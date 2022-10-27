27.10.2022: Individual (unaudited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 30 September 2022 г.
FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD
Stand-alone statement of the financial position as at 30 September 2022
unaudited
in BGN '000
30.9.2022
31.12.2021
ASSETS
Cash and balances with Central Banks
2 429 722
1 868 853
Investments in securities
1 811 466
1 482 699
Loans and advances to banks and other financial institutions
219 281
87 412
Loans and advances to customers
6 396 972
6 315 581
Property and equipment
83 404
75 881
Intangible assets
14 797
13 831
Derivatives held for risk management
2 570
1 042
Current tax assets
-
-
Repossessed assets
413 851
450 987
Investment Property
733 489
732 850
Investments in subsidiaries
45 969
45 873
Rights of use assets
130 210
77 725
Other assets
140 946
116 136
TOTAL ASSETS
12 422 677
11 268 870
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL
Due to banks
13 456
29 879
Due to other customers
10 489 838
9 425 251
Liabilities evidenced by paper
101 061
106 271
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
8 488
2 164
Hybrid debt
345 013
320 733
Derivatives held for risk management
-
2 166
Deferred tax liability
26 354
26 608
Current tax liabilities
748
1 332
Lease liabilities
130 270
77 785
Other liabilities
12 779
7 817
TOTAL LIABILITIES
11 128 007
10 000 006
Issued share capital
149 085
149 085
Share premium
250 017
250 017
Statutory reserve
39 861
39 861
Revaluation reserve of investments in securities
(15 289)
6 545
Revaluation reserve on property
4 500
4 500
Other reserves and retained earnings
866 496
818 856
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
1 294 670
1 268 864
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND GROUP EQUITY
12 422 677
11 268 870
NIKOLA BAKALOV
SVETOZAR POPOV
Chief Executive Officer
Executive Director
RALITSA BOGOEVA
CHAVDAR ZLATEV
Executive Director
Executive Director
IANKO KARAKOLEV
Chief Financial Officer
FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD
Individual statement of profit or loss and of other comprehensive income for the nine monts ended 30 September 2022
unaudited
in BGN '000
nine months ended 30
nine months ended
September 2022
30/09/2021
Interest income
224 971
223 607
Interest expense
(30 679)
(35 379)
Net interest income
Fee and commission income Fee and commission expense
194 292
188 228
129 244
102 433
(25 089)
(17 500)
Net fee and commission income
104 155
84 933
Net trading income
15 063
11 205
Other net operating income
10 200
7 975
TOTAL INCOME FROM BANKING OPERATIONS
323 710
292 341
Administrative expenses
(154 742)
(133 549)
Allowance for impairment
(93 782)
(84 224)
Other expenses, net
(21 963)
(17 191)
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
53 223
57 377
Income tax expense
(5 583)
(5 953)
NET PROFIT
47 640
51 424
Other comprehensive income for the period
Items which should or may be reclassified as profit or loss
Revaluation reserve of investments in securities
(21 834)
(4 914)
Total other comprehensive income
(21 834)
(4 914)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
25 806
46 510
NIKOLA BAKALOV
SVETOZAR POPOV
Chief Executive Officer
Executive Director
RALITSA BOGOEVA
CHAVDAR ZLATEV
Executive Director
Executive Director
IANKO KARAKOLEV
Chief Financial Officer
FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD
Individual statement of shareholders' equity for the nine months ended 30 September 2022 unaudited
in BGN '000
Revaluation reserve of
Revaluation
Issued share
Other reserves and
investments in
reserve on
capital Share premium
retained earnings
securities
property Statutory reserve
Total
Balance at 01 January 2021
Total comprehensive income for the period
Net profit for the year ended 31 December 2021
Other comprehensive income for the period
Revaluation reserve of investments in securities
Balance as at 31 December 2021
149 085
250 017
718 773
15 513
4 500
39 861
1 177 749
-
100 083
-
-
-
100 083
-
-
-
(8 968 )
-
-
(8 968 )
149 085
250 017
818 856
6 545
4 500
39 861
1 268 864
Total comprehensive income for the period
Net profit for the nine months ended on
-
30/09/2022
-
-
47 640
-
-
47 640
Other comprehensive income for the period
Revaluation reserve of investments in
-
-
securities
-
-
-
(21 834 )
(21 834 )
Balance as at 30 September 2022
149 085
250 017
866 496
(15 289 )
4 500
39 861
1 294 670
NIKOLA BAKALOV
SVETOZAR POPOV
Chief Executive Officer
Executive Director
RALITSA BOGOEVA
CHAVDAR ZLATEV
Executive Director
Executive Director
IANKO KARAKOLEV
Chief Financial Officer
FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD
Individual statement of cash flows for the nine months ended 30 September 2022
in BGN '000
nine months ended
nine months
30/09/2022 ended 30/09/2021
Net cash flow from operating activities
Net profit
47 640
51 424
Adjustment for non-cash items
Allowance for impairment Net interest income Depreciation and amortization Tax expense
(Profit) from sale and write-off of tangible and intangible fixed assets, net
(Profit)/loss from sale and write-of of other assets, net (Positive) revaluation of investment property
Change in operating assets
93 782
84 224
(194 293)
(188 228)
9 041
8 460
5 583
5 953
(9)
1 459
(729)
-
-
(36 792)
(38 905)
(Increase) in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
Decrease/(increase) in financial assets at fair value in other comprehensive income
(Increase)/decrease in loans and advances to banks and financial institutions
(Increase) in loans to customers
(Increase) in other assets
Change in operating liabilities
(5 200)
(1 563)
290 468
(180 212)
1 193
(252 356)
(417 161)
(78 823)
(23 831)
(46 550)
(621 574)
Increase/(decrease) in deposits from banks Increase in amounts owed to other depositors Net increase in other liabilities
Interest received
Interest paid
Dividends received
Tax on profit, paid
NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Cash flow from investing activities
(16 423)
10 498
1 066 810
288 251
54 273
5 849
1 104 660
304 598
290 552
255 288
(33 750)
(53 266)
383
339
(2 730)
(2 136)
1 275 773
(155 656)
(Purchase) of tangible and intangible fixed assets Sale of tangible and intangible fixed assets Sale of other assets
(Increase) of investments
NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Financing activities
(17 540)
(5 363)
14
14
39 545
9 165
(631 977)
(114 319)
(609 958)
(110 503)
Increase in borrowings
942
141
Increase in subordinated liabilities
25 166
-
Capital increase through newly issued shares
-
-
Increase of share premium reserve of newly issued shares
-
-
NET CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
26 108
141
NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH
691 923
(266 018)
EQUIVALENTS
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF
1 915 640
2 130 044
PERIOD
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF PERIOD
2 607 563
1 864 026
NIKOLA BAKALOV
SVETOZAR POPOV
Chief Executive Officer
Executive Director
RALITSA BOGOEVA
CHAVDAR ZLATEV
Executive Director
Executive Director
IANKO KARAKOLEV
Chief Financial Officer
