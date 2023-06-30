Translation from Bulgarian!
30 June 2023
Disclosure of Information by First Investment Bank AD pursuant to Regulation (EU)
No. 575/2013 and Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/637
Please find attached Disclosure of Information by First Investment Bank AD pursuant to Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 for the first quarter of 2023 on consolidated basis.
This disclosure of information was prepared in compliance with the requirements of Part Eight of Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 and of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/637.
Nikola Bakalov
Svetozar Popov
INFORMATION DISCLOSURE
Pursuant to Regulation (EU) № 575/2013
(on consolidated basis)
FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD
FOR FIRST QUARTER 2023
INFORMATION DISCLOSURE pursuant to Regulation (EU) № 575/2013
This disclosure of information was prepared pursuant to and in compliance with the requirements of Part Eight of Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council on prudential requirements for credit institutions ( Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 ), and of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/637 of 15 March 2021 laying down implementing technical standards with regard to public disclosures by institutions of the information referred to in Titles II and III of Part Eight of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council and repealing Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) No 1423/2013, Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/1555, Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/200 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/2295 (Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/637).
1. DISCLOSURE OF KEY METRICS
1.1. TEMPLATE EU KM1 - KEY METRICS
The table below contains information on the key metrics referred to in Article 447 of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013, presented in template EU KM1 from Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/637:
BGN
31.03.2023
31.12.2022
30.09.2022
30.06.2022
31.03.2022
Thousands
Available own funds (amounts)
1
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital
1,245,372
1,314,754
1,315,495
1,327,147
1,199,110
2
Tier 1 capital
1,499,630
1,569,012
1,569,753
1,581,405
1,453,368
3
Total capital
1,516,594
1,586,448
1,578,216
1,590,065
1,462,223
Risk-weighted exposure amounts
4
Total risk exposure amount
7,730,653
7,551,920
7,533,832
7,486,797
7,453,593
Capital ratios (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)
5
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%)
16.11%
17.41%
17.46%
17.73%
16.09%
6
Tier 1 ratio (%)
19.40%
20.78%
20.84%
21.12%
19.50%
7
Total capital ratio (%)
19.62%
21.01%
20.95%
21.24%
19.62%
Additional own funds requirements to address risks other than the risk of excessive leverage (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)
EU 7а
Additional own funds requirements to address risks other than the risk of excessive
2.85%
2.85%
2.85%
2.85%
3.75%
leverage (%)
EU 7b
of which: to be made up of CET1 capital (percentage points)
1.60%
1.60%
1.60%
1.60%
3.75%
EU 7c
of which: to be made up of Tier 1 capital (percentage points)
2.14%
2.14%
2.14%
2.14%
3.75%
EU 7d
Total SREP own funds requirements (%)
10.85%
10.85%
10.85%
10.85%
11.75%
Combined buffer and overall capital requirement (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)
8
Capital conservation buffer (%)
2.50%
2.50%
2.50%
2.50%
2.50%
EU 8а
Conservation buffer due to macro-prudential or systemic risk identified at the level of a
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Member State (%)
9
Institution specific countercyclical capital buffer (%)
1.39%
0.92%
0.46%
0.46%
0.47%
EU 9а
Systemic risk buffer (%)
3.00%
3.00%
3.00%
3.00%
3.00%
10
Global Systemically Important Institution buffer (%)
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
BGN
31.03.2023
31.12.2022
30.09.2022
30.06.2022
31.03.2022
Thousands
EU 10а
Other Systemically Important Institution buffer (%)
0.75%
1.00%
1.00%
1.00%
1.00%
11
Combined buffer requirement (%)
7.64%
7.42%
6.96%
6.96%
6.97%
EU 11а
Overall capital requirements (%)
18.49%
18.27%
17.81%
17.81%
18.72%
12
CET1 available after meeting the total SREP own funds requirements (%)
773 802
854 087
855 931
870 452
584 189
Leverage ratio
13
Total exposure measure
13,731,211
13,593,633
13,208,874
12,542,738
12,234,932
14
Leverage ratio (%)
10.92%
11.54%
11.88%
12.61%
11.88%
Additional own funds requirements to address the risk of excessive leverage (as a percentage of total exposure measure)
EU 14a
Additional own funds requirements to address the risk of excessive leverage (%)
0
0
0
0
0
EU 14b
of which: to be made up of CET1 capital (percentage points)
0
0
0
0
0
EU 14c
Total SREP leverage ratio requirements (%)
3.00%
3.00%
3.00%
3.00%
3.00%
Leverage ratio buffer and overall leverage ratio requirement (as a percentage of total exposure measure)
EU 14d
Leverage ratio buffer requirement (%)
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
EU 14e
Overall leverage ratio requirement (%)
3.00%
3.00%
3.00%
3.00%
3.00%
Liquidity Coverage Ratio
15
Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) (Weighted value -average)
4,101,227
3,887,114
3,554,168
3,204,213
2,931,403
EU 16a
Cash outflows - Total weighted value
1,882,906
1,962,904
1,862,755
1,637,266
1,537,256
EU 16b
Cash inflows - Total weighted value
401,898
342,502
414,674
351,101
355,396
16
Total net cash outflows (adjusted value)
1,481,008
1,620,402
1,448,081
1,286,165
1,181,860
17
Liquidity coverage ratio (%)
276.92%
239.89%
245.44%
249.13%
248.03%
Net Stable Funding Ratio
18
Total available stable funding
11,521,118
11,286,396
10,914,291
10,537,178
10,245,479
19
Total required stable funding
7,798,631
7,682,703
7,531,597
7,376,537
7,296,193
20
NSFR ratio (%)
147.73%
146.91%
144.91%
142.85%
140.42%
