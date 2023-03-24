Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. First Investment Bank AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIB   BG1100106050

FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD

(FIB)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-22
2.160 BGN    0.00%
23.03.2023 : Notification pursuant to Art. 100y, Para. 1(2) and Para.2 of the Law on the Public Offering of Securities (LPOS) and the ordinances for its implementation regarding changes in the Management Board of First Investment Bank AD
03/06First Investment Bank : Placing of an issue under supervision
03/02First Investment Bank AD Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
23.03.2023: Notification pursuant to Art. 100y, Para. 1(2) and Para.2 of the Law on the Public Offering of Securities (LPOS) and the ordinances for its implementation regarding changes in the Management Board of First Investment Bank AD

03/24/2023 | 03:00am EDT
To:

Financial Supervision Commission

Investment Activity Supervision Department

16 Budapest Str.

Sofia

CC:

Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia AD

6 Tri Ushi Str.

Sofia

CC:

Central Depository

6 Tri Ushi Str., floor 4 Sofia

From

First Investment Bank, UIC 831094393 represented by the Executive Directors

Nikola Bakalov and Svetozar Popov

23 March 2023

RE: Notification pursuant to Art. 100y, Para. 1(2) and Para.2 of the Law on the Public Offering of Securities (LPOS) and the ordinances for its implementation regarding changes in the Management Board of First Investment Bank AD

DEAR SIRS,

Pursuant to Art. 100y, Para. 1(2) and Para.2 of the Law on the Public Offering of Securities (LPOS) and the regulations for its implementation we hereby inform you that on 22 March 2023 the Supervisory Board of First Investment Bank issued a resolution to extend the terms in office of Ralitsa Ivanova Bogoeva and Ianko Angelov Karakolev as members of the Managing Board of First Investment Bank by 5 (five) years, as of the dates on which their current terms in office expire, respectively as of 28.04.2023 for Ms Bogoeva and 21.05.2023 for Mr Karakolev, without a change in their positions.

We will notify you promptly after these changes have been added to the Bank's file in the Commercial Register and Register of Non-Profit Legal Entities.

Please inform of this notice the Investment Intermediaries and Securities Markets Department within the Supervision of Investment Activities Directorate.

Regards,

(signed)

(signed)

Nikola Bakalov

Svetozar Popov

Chief Executive Officer

Executive Director

Disclaimer

First Investment Bank AD published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 06:59:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 309 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2021 111 M 61,6 M 61,6 M
Net cash 2021 29,0 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,16x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 322 M 179 M 179 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 867
Free-Float 10,8%
Chart FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD
Duration : Period :
First Investment Bank AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nikola Bakalov Chief Executive Officer
Janko Angelov Karakolev Head-Information Technology
Evgeni Krastev Lukanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jyrki Ilmari Koskelo Member-Supervisory Board
Radka Vesselinova Mineva Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD8.54%179
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-5.41%374 336
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%223 764
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.57%221 100
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 344
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.33%140 508
