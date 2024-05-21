Translation from Bulgarian!

20 May 2024

Re: Publication in the online media Captial

Dear Sirs,

First Investment Bank (Fibank) does not usually comment on market rumours. However, in view of the potential significance of unverified information based on unofficial sources which was published by Capital against the best practices for journalism, we would like to inform the public that the Bank has not started a due diligence procedure which is the standard element in the process of acquisition of assets of structural importance for the economy.

In its over 30 years on the Bulgarian market, Fibank established itself as the largest and most reputable Bulgarian-owned bank. As such, it has always been of interest to both Bulgarian and foreign investors. The Bulgarian public has been duly informed of all past changes in the Bank's ownership structure and will continue to be informed of any such future changes solely through the Bank's official communication channels.