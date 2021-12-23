Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. First Investment Bank AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIB   BG1100106050

FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD

(FIB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

23.12.2021: Disclosure of information

12/23/2021 | 12:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To:

Financial Supervision Commission

Investment Activity Supervision Department

16 Budapest Str.

Sofia

CC:

Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia AD

6 Tri Ushi Str.

Sofia

The Public via x3news

23 Dec. 2021

Re: Disclosure of information.

Dear Sirs,

In 2022 First Investment Bank will welcome clients in its new home - Sofia Tech One. This decision was made by the Managing Board on 23 December 2021 based on preliminary approval by the Bank's Supervisory Board. The modern and innovative new building is located in Sofia Tech Park, at 111-II, Tsarigradsko Chaussee Blvd. and this is where the Bank will continue to work with its clients and partners. The new location provides the bank with an excellent opportunity to offer its services to technological startups and innovative companies.

The new building is BREEAM rated as "Excellent". In addition to all amenities for the work of employees and for customer service, the eleven floors of Sofia Tech One are equipped with a latest generation system for microclimate management with individual settings for separate rooms and offices. Thus, the Bank will continue its initiatives for reduction of CO2 emissions.

Sofia Tech One will house the new headquarters of First Investment Bank and will gather in one location almost all administrative units which are now divided between the current head offices in 37, Dragan Tsanov Blvd. and in 81G, Bulgaria Blvd. This will facilitate internal communications within the Bank but will also enable faster, more convenient and modern customer service.

The Sofia Tech One office building is owned by Fraxinus Investment EOOD. As Fibank informed the public on 04.03.2020, 100% of the company was acquired by the two majority shareholders and founders of First Investment Bank - Mr Ivaylo Mutafchiev and Mr Tseko Minev as beneficial owners.

The long-term renting of the office spaces and the gathering into one location of almost all operating units of First Investment Bank will improve efficiency, will lower operating costs and last but not least - will improve and optimize logistics.

REGARDS,

(signed)

(signed)

Nikola Bakalov

Svetozar Popov

Chief Executive Officer

Executive Director

Disclaimer

First Investment Bank AD published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 17:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD
12:47p23.12.2021 : Disclosure of information
PU
11:37a23.12.2021 : Successful issue of the first tranche from Fibank's programme for issue of pe..
PU
10:47a23.12.2021 : Notification pursuant to Art. 100y, Para. 1(2) and Para.2 of the Law on the P..
PU
12/1414.12.2021 : Notification pursuant to Art. 100y, Para. 1(2) with relation to Para.2 of the..
PU
12/07FIBANK 2022 CALENDAR : supporting the BRGF and the Agricultural Academy
PU
12/0606.12.2021 : Programme for the issue of perpetual, non-cumulative, uncollateralized, deepl..
PU
11/2625.11.2021 : Meeting with minority shareholders of First Investment Bank
PU
11/25FIRST INVESTMENT BANK : Fibank held a regular meeting with its minority shareholders
PU
11/23First Investment Bank AD Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 3..
CI
11/2323.11.2021 : Consolidated (unaudited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2020 278 M 161 M 161 M
Net income 2020 45,0 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
Net Debt 2020 67,6 M 39,1 M 39,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,17x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 239 M 138 M 138 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 3 221
Free-Float 11,1%
Chart FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD
Duration : Period :
First Investment Bank AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nikola Bakalov Chief Executive Officer
Janko Angelov Karakolev Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Evgeni Krastev Lukanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralica Ivanova Bogoeva Chief Information Technology & Operations Officer
Jyrki Ilmari Koskelo Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD-13.04%138
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.04%157 746
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.29.91%74 373
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.20%63 501
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED19.96%55 193
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-10.08%52 978