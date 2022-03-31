31.03.2022: Annual individual (audited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 31 Dec 2021

Translation from Bulgarian

Financial Supervision Commission Investment Activity Supervision Department 16 Budapest Str.

Sofia

Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia AD 6 Tri Ushi Str.

Sofia

31 March 2022

Re: Annual individual (audited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 31 Dec 2021

In compliance with the requirements of the Public Offering of Securities Act (POSA) and the regulations for its implementation, in our capacity as public company and issuer of bonds admitted for trading at a regulated market, we hereby submit the audited individual financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 31 December 2021, containing

 Audited individual financial statements as at 31.12.2021 and notes thereto, accompanied by the auditors' report as per Art. 100m, para. 4(1) of POSA;

 2021 Annual Report of First Investment Bank pursuant to Art. 100m, Para. 4(2) of POSA;

 Declaration under Art. 100о, para. 4(4) of POSA;

 Information on First Investment Bank under Annex 11 to Ordinance №2 of the Financial Supervision Commission on the prospects of public offering and admittance for trade on a regulated market of securities and for the disclosure of information.

We are also sending you the Disclosure Policy of First Investment Bank and the Score Card for assessment of corporate governance in Bulgaria.

(signed) (signed) Nikola Bakalov Svetozar Popov Chief Executive Officer Executive Director Chairman of the MB Member of the MB

FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD

INDIVIDUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

WITH INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT THEREON

Individual statement of profit or loss and of other comprehensive income for the year ended 31 December 2021

in thousands of BGN Note 2021 2020 Interest income 308,556 292,160 Interest expense (45,412) (59,511) Net interest income 6 263,144 232,649 Fee and commission income 143,015 116,250 Fee and commission expense (24,150) (20,401) Net fee and commission income 7 118,865 95,849 Net trading income 8 15,380 11,991 Other net operating income 9 11,368 10,344 TOTAL INCOME FROM BANKING OPERATIONS 408,757 350,833 Administrative expenses 10 (179,441) (181,842) Allowance for impairment 11 (122,494) (93,660) Other income/(expenses), net 12 4,754 (31,750) PROFIT BEFORE TAX 111,576 43,581 Income tax expense 13 (11,493) (4,700) NET PROFIT 100,083 38,881 Other comprehensive income for the period Items which should or may be reclassified as profit or loss Revaluation reserve of investments in securities (8,968) 3,701 Total other comprehensive income (8,968) 3,701 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 91,115 42,582

The statement of profit or loss and of comprehensive income is to be read in conjunction with the notes to and forming part of the financial statements set out on pages 5 to 75.

The financial statements have been approved by the Managing Board on 30 March 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

Audited as per the auditors' report dated 30/03/2022 BDO Bulgaria OOD Nedyalko Apostolov Tsvetana Stefanina, Manager Partner Registered auditor responsible for the audit Atina Mavridis ECOVIS AUDIT BG OOD Rayna Stefanova Partner Registered auditor responsible for the audit

Individual statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021

In BGN '000 Note 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and balances with Central Banks 14 1,868,853 2,060,496 Investments in securities 15 1,482,699 1,132,106 Loans and advances to banks and other financial institutions 16 87,412 106,085 Loans and advances to customers 17 6,315,581 6,038,889 Property and equipment 18 75,881 72,972 Intangible assets 19 13,831 14,678 Derivatives held for risk management 1,042 5,110 Repossessed assets 21 450,987 706,042 Investment Property 22 732,850 414,021 Investments in subsidiaries 23 45,873 44,872 Rights of use assets 24 77,725 139,837 Other assets 25 116,136 97,721 TOTAL ASSETS 11,268,870 10,832,829 LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL Due to banks 26 29,879 14,340 Due to other customers 27 9,425,251 9,100,155 Liabilities evidenced by paper 28 106,271 104,151 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 2,164 - Hybrid debt 29 320,733 267,579 Derivatives held for risk management 2,166 410 Deferred tax liabilities 20 26,608 21,286 Current tax liabilities 1,332 12 Lease liabilities 24 77,785 139,868 Other liabilities 30 7,817 7,279 TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,000,006 9,655,080 Issued share capital 31 149,085 149,085 Share premium 31 250,017 250,017 Statutory reserve 31 39,861 39,861 Revaluation reserve of investments in securities 6,545 15,513 Revaluation reserve on property 4,500 4,500 Other reserves and retained earnings 31 818,856 718,773 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,268,864 1,177,749 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND GROUP EQUITY 11,268,870 10,832,829

The statement of the financial position is to be read in conjunction with the notes to and forming part of the financial statements set out on pages 5 to 75.

The financial statements have been approved by the Managing Board on 30 March 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

Individual statement of cash flows for the year ended 31 December 2021

In BGN '000 2021 2020 Net cash flow from operating activities Net profit 100,083 38,881 Adjustment for non-cash items Allowance for impairment 122,493 93,660 Net interest income (263,145) (232,649) Depreciation and amortization 11,379 12,435 Tax expense 11,433 4,703 (Profit) from sale and write-off of tangible and intangible fixed assets, net (11) (71) Loss/(Profit) from sale of other assets, net 6,025 (1,179) (Positive) revaluation of investment property (30,340) (2,312) (42,083) (86,532) Change in operating assets Decrease in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (1,914) 1,289 (Increase) in financial assets at fair value in other comprehensive income (241,685) (97,962) (Increase)/decrease in loans and advances to banks and financial institutions (4,109) 1,062 (Increase) in loans to customers (491,458) (344,016) Decrease of other assets 47,765 7,327 (691,401) (432,300) Change in operating liabilities Increase/(decrease) in deposits from banks 15,539 (10,708) Increase in amounts