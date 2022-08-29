Log in
    FIB   BG1100106050

FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD

(FIB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-25
2.000 BGN   -0.99%
10:51a29.08.2022 : Consolidated (unaudited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 30 June 2022
PU
08/2423.08.2022 : Successful issue of the first tranche from the second series (fourth in total) under Fibank's programme for issue of perpetual, non-cumulative, uncollateralized, deeply subordinated, non-convertible bonds
PU
08/0202.08.2022 : Notification pursuant to Art. 100y, Para. 1(1) and Para.2 of the Law on the Public Offering of Securities (LPOS) regarding amendments to the By-Laws of First Investment Bank AD
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

29.08.2022: Consolidated (unaudited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 30 June 2022

08/29/2022 | 10:51am EDT
To:

Financial Supervision Commission

Investment Activity Supervision Department

16 Budapest Str.

Sofia

Cc:

Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia AD

6 Tri Ushi Str.

Sofia

29 August 2022

Re: Consolidated (unaudited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 30 June 2022.

Dear Sirs,

In compliance with the requirements of the Public Offering of Securities Act (POSA) and the regulations for its implementation, in our capacity as public company and issuer of bonds admitted for trading at a regulated market, we hereby submit the consolidated (unaudited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 30 June 2022, containing:

  1. Financial statements as at 30.06.2022 as per Art. 100о, para. 2 and para. 4(1) with relation to Art. 100o, para. 5 of POSA;
  2. Notes to the financial statements as at 30.06.2022;
  3. Interim activity report under Art. 100о, para. 4(2) and with relation to Art. 100о, para. 5 of POSA;
  4. Declaration under Art. 100о, para. 4(3) and in connection with Art. 100о, para. 5 of POSA.

Sincerely,

(signed)

(signed)

Svetozar Popov

Chavdar Zlatev

Executive Director

Executive Director

Member of the MB

Member of the MB

FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD

Consolidated statement of the financial position as at 30/06/2022

unaudited

in BGN '000

30.6.2022

31.12.2021

ASSETS

Cash and balances with Central Banks

2 520 496

1 970 814

Investments in securities

1 618 506

1 673 781

Loans and advances to banks and other financial

institutions

134 672

87 456

Loans and advances to customers

6 603 878

6 653 944

Property and equipment

86 320

80 198

Intangible assets

16 342

15 566

Derivatives held for risk management

3 185

1 042

Current tax assets

0

0

Deferred tax assets

325

0

Repossessed assets

440 713

459 853

Investment Property

730 906

732 850

Rights of use assets

148 531

92 169

Other assets

173 374

129 548

TOTAL ASSETS

12 477 248

11 897 221

LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL

Due to banks

3 025

8 722

Due to other customers

10 482 188

9 973 631

Liabilities evidenced by paper

101 682

120 002

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

8 364

2 164

Subordinated term debt

9 622

9 622

Hybrid debt

330 057

320 733

Derivatives held for risk management

0

2 166

Deferred tax liabilities

26 341

26 927

Current tax liabilities

2 160

1 714

Lease liabilities

148 656

92 405

Other liabilities

28 139

19 293

TOTAL LIABILITIES

11 140 234

10 577 379

Issued share capital

149 085

149 085

Share premium

250 017

250 017

Statutory reserve

39 865

39 865

Revaluation reserve of investments in securities

-11 413

9 115

Revaluation reserve on property

4 500

4 500

Reserve from translation of foreign operations

3 495

2 592

Other reserves and retained earnings

896 793

860 339

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1 332 342

1 315 513

Non-controlling interest

4 672

4 329

TOTAL GROUP EQUITY

1 337 014

1 319 842

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND GROUP EQUITY

12 477 248

11 897 221

SVETOZAR POPOV

CHAVDAR ZLATEV

Executive Director

Executive Director

RALITSA BOGOEVA

Yanko Karakolev

Executive Director

Chief Financial Officer

FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and of other comprehensive income for the six months ended 30/06/2022

unaudited

in BGN '000

Six months ended

Six months ended

30/06/2022

30/06/2021

Interest income

161 728

156 569

Interest expense

(23 509)

(27 647)

Net interest income

138 219

128 922

Fee and commission income

86 281

66 730

Fee and commission expense

(18 014)

(12 181)

Net fee and commission income

68 267

54 549

Net trading income

8 919

7 276

Other net operating income

7 071

5 546

TOTAL INCOME FROM BANKING OPERATIONS

222 476

196 293

Administrative expenses

(110 822)

(94 851)

Allowance for impairment

(55 916)

(53 884)

Other expenses, net

(14 295)

(9 921)

