted for a change of this address. The change of the registered address was published on August 1st , 2022 in the Commercial Register and RNPLE with the Registry Agency. The application was filed with number 20220726160241 and published with number 20220801172651.

We would also like to inform you that the financial statements and annual reports of First Investment Bank approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders have also been submitted for publication in the Commercial Register with number 20220726165436.

Please forward this notification to the "Investment Intermediaries and Security Markets" Department with the "Investment Activities Supervision Directorate".

Regards,

(signed)

(signed)

Nikola Bakalov

Ralitsa Bogoeva

Chief Executive Officer

Executive Director

Disclaimer

First Investment Bank AD published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 14:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
