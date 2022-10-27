Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bulgaria
  Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  First Investment Bank AD
  News
  Summary
    FIB   BG1100106050

FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD

(FIB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  23/10/2022
1.850 BGN   +2.78%
03:37p27.10.2022 : Individual (unaudited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 30 September 2022 г.
PU
08/30First Investment Bank AD Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/2929.08.2022 : Consolidated (unaudited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 30 June 2022
PU
27.10.2022: Individual (unaudited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 30 September 2022 г.

10/27/2022 | 03:37pm BST
To:

Financial Supervision Commission

Investment Activity Supervision Department

16 Budapest Str.

Sofia

Cc:

Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia AD

6 Tri Ushi Str.

Sofia

Re: Individual (unaudited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 30 September 2022 г.

Dear Sirs,

In compliance with the requirements of the Public Offering of Securities Act (POSA) and the regulations for its implementation, in our capacity as public company and issuer of bonds admitted for trading at a regulated market, we hereby submit the individual (unaudited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 30 September 2022, containing:

  1. Financial statements as at 30.09.2022 as per Art. 100о, para. 4(1) of POSA;
  2. Notes to the financial statements as at 30.09.2022;
  3. Interim activity report under Art. 100о, para. 4(2) of POSA;
  4. Declaration under Art. 100о, para. 4(3) of POSA.
  5. Information pursuant to Ordinance No 2 of the Financial Supervision Commission on the prospectuses to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market and on disclosure of information.

Sincerely,

(signed)

(signed)

Nikola Bakalov

Svetozar Popov

Chief Executive Officer

Executive Director

Chair of the MB

Member of the MB

FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD

Stand-alone statement of the financial position as at 30 September 2022

unaudited

in BGN '000

30.9.2022

31.12.2021

ASSETS

Cash and balances with Central Banks

2 429 722

1 868 853

Investments in securities

1 811 466

1 482 699

Loans and advances to banks and other financial institutions

219 281

87 412

Loans and advances to customers

6 396 972

6 315 581

Property and equipment

83 404

75 881

Intangible assets

14 797

13 831

Derivatives held for risk management

2 570

1 042

Current tax assets

-

-

Repossessed assets

413 851

450 987

Investment Property

733 489

732 850

Investments in subsidiaries

45 969

45 873

Rights of use assets

130 210

77 725

Other assets

140 946

116 136

TOTAL ASSETS

12 422 677

11 268 870

LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL

Due to banks

13 456

29 879

Due to other customers

10 489 838

9 425 251

Liabilities evidenced by paper

101 061

106 271

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

8 488

2 164

Hybrid debt

345 013

320 733

Derivatives held for risk management

-

2 166

Deferred tax liability

26 354

26 608

Current tax liabilities

748

1 332

Lease liabilities

130 270

77 785

Other liabilities

12 779

7 817

TOTAL LIABILITIES

11 128 007

10 000 006

Issued share capital

149 085

149 085

Share premium

250 017

250 017

Statutory reserve

39 861

39 861

Revaluation reserve of investments in securities

(15 289)

6 545

Revaluation reserve on property

4 500

4 500

Other reserves and retained earnings

866 496

818 856

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1 294 670

1 268 864

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND GROUP EQUITY

12 422 677

11 268 870

NIKOLA BAKALOV

SVETOZAR POPOV

Chief Executive Officer

Executive Director

RALITSA BOGOEVA

CHAVDAR ZLATEV

Executive Director

Executive Director

IANKO KARAKOLEV

Chief Financial Officer

FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD

Individual statement of profit or loss and of other comprehensive income for the nine monts ended 30 September 2022

unaudited

in BGN '000

nine months ended 30

nine months ended

September 2022

30/09/2021

Interest income

224 971

223 607

Interest expense

(30 679)

(35 379)

Net interest income

Fee and commission income Fee and commission expense

194 292

188 228

129 244

102 433

(25 089)

(17 500)

Net fee and commission income

104 155

84 933

Net trading income

15 063

11 205

Other net operating income

10 200

7 975

TOTAL INCOME FROM BANKING OPERATIONS

323 710

292 341

Administrative expenses

(154 742)

(133 549)

Allowance for impairment

(93 782)

(84 224)

Other expenses, net

(21 963)

(17 191)

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

53 223

57 377

Income tax expense

(5 583)