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

41 443

37 637

Income tax expense

GROUP PROFIT AFTER TAX

Other comprehensive income for the period

Items which should or may be reclassified as profit or loss Exchange rate differences from translation of foreign operations Revaluation reserve of investments in securities

Total other comprehensive income

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Net profit attributable to:

Ordinary equity holders

Non-controlling interest

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Ordinary equity holders

Non-controlling interest

(4 646)

(3 998)

36 797

33 639

903

460

(20 528)

(2 627)

(19 625)

(2 167)

17 172

31 472

36 454

33 048

343

591

16 829

30 881

343

591

Basic and diluted earnings per share (BGN)

0.24

0.22

SVETOZAR POPOV

CHAVDAR ZLATEV

Executive Director

Executive Director

RALITSA BOGOEVA

Yanko Karakolev

Executive Director

Chief Financial Officer

FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD

Consolidated statement of shareholders' equity for the six months ended 30/06/2022 unaudited

in BGN '000

Revaluation

Reserve from

Other reserves

reserve of

translation of

Issued share

Share

and retained

investments in

Revaluation reserve

foreign

Statutory

Non-controlling

capital

premium

earnings

securities

on property

operations

reserve

interest

Total

Balance at 01/01/2021

149 085

250 017

749 744

18 434

4 500

1 259

39 865

3 516

1 216 420

Total comprehensive income for the period

Net profit for the year ended 31 December 2021

-

-

110 595

-

-

-

-

813

111 408

Other comprehensive income for the period

Revaluation reserve of investments in securities

-

-

(9 319)

-

-

-

-

(9 319)

Reserve from translation of foreign operations

-

-

-

-

-

1 333

-

-

1 333

Balance as at 31/12/2021

149 085

250 017

860 339

9 115

4 500

2 592

39 865

4 329

1 319 842

Total comprehensive income for the period

Net profit for the six months ended on 30/06/2022

-

-

36 454

-

-

-

-

343

36 797

Other comprehensive income for the period

Revaluation reserve of investments in securities

-

-

-

(20 528)

-

-

-

-

(20 528)

Reserve from translation of foreign operations

-

-

-

-

-

903

-

-

903

Balance as at 30/06/2022

149 085

250 017

896 793

(11 413)

4 500

3 495

39 865

4 672

1 337 014

SVETOZAR POPOV

CHAVDAR ZLATEV

Executive Director

Executive Director

RALITSA BOGOEVA

Yanko Karakolev

Executive Director

Chief Financial Officer

FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD

Consolidated statement of cash flows for the six months ended 30 June 2022

unaudited

in BGN '000

Six months ended

Six months ended

30/06/2022

30/06/2021

Net cash flow from operating activities

Net profit

36 797

33 639

Adjustment for non-cash items

Allowance for impairment

29 240

53 884

Net interest income

(138 218)

(128 922)

Depreciation and amortization

6 473

6 107

Tax expense

4 645

3 998

(Profit) from sale and write-off of tangible and intangible fixed assets, net

(5)

(9)

(Profit) from sale of other assets, net

1 990

60

(Positive) revaluation of investment property

-

-

Change in operating assets

(59 078)

(31 243)

(Increase) in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

(4 180)

(942)

(Decrease)/increase in financial assets at fair value in other comprehensive income

325 465

(217 480)

Decrease in loans and advances to banks and financial institutions

5 880

1 635

(Decrease) increase in loans to customers

15 401

(235 759)

Net (increase) in other liabilities

(100 358)

(28 422)

Change in operating liabilities

242 208

(480 968)

(Decrease)/increase in deposits from banks

(5 670)

21 021

Increase in amounts owed to other depositors

509 246

22 911

Net increase in other liabilities

67 772

5 328

Interest received

571 348

49 260

166 237

190 521

Interest paid

(16 504)

(39 338)

Dividends received

91

350

Paid profit tax, net

(2 774)

(1 938)

NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

901 528

(313 356)

Cash flow from investing activities

(Purchase) of tangible and intangible fixed assets

(13 333)

(3 850)

Sale of tangible and intangible fixed assets

18

16

Sale of other assets

22 298

4 639

(Increase) of investments

(290 860)

(111 768)

NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(281 877)

(110 963)

Financing activities

(Decrease)/Increase in borrowings

(18 339)

18 380

Increase in subordinated liabilities

1 477

76

Capital increase through newly issued shares

-

-

Increase of share premium reserve of newly issued shares

-

-

NET CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(16 862)

18 456

NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

602 789

(405 863)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF PERIOD

2 017 645

2 202 771

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF PERIOD

2 620 434

1 796 908

SVETOZAR POPOV

CHAVDAR ZLATEV

Executive Director

Executive Director

RALITSA BOGOEVA

IANKO KARAKOLEV

Executive Director

Chief Financial Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Investment Bank AD published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 14:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
