23.12.2021: Disclosure of information

To:

Financial Supervision Commission

Investment Activity Supervision Department

16 Budapest Str.

Sofia

CC:

Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia AD

6 Tri Ushi Str.

Sofia

The Public via x3news

23 Dec. 2021

Re: Disclosure of information.

Dear Sirs,

In 2022 First Investment Bank will welcome clients in its new home - Sofia Tech One. This decision was made by the Managing Board on 23 December 2021 based on preliminary approval by the Bank's Supervisory Board. The modern and innovative new building is located in Sofia Tech Park, at 111-II, Tsarigradsko Chaussee Blvd. and this is where the Bank will continue to work with its clients and partners. The new location provides the bank with an excellent opportunity to offer its services to technological startups and innovative companies.

The new building is BREEAM rated as "Excellent". In addition to all amenities for the work of employees and for customer service, the eleven floors of Sofia Tech One are equipped with a latest generation system for microclimate management with individual settings for separate rooms and offices. Thus, the Bank will continue its initiatives for reduction of CO2 emissions.

Sofia Tech One will house the new headquarters of First Investment Bank and will gather in one location almost all administrative units which are now divided between the current head offices in 37, Dragan Tsanov Blvd. and in 81G, Bulgaria Blvd. This will facilitate internal communications within the Bank but will also enable faster, more convenient and modern customer service.

The Sofia Tech One office building is owned by Fraxinus Investment EOOD. As Fibank informed the public on 04.03.2020, 100% of the company was acquired by the two majority shareholders and founders of First Investment Bank - Mr Ivaylo Mutafchiev and Mr Tseko Minev as beneficial owners.

The long-term renting of the office spaces and the gathering into one location of almost all operating units of First Investment Bank will improve efficiency, will lower operating costs and last but not least - will improve and optimize logistics.