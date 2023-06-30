Translation from Bulgarian!

To: Financial Supervision Commission Investment Activity Supervision Department 16 Budapest Str. Sofia CC: Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia Ad 6 Tri Ushi Str. Sofia 30 June 2023 Re: Disclosure of Information by First Investment Bank AD pursuant to Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 and Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/637

Dear Sirs,

Please find attached Disclosure of Information by First Investment Bank AD pursuant to Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 for the first quarter of 2023 on consolidated basis.

This disclosure of information was prepared in compliance with the requirements of Part Eight of Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 and of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/637.