29.08.2022: Consolidated (unaudited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 30 June 2022

Consolidated statement of cash flows for the six months ended 30 June 2022
|
unaudited
|
|
in BGN '000
|
|
Six months ended
|
Six months ended
|
|
30/06/2022
|
30/06/2021
|
Net cash flow from operating activities
|
|
|
Net profit
|
36 797
|
33 639
|
Adjustment for non-cash items
|
|
|
Allowance for impairment
|
29 240
|
53 884
|
Net interest income
|
(138 218)
|
(128 922)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
6 473
|
6 107
|
Tax expense
|
4 645
|
3 998
|
(Profit) from sale and write-off of tangible and intangible fixed assets, net
|
(5)
|
(9)
|
(Profit) from sale of other assets, net
|
1 990
|
60
|
(Positive) revaluation of investment property
|
-
|
-
|
Change in operating assets
|
(59 078)
|
(31 243)
|
|
|
(Increase) in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
(4 180)
|
(942)
|
(Decrease)/increase in financial assets at fair value in other comprehensive income
|
325 465
|
(217 480)
|
Decrease in loans and advances to banks and financial institutions
|
5 880
|
1 635
|
(Decrease) increase in loans to customers
|
15 401
|
(235 759)
|
Net (increase) in other liabilities
|
(100 358)
|
(28 422)
|
Change in operating liabilities
|
242 208
|
(480 968)
|
|
|
(Decrease)/increase in deposits from banks
|
(5 670)
|
21 021
|
Increase in amounts owed to other depositors
|
509 246
|
22 911
|
Net increase in other liabilities
|
67 772
|
5 328
|
Interest received
|
571 348
|
49 260
|
166 237
|
190 521
|
Interest paid
|
(16 504)
|
(39 338)
|
Dividends received
|
91
|
350
|
Paid profit tax, net
|
(2 774)
|
(1 938)
|
NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
901 528
|
(313 356)
|
Cash flow from investing activities
|
|
|
(Purchase) of tangible and intangible fixed assets
|
(13 333)
|
(3 850)
|
Sale of tangible and intangible fixed assets
|
18
|
16
|
Sale of other assets
|
22 298
|
4 639
|
(Increase) of investments
|
(290 860)
|
(111 768)
|
NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
(281 877)
|
(110 963)
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
(Decrease)/Increase in borrowings
|
(18 339)
|
18 380
|
Increase in subordinated liabilities
|
1 477
|
76
|
Capital increase through newly issued shares
|
-
|
-
|
Increase of share premium reserve of newly issued shares
|
-
|
-
|
NET CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
(16 862)
|
18 456
|
NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
602 789
|
(405 863)
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|
2 017 645
|
2 202 771
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF PERIOD
|
2 620 434
|
1 796 908