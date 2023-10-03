Translation from Bulgarian!
To:
Financial Supervision Commission
Investment Activity Supervision Department
16 Budapest Str.
Sofia
CC:
Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia Ad
6 Tri Ushi Str.
Sofia
03 October 2023
Re:
Disclosure of Information by First Investment Bank AD pursuant to Regulation (EU)
No. 575/2013
Dear Sirs,
Please find attached Disclosure of Information by First Investment Bank AD pursuant to Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 for 2022 on consolidated basis.
This disclosure of information was prepared in compliance with the requirements of Part Eight of Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 26 June 2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms. The information is disclosed as a supplement to the consolidated annual report and the consolidated annual financial statements of First Investment Bank AD at 31.12.2022.
(signed)
(signed)
Nikola Bakalov
Svetozar Popov
Chief Executive Officer
Executive Director
Attachments
Disclaimer
First Investment Bank AD published this content on 02 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2023 06:26:10 UTC.