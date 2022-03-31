31.03.2022: Annual individual (audited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 31 Dec 2021
Translation from Bulgarian
To:
Financial Supervision Commission Investment Activity Supervision Department 16 Budapest Str.
Sofia
Cc:
Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia AD 6 Tri Ushi Str.
Sofia
31 March 2022
Re: Annual individual (audited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 31 Dec 2021
Dear Sirs,
In compliance with the requirements of the Public Offering of Securities Act (POSA) and the regulations for its implementation, in our capacity as public company and issuer of bonds admitted for trading at a regulated market, we hereby submit the audited individual financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 31 December 2021, containing
Audited individual financial statements as at 31.12.2021 and notes thereto, accompanied by the auditors' report as per Art. 100m, para. 4(1) of POSA;
2021 Annual Report of First Investment Bank pursuant to Art. 100m, Para. 4(2) of POSA;
Declaration under Art. 100о, para. 4(4) of POSA;
Information on First Investment Bank under Annex 11 to Ordinance №2 of the Financial Supervision Commission on the prospects of public offering and admittance for trade on a regulated market of securities and for the disclosure of information.
We are also sending you the Disclosure Policy of First Investment Bank and the Score Card for assessment of corporate governance in Bulgaria.
Sincerely,
(signed)
(signed)
Nikola Bakalov
Svetozar Popov
Chief Executive Officer
Executive Director
Chairman of the MB
Member of the MB
FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD
INDIVIDUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021
WITH INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT THEREON
Individual statement of profit or loss and of other comprehensive income for the year ended 31 December 2021
in thousands of BGN
Note
2021
2020
Interest income
308,556
292,160
Interest expense
(45,412)
(59,511)
Net interest income
6
263,144
232,649
Fee and commission income
143,015
116,250
Fee and commission expense
(24,150)
(20,401)
Net fee and commission income
7
118,865
95,849
Net trading income
8
15,380
11,991
Other net operating income
9
11,368
10,344
TOTAL INCOME FROM BANKING OPERATIONS
408,757
350,833
Administrative expenses
10
(179,441)
(181,842)
Allowance for impairment
11
(122,494)
(93,660)
Other income/(expenses), net
12
4,754
(31,750)
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
111,576
43,581
Income tax expense
13
(11,493)
(4,700)
NET PROFIT
100,083
38,881
Other comprehensive income for the period
Items which should or may be reclassified as profit or
loss
Revaluation reserve of investments in securities
(8,968)
3,701
Total other comprehensive income
(8,968)
3,701
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
91,115
42,582
The statement of profit or loss and of comprehensive income is to be read in conjunction with the notes to and forming part of the financial statements set out on pages 5 to 75.
The financial statements have been approved by the Managing Board on 30 March 2022 and signed on its behalf by:
Nikola Bakalov
SVETOZAR POPOV
Yanko Karakolev
Chief Executive Officer
Executive Director
Chief Financial Officer
Audited as per the auditors' report dated
30/03/2022
BDO Bulgaria OOD
Nedyalko Apostolov
Tsvetana Stefanina, Manager
Partner
Registered auditor
responsible for the audit
Atina Mavridis
ECOVIS AUDIT BG OOD
Rayna Stefanova
Partner
Registered auditor
responsible for the audit
Individual statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021
In BGN '000
Note
2021
2020
ASSETS
Cash and balances with Central Banks
14
1,868,853
2,060,496
Investments in securities
15
1,482,699
1,132,106
Loans and advances to banks and other financial institutions
16
87,412
106,085
Loans and advances to customers
17
6,315,581
6,038,889
Property and equipment
18
75,881
72,972
Intangible assets
19
13,831
14,678
Derivatives held for risk management
1,042
5,110
Repossessed assets
21
450,987
706,042
Investment Property
22
732,850
414,021
Investments in subsidiaries
23
45,873
44,872
Rights of use assets
24
77,725
139,837
Other assets
25
116,136
97,721
TOTAL ASSETS
11,268,870
10,832,829
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL
Due to banks
26
29,879
14,340
Due to other customers
27
9,425,251
9,100,155
Liabilities evidenced by paper
28
106,271
104,151
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
2,164
-
Hybrid debt
29
320,733
267,579
Derivatives held for risk management
2,166
410
Deferred tax liabilities
20
26,608
21,286
Current tax liabilities
1,332
12
Lease liabilities
24
77,785
139,868
Other liabilities
30
7,817
7,279
TOTAL LIABILITIES
10,000,006
9,655,080
Issued share capital
31
149,085
149,085
Share premium
31
250,017
250,017
Statutory reserve
31
39,861
39,861
Revaluation reserve of investments in securities
6,545
15,513
Revaluation reserve on property
4,500
4,500
Other reserves and retained earnings
31
818,856
718,773
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,268,864
1,177,749
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND GROUP EQUITY
11,268,870
10,832,829
The statement of the financial position is to be read in conjunction with the notes to and forming part of the financial statements set out on pages 5 to 75.
The financial statements have been approved by the Managing Board on 30 March 2022 and signed on its behalf by:
Nikola Bakalov
SVETOZAR POPOV
Yanko Karakolev
Chief Executive Officer
Executive Director
Chief Financial Officer
Audited as per the auditors' report dated
BDO Bulgaria OOD
30/03/2022
Tsvetana Stefanina, Manager
Nedyalko Apostolov
Registered auditor
Partner
responsible for the audit
Rayna Stefanova
Atina Mavridis
ECOVIS AUDIT BG OOD
Registered auditor
Partner
responsible for the audit
Individual statement of cash flows for the year ended 31 December 2021
In BGN '000
2021
2020
Net cash flow from operating activities
Net profit
100,083
38,881
Adjustment for non-cash items
Allowance for impairment
122,493
93,660
Net interest income
(263,145)
(232,649)
Depreciation and amortization
11,379
12,435
Tax expense
11,433
4,703
(Profit) from sale and write-off of tangible and intangible fixed assets, net
(11)
(71)
Loss/(Profit) from sale of other assets, net
6,025
(1,179)
(Positive) revaluation of investment property
(30,340)
(2,312)
(42,083)
(86,532)
Change in operating assets
Decrease in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
(1,914)
1,289
(Increase) in financial assets at fair value in other comprehensive income
(241,685)
(97,962)
(Increase)/decrease in loans and advances to banks and financial institutions
(4,109)
1,062
(Increase) in loans to customers
(491,458)
(344,016)
Decrease of other assets
47,765
7,327
(691,401)
(432,300)
Change in operating liabilities
Increase/(decrease) in deposits from banks
15,539
(10,708)
Increase in amounts owed to other depositors
342,450
424,557
Net (decrease) in other liabilities
(60,371)
(6,660)
297,618
407,189
Interest received
346,863
268,560
Interest paid
(62,497)
(67,717)
Dividends received
401
374
Tax on profit, paid
(3,853)
(314)
NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(154,952)
89,260
Cash flow from investing activities
(Purchase) of tangible and intangible fixed assets
(13,464)
(11,333)
Sale of tangible and intangible fixed assets
34
132
Sale of other assets
14,037
13,496
(Increase) of investments
(117,365)
(188,276)
NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(116,758)
(185,981)
Financing activities
Increase/(decrease) in borrowings
4,238
(5,805)
Increase in subordinated liabilities
53,068
-
Capital increase through newly issued shares
-
39,085
Increase of share premium reserve of newly issued shares
-
153,017
NET CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
57,306
186,297
NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(214,404)
89,576
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF PERIOD
2,130,044
2,040,468
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF PERIOD
1,915,640
2,130,044
The cash flow statement is to be read in conjunction with the notes to and forming part of the financial statements set out on pages 5 to 75.
The financial statements have been approved by the Managing Board on 30 March 2022 and signed on its behalf by:
Nikola Bakalov
SVETOZAR POPOV
Yanko Karakolev
Chief Executive Officer
Executive Director
Chief Financial Officer
Audited as per the auditors' report dated
30/03/2022
BDO Bulgaria OOD
Tsvetana Stefanina, Manager
Nedyalko Apostolov
Registered auditor
Partner
responsible for the audit
Atina Mavridis
ECOVIS AUDIT BG OOD
Rayna Stefanova
Partner
Registered auditor
responsible for the audit
