Translation from Bulgarian!

To: Financial Supervision Commission Investment Activity Supervision Department 16 Budapest Str. Sofia CC: Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia Ad 6 Tri Ushi Str. Sofia 03 October 2023 Re: Disclosure of Information by First Investment Bank AD pursuant to Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013

Dear Sirs,

Please find attached Disclosure of Information by First Investment Bank AD pursuant to Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 for 2022 on consolidated basis.

This disclosure of information was prepared in compliance with the requirements of Part Eight of Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 26 June 2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms. The information is disclosed as a supplement to the consolidated annual report and the consolidated annual financial statements of First Investment Bank AD at 31.12.2022.