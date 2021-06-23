23.06.2021: Regular Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of First Investment Bank

Translation from Bulgarian

To:

Financial Supervision Commission

Investment Activity Supervision Department

16 Budapest Str.

Sofia

Cc:

Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia AD

6 Tri Ushi Str.

Sofia

23 June 2021

Re: Regular Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of First Investment Bank.

Dear Sirs,

We hereby inform you that the regular Annual General Meeting of shareholders of First Investment Bank was held on 23 June 2021.

The General Meeting approved the audited financial statements of the Bank for 2020 (consolidated and stand- alone), the Management Reports of First Investment Bank for 2020 (consolidated and stand-alone), and the auditors' reports thereon, as well as the report of the Investor Relations Director of First Investment Bank for 2020, the report of the Internal Audit Unit for 2020 and the 2020 report of the Audit Committee of the Bank.

The General Meeting of Shareholders voted to capitalise the profit for 2020 and to include it in other provisions with general purpose, not to pay dividends or make other deductions from the profit for 2020.

The members of the Managing and Supervisory Boards of the Bank were released from responsibility for their activities in 2020.

The General Meeting of Shareholders appointed BDO Bulgaria OOD and ECOVIS AUDIT BG LTD as auditing companies to perform an independent financial audit of the financial statements (individual and consolidated) of First Investment Bank AD for 2020, and to certify the annual financial statements of the Bank for 2020.

The General Meeting of Shareholders re-elected the current members of the Supervisory Board of First Investment Bank AD Evgeni Krastev Lukanov, Maya Lyubenova Georgieva, Jordan Velichkov Skorchev, Georgi Dimitrov Mutafchiev and Radka Veselinova Mineva as members of the Supervisory Board of First Investment Bank AD for a new term of 5 (five) years. Jordan Velichkov Skorchev was re-elected as a member of the Audit Committee for a new term of 3 (three) years, Georgi Stoyanov Trenchev was released as a member of the Audit Committee due to expiration of his term of office, and in his place Dimitar Georgiev Dimitrov was elected as a new independent member of the Audit Committee for a term of 3 (three) years.

The General Meeting of Shareholders adopted amendments to the By-Laws of FIBank.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of First Investment Bank held on 23 June 2021 will be submitted within the statutory timeframe.

Please forward this notification to the "Investment Intermediaries and Security Markets" Department with the "Investment Activities Supervision" Directorate.