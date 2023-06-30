Translation from Bulgarian!

To:

Financial Supervision Commission

Investment Activity Supervision Department

16 Budapest Str.

Sofia

CC:

Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia Ad

6 Tri Ushi Str.

Sofia

30 June 2023

Re:

Disclosure of Information by First Investment Bank AD pursuant to Regulation (EU)

No. 575/2013 and Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/637

Dear Sirs,

Please find attached Disclosure of Information by First Investment Bank AD pursuant to Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 for the first quarter of 2023 on consolidated basis.

This disclosure of information was prepared in compliance with the requirements of Part Eight of Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 and of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/637.

(signed)

(signed)

Nikola Bakalov

Svetozar Popov

Chief Executive Officer

Executive Director

INFORMATION DISCLOSURE

Pursuant to Regulation (EU) № 575/2013

(on consolidated basis)

FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD

FOR FIRST QUARTER 2023

INFORMATION DISCLOSURE pursuant to Regulation (EU) № 575/2013

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.

DISCLOSURE OF KEY METRICS

3

1.1.

TEMPLATE EU KM1 - KEY METRICS

3

2.

DISCLOSURE OF LIQUIDITY REQUIREMENTS

5

2.1.

TEMPLATE EU LIQ1 - QUANTITATIVE INFORMATION OF LCR

5

2.2. TABLE EU LIQB - ON QUALITATIVE INFORMATION ON LCR, WHICH

COMPLEMENTS TEMPLATE EU LIQ1

7

3. DISLOSURE OF CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS AND TOTAL RISK EXPOSURE

AMOUNTS

8

3.1. TEMPLATE EU OV1 - OVERVIEW OF TOTAL RISK EXPOSURE AMOUNTS

8

This disclosure of information was prepared pursuant to and in compliance with the requirements of Part Eight of Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council on prudential requirements for credit institutions ( Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 ), and of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/637 of 15 March 2021 laying down implementing technical standards with regard to public disclosures by institutions of the information referred to in Titles II and III of Part Eight of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council and repealing Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) No 1423/2013, Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/1555, Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/200 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/2295 (Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/637).

First Investment Bank AD

2 / 9

INFORMATION DISCLOSURE pursuant to Regulation (EU) № 575/2013

1. DISCLOSURE OF KEY METRICS

1.1. TEMPLATE EU KM1 - KEY METRICS

The table below contains information on the key metrics referred to in Article 447 of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013, presented in template EU KM1 from Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/637:

BGN

31.03.2023

31.12.2022

30.09.2022

30.06.2022

31.03.2022

Thousands

Available own funds (amounts)

1

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital

1,245,372

1,314,754

1,315,495

1,327,147

1,199,110

2

Tier 1 capital

1,499,630

1,569,012

1,569,753

1,581,405

1,453,368

3

Total capital

1,516,594

1,586,448

1,578,216

1,590,065

1,462,223

Risk-weighted exposure amounts

4

Total risk exposure amount

7,730,653

7,551,920

7,533,832

7,486,797

7,453,593

Capital ratios (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)

5

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%)

16.11%

17.41%

17.46%

17.73%

16.09%

6

Tier 1 ratio (%)

19.40%

20.78%

20.84%

21.12%

19.50%

7

Total capital ratio (%)

19.62%

21.01%

20.95%

21.24%

19.62%

Additional own funds requirements to address risks other than the risk of excessive leverage (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)

EU 7а

Additional own funds requirements to address risks other than the risk of excessive

2.85%

2.85%

2.85%

2.85%

3.75%

leverage (%)

EU 7b

of which: to be made up of CET1 capital (percentage points)

1.60%

1.60%

1.60%

1.60%

3.75%

EU 7c

of which: to be made up of Tier 1 capital (percentage points)

2.14%

2.14%

2.14%

2.14%

3.75%

EU 7d

Total SREP own funds requirements (%)

10.85%

10.85%

10.85%

10.85%

11.75%

Combined buffer and overall capital requirement (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)

8

Capital conservation buffer (%)

2.50%

2.50%

2.50%

2.50%

2.50%

EU 8а

Conservation buffer due to macro-prudential or systemic risk identified at the level of a

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Member State (%)

9

Institution specific countercyclical capital buffer (%)

1.39%

0.92%

0.46%

0.46%

0.47%

EU 9а

Systemic risk buffer (%)

3.00%

3.00%

3.00%

3.00%

3.00%

10

Global Systemically Important Institution buffer (%)

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Първа инвестиционна банка АД

3 / 9

INFORMATION DISCLOSURE pursuant to Regulation (EU) № 575/2013

BGN

31.03.2023

31.12.2022

30.09.2022

30.06.2022

31.03.2022

Thousands

EU 10а

Other Systemically Important Institution buffer (%)

0.75%

1.00%

1.00%

1.00%

1.00%

11

Combined buffer requirement (%)

7.64%

7.42%

6.96%

6.96%

6.97%

EU 11а

Overall capital requirements (%)

18.49%

18.27%

17.81%

17.81%

18.72%

12

CET1 available after meeting the total SREP own funds requirements (%)

773 802

854 087

855 931

870 452

584 189

Leverage ratio

13

Total exposure measure

13,731,211

13,593,633

13,208,874

12,542,738

12,234,932

14

Leverage ratio (%)

10.92%

11.54%

11.88%

12.61%

11.88%

Additional own funds requirements to address the risk of excessive leverage (as a percentage of total exposure measure)

EU 14a

Additional own funds requirements to address the risk of excessive leverage (%)

0

0

0

0

0

EU 14b

of which: to be made up of CET1 capital (percentage points)

0

0

0

0

0

EU 14c

Total SREP leverage ratio requirements (%)

3.00%

3.00%

3.00%

3.00%

3.00%

Leverage ratio buffer and overall leverage ratio requirement (as a percentage of total exposure measure)

EU 14d

Leverage ratio buffer requirement (%)

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

EU 14e

Overall leverage ratio requirement (%)

3.00%

3.00%

3.00%

3.00%

3.00%

Liquidity Coverage Ratio

15

Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) (Weighted value -average)

4,101,227

3,887,114

3,554,168

3,204,213

2,931,403

EU 16a

Cash outflows - Total weighted value

1,882,906

1,962,904

1,862,755

1,637,266

1,537,256

EU 16b

Cash inflows - Total weighted value

401,898

342,502

414,674

351,101

355,396

16

Total net cash outflows (adjusted value)

1,481,008

1,620,402

1,448,081

1,286,165

1,181,860

17

Liquidity coverage ratio (%)

276.92%

239.89%

245.44%

249.13%

248.03%

Net Stable Funding Ratio

18

Total available stable funding

11,521,118

11,286,396

10,914,291

10,537,178

10,245,479

19

Total required stable funding

7,798,631

7,682,703

7,531,597

7,376,537

7,296,193

20

NSFR ratio (%)

147.73%

146.91%

144.91%

142.85%

140.42%

First Investment Bank AD

4 / 9

