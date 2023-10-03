Translation from Bulgarian!

To:

Financial Supervision Commission

Investment Activity Supervision Department

16 Budapest Str.

Sofia

CC:

Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia Ad

6 Tri Ushi Str.

Sofia

03 October 2023

Re:

Disclosure of Information by First Investment Bank AD pursuant to Regulation (EU)

No. 575/2013

Dear Sirs,

Please find attached Disclosure of Information by First Investment Bank AD pursuant to Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 for 2022 on consolidated basis.

This disclosure of information was prepared in compliance with the requirements of Part Eight of Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 26 June 2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms. The information is disclosed as a supplement to the consolidated annual report and the consolidated annual financial statements of First Investment Bank AD at 31.12.2022.

(signed)

(signed)

Nikola Bakalov

Svetozar Popov

Chief Executive Officer

Executive Director

Attachments

Disclaimer

First Investment Bank AD published this content on 02 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2023 06:26:10 UTC.