(5 953)

NET PROFIT

47 640

51 424

Other comprehensive income for the period

Items which should or may be reclassified as profit or loss

Revaluation reserve of investments in securities

(21 834)

(4 914)

Total other comprehensive income

(21 834)

(4 914)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

25 806

46 510

NIKOLA BAKALOV

SVETOZAR POPOV

Chief Executive Officer

Executive Director

RALITSA BOGOEVA

CHAVDAR ZLATEV

Executive Director

Executive Director

IANKO KARAKOLEV

Chief Financial Officer

FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD

Individual statement of shareholders' equity for the nine months ended 30 September 2022 unaudited

in BGN '000

Revaluation reserve of

Revaluation

Issued share

Other reserves and

investments in

reserve on

capital Share premium

retained earnings

securities

property Statutory reserve

Total

Balance at 01 January 2021

Total comprehensive income for the period

Net profit for the year ended 31 December 2021

Other comprehensive income for the period

Revaluation reserve of investments in securities

Balance as at 31 December 2021

149 085

250 017

718 773

15 513

4 500

39 861

1 177 749

-

100 083

-

-

-

100 083

-

-

-

(8 968 )

-

-

(8 968 )

149 085

250 017

818 856

6 545

4 500

39 861

1 268 864

Total comprehensive income for the period

Net profit for the nine months ended on

-

30/09/2022

-

-

47 640

-

-

47 640

Other comprehensive income for the period

Revaluation reserve of investments in

-

-

securities

-

-

-

(21 834 )

(21 834 )

Balance as at 30 September 2022

149 085

250 017

866 496

(15 289 )

4 500

39 861

1 294 670

NIKOLA BAKALOV

SVETOZAR POPOV

Chief Executive Officer

Executive Director

RALITSA BOGOEVA

CHAVDAR ZLATEV

Executive Director

Executive Director

IANKO KARAKOLEV

Chief Financial Officer

FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD

Individual statement of cash flows for the nine months ended 30 September 2022

in BGN '000

nine months ended

nine months

30/09/2022 ended 30/09/2021

Net cash flow from operating activities

Net profit

47 640

51 424

Adjustment for non-cash items

Allowance for impairment Net interest income Depreciation and amortization Tax expense

(Profit) from sale and write-off of tangible and intangible fixed assets, net

(Profit)/loss from sale and write-of of other assets, net (Positive) revaluation of investment property

Change in operating assets

93 782

84 224

(194 293)

(188 228)

9 041

8 460

5 583

5 953

  1. (9)

1 459

(729)

-

-

(36 792)

(38 905)

(Increase) in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

Decrease/(increase) in financial assets at fair value in other comprehensive income

(Increase)/decrease in loans and advances to banks and financial institutions

(Increase) in loans to customers

(Increase) in other assets

Change in operating liabilities

(5 200)

(1 563)

290 468

(180 212)

  1. 1 193

(252 356)

(417 161)

(78 823)

(23 831)

(46 550)

(621 574)

Increase/(decrease) in deposits from banks Increase in amounts owed to other depositors Net increase in other liabilities

Interest received

Interest paid

Dividends received

Tax on profit, paid

NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Cash flow from investing activities

(16 423)

10 498

1 066 810

288 251

54 273

5 849

1 104 660

304 598

290 552

255 288

(33 750)

(53 266)

383

339

(2 730)

(2 136)

1 275 773

(155 656)

(Purchase) of tangible and intangible fixed assets Sale of tangible and intangible fixed assets Sale of other assets

(Increase) of investments

NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Financing activities

(17 540)

(5 363)

14

14

39 545

9 165

(631 977)

(114 319)

(609 958)

(110 503)

Increase in borrowings

942

141

Increase in subordinated liabilities

25 166

-

Capital increase through newly issued shares

-

-

Increase of share premium reserve of newly issued shares

-

-

NET CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

26 108

141

NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH

691 923

(266 018)

EQUIVALENTS

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF

1 915 640

2 130 044

PERIOD

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF PERIOD

2 607 563

1 864 026

NIKOLA BAKALOV

SVETOZAR POPOV

Chief Executive Officer

Executive Director

RALITSA BOGOEVA

CHAVDAR ZLATEV

Executive Director

Executive Director

IANKO KARAKOLEV

Chief Financial Officer

