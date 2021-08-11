Log in
    FIB   BG1100106050

FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD

(FIB)
11.08.2021: Notification pursuant to Art. 100y, Para. 1(1) and Para.2 of the Law on the Public Offering of Securities (LPOS) regarding amendments to the By-Laws of First Investment Bank AD

08/11/2021
To:

Financial Supervision Commission

Supervision of Investment Activities Division

Sofia, 16 Budapest Str.

CC:

Bulgarian Stock Exchange

Sofia, 6, Tri Ushi Str.

CC:

Central Depository

Sofia, 6, Tri Ushi Str., Floor 4

August 11th, 2021

Re: Notification pursuant to Art. 100y, Para. 1(1) and Para.2 of the Law on the Public Offering of Securities (LPOS) regarding amendments to the By-Laws of First Investment Bank AD

Dear Sirs,

Pursuant to Art. 100y, Para. 1(1) and Para. 2 of the Law on the Public Offering of Securities, we hereby inform you that on 11 August 2021 the amended By-Laws of First Investment Bank AD were registered in the Commercial Register and Register of Non-for-Profit Legal Entities with the Registry Agency. The amendments were approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders of First Investment Bank AD held on 23 June 2021 of which we have duly informed you, attaching a copy of the By-Laws. The application to the Commercial Register and Register of Non-for-Profit Legal Entities for registration of the amended By-Laws was filed with number 20210805170504 and published with number 20210811095638.

We would also like to inform you that the financial statements and annual reports of First Investment Bank approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders have also been published in the Commercial Register.

Please forward this notification to the "Investment Intermediaries and Security Markets" Department with the "Investment Activities Supervision Directorate".

Regards,

(signed)

(signed)

Nikola Bakalov

Svetozar Popov

Chief Executive Officer

Executive Director

Disclaimer

First Investment Bank AD published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 15:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
