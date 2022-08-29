29.08.2022: Consolidated (unaudited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 30 June 2022

To:

Financial Supervision Commission

Investment Activity Supervision Department

16 Budapest Str.

Sofia

Cc:

Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia AD

6 Tri Ushi Str.

Sofia

29 August 2022

Re: Consolidated (unaudited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 30 June 2022.

Dear Sirs,

In compliance with the requirements of the Public Offering of Securities Act (POSA) and the regulations for its implementation, in our capacity as public company and issuer of bonds admitted for trading at a regulated market, we hereby submit the consolidated (unaudited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 30 June 2022, containing:

Financial statements as at 30.06.2022 as per Art. 100о, para. 2 and para. 4(1) with relation to Art. 100o, para. 5 of POSA; Notes to the financial statements as at 30.06.2022; Interim activity report under Art. 100о, para. 4(2) and with relation to Art. 100о, para. 5 of POSA; Declaration under Art. 100о, para. 4(3) and in connection with Art. 100о, para. 5 of POSA.