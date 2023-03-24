23.03.2023: Notification pursuant to Art. 100y, Para. 1(2) and Para.2 of the Law on the Public Offering of Securities (LPOS) and the ordinances for its implementation regarding changes in the Management Board of First Investment Bank AD

To:

Financial Supervision Commission

Investment Activity Supervision Department

16 Budapest Str.

Sofia

CC:

Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia AD

6 Tri Ushi Str.

Sofia

CC:

Central Depository

6 Tri Ushi Str., floor 4 Sofia

From

First Investment Bank, UIC 831094393 represented by the Executive Directors

Nikola Bakalov and Svetozar Popov

23 March 2023

RE: Notification pursuant to Art. 100y, Para. 1(2) and Para.2 of the Law on the Public Offering of Securities (LPOS) and the ordinances for its implementation regarding changes in the Management Board of First Investment Bank AD

DEAR SIRS,

Pursuant to Art. 100y, Para. 1(2) and Para.2 of the Law on the Public Offering of Securities (LPOS) and the regulations for its implementation we hereby inform you that on 22 March 2023 the Supervisory Board of First Investment Bank issued a resolution to extend the terms in office of Ralitsa Ivanova Bogoeva and Ianko Angelov Karakolev as members of the Managing Board of First Investment Bank by 5 (five) years, as of the dates on which their current terms in office expire, respectively as of 28.04.2023 for Ms Bogoeva and 21.05.2023 for Mr Karakolev, without a change in their positions.

We will notify you promptly after these changes have been added to the Bank's file in the Commercial Register and Register of Non-Profit Legal Entities.

Please inform of this notice the Investment Intermediaries and Securities Markets Department within the Supervision of Investment Activities Directorate.

Regards,