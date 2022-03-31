Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bulgaria
  Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  First Investment Bank AD
  News
  Summary
    FIB   BG1100106050

FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD

(FIB)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

31.03.2022: Annual individual (audited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 31 Dec 2021

03/31/2022 | 11:46am EDT
Translation from Bulgarian

To:

Financial Supervision Commission Investment Activity Supervision Department 16 Budapest Str.

Sofia

Cc:

Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia AD 6 Tri Ushi Str.

Sofia

31 March 2022

Re: Annual individual (audited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 31 Dec 2021

Dear Sirs,

In compliance with the requirements of the Public Offering of Securities Act (POSA) and the regulations for its implementation, in our capacity as public company and issuer of bonds admitted for trading at a regulated market, we hereby submit the audited individual financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 31 December 2021, containing

  • Audited individual financial statements as at 31.12.2021 and notes thereto, accompanied by the auditors' report as per Art. 100m, para. 4(1) of POSA;

  • 2021 Annual Report of First Investment Bank pursuant to Art. 100m, Para. 4(2) of POSA;

  • Declaration under Art. 100о, para. 4(4) of POSA;

  • Information on First Investment Bank under Annex 11 to Ordinance №2 of the Financial Supervision Commission on the prospects of public offering and admittance for trade on a regulated market of securities and for the disclosure of information.

We are also sending you the Disclosure Policy of First Investment Bank and the Score Card for assessment of corporate governance in Bulgaria.

Sincerely,

(signed)

(signed)

Nikola Bakalov

Svetozar Popov

Chief Executive Officer

Executive Director

Chairman of the MB

Member of the MB

FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD

INDIVIDUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

WITH INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT THEREON

Individual statement of profit or loss and of other comprehensive income for the year ended 31 December 2021

in thousands of BGN

Note

2021

2020

Interest income

308,556

292,160

Interest expense

(45,412)

(59,511)

Net interest income

6

263,144

232,649

Fee and commission income

143,015

116,250

Fee and commission expense

(24,150)

(20,401)

Net fee and commission income

7

118,865

95,849

Net trading income

8

15,380

11,991

Other net operating income

9

11,368

10,344

TOTAL INCOME FROM BANKING OPERATIONS

408,757

350,833

Administrative expenses

10

(179,441)

(181,842)

Allowance for impairment

11

(122,494)

(93,660)

Other income/(expenses), net

12

4,754

(31,750)

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

111,576

43,581

Income tax expense

13

(11,493)

(4,700)

NET PROFIT

100,083

38,881

Other comprehensive income for the period

Items which should or may be reclassified as profit or

loss

Revaluation reserve of investments in securities

(8,968)

3,701

Total other comprehensive income

(8,968)

3,701

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

91,115

42,582

The statement of profit or loss and of comprehensive income is to be read in conjunction with the notes to and forming part of the financial statements set out on pages 5 to 75.

The financial statements have been approved by the Managing Board on 30 March 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

Nikola Bakalov

SVETOZAR POPOV

Yanko Karakolev

Chief Executive Officer

Executive Director

Chief Financial Officer

Audited as per the auditors' report dated

30/03/2022

BDO Bulgaria OOD

Nedyalko Apostolov

Tsvetana Stefanina, Manager

Partner

Registered auditor

responsible for the audit

Atina Mavridis

ECOVIS AUDIT BG OOD

Rayna Stefanova

Partner

Registered auditor

responsible for the audit

Individual statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021

In BGN '000

Note

2021

2020

ASSETS

Cash and balances with Central Banks

14

1,868,853

2,060,496

Investments in securities

15

1,482,699

1,132,106

Loans and advances to banks and other financial institutions

16

87,412

106,085

Loans and advances to customers

17

6,315,581

6,038,889

Property and equipment

18

75,881

72,972

Intangible assets

19

13,831

14,678

Derivatives held for risk management

1,042

5,110

Repossessed assets

21

450,987

706,042

Investment Property

22

732,850

414,021

Investments in subsidiaries

23

45,873

44,872

Rights of use assets

24

77,725

139,837

Other assets

25

116,136

97,721

TOTAL ASSETS

11,268,870

10,832,829

LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL

Due to banks

26

29,879

14,340

Due to other customers

27

9,425,251

9,100,155

Liabilities evidenced by paper

28

106,271

104,151

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

2,164

-

Hybrid debt

29

320,733

267,579

Derivatives held for risk management

2,166

410

Deferred tax liabilities

20

26,608

21,286

Current tax liabilities

1,332

12

Lease liabilities

24

77,785

139,868

Other liabilities

30

7,817

7,279

TOTAL LIABILITIES

10,000,006

9,655,080

Issued share capital

31

149,085

149,085

Share premium

31

250,017

250,017

Statutory reserve

31

39,861

39,861

Revaluation reserve of investments in securities

6,545

15,513

Revaluation reserve on property

4,500

4,500

Other reserves and retained earnings

31

818,856

718,773

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,268,864

1,177,749

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND GROUP EQUITY

11,268,870

10,832,829

The statement of the financial position is to be read in conjunction with the notes to and forming part of the financial statements set out on pages 5 to 75.

The financial statements have been approved by the Managing Board on 30 March 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

Nikola Bakalov

SVETOZAR POPOV

Yanko Karakolev

Chief Executive Officer

Executive Director

Chief Financial Officer

Audited as per the auditors' report dated

BDO Bulgaria OOD

30/03/2022

Tsvetana Stefanina, Manager

Nedyalko Apostolov

Registered auditor

Partner

responsible for the audit

Rayna Stefanova

Atina Mavridis

ECOVIS AUDIT BG OOD

Registered auditor

Partner

responsible for the audit

Individual statement of cash flows for the year ended 31 December 2021

In BGN '000

2021

2020

Net cash flow from operating activities

Net profit

100,083

38,881

Adjustment for non-cash items

Allowance for impairment

122,493

93,660

Net interest income

(263,145)

(232,649)

Depreciation and amortization

11,379

12,435

Tax expense

11,433

4,703

(Profit) from sale and write-off of tangible and intangible fixed assets, net

(11)

(71)

Loss/(Profit) from sale of other assets, net

6,025

(1,179)

(Positive) revaluation of investment property

(30,340)

(2,312)

(42,083)

(86,532)

Change in operating assets

Decrease in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

(1,914)

1,289

(Increase) in financial assets at fair value in other comprehensive income

(241,685)

(97,962)

(Increase)/decrease in loans and advances to banks and financial institutions

(4,109)

1,062

(Increase) in loans to customers

(491,458)

(344,016)

Decrease of other assets

47,765

7,327

(691,401)

(432,300)

Change in operating liabilities

Increase/(decrease) in deposits from banks

15,539

(10,708)

Increase in amounts owed to other depositors

342,450

424,557

Net (decrease) in other liabilities

(60,371)

(6,660)

297,618

407,189

Interest received

346,863

268,560

Interest paid

(62,497)

(67,717)

Dividends received

401

374

Tax on profit, paid

(3,853)

(314)

NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(154,952)

89,260

Cash flow from investing activities

(Purchase) of tangible and intangible fixed assets

(13,464)

(11,333)

Sale of tangible and intangible fixed assets

34

132

Sale of other assets

14,037

13,496

(Increase) of investments

(117,365)

(188,276)

NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(116,758)

(185,981)

Financing activities

Increase/(decrease) in borrowings

4,238

(5,805)

Increase in subordinated liabilities

53,068

-

Capital increase through newly issued shares

-

39,085

Increase of share premium reserve of newly issued shares

-

153,017

NET CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

57,306

186,297

NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(214,404)

89,576

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF PERIOD

2,130,044

2,040,468

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF PERIOD

1,915,640

2,130,044

The cash flow statement is to be read in conjunction with the notes to and forming part of the financial statements set out on pages 5 to 75.

The financial statements have been approved by the Managing Board on 30 March 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

Nikola Bakalov

SVETOZAR POPOV

Yanko Karakolev

Chief Executive Officer

Executive Director

Chief Financial Officer

Audited as per the auditors' report dated

30/03/2022

BDO Bulgaria OOD

Tsvetana Stefanina, Manager

Nedyalko Apostolov

Registered auditor

Partner

responsible for the audit

Atina Mavridis

ECOVIS AUDIT BG OOD

Rayna Stefanova

Partner

Registered auditor

responsible for the audit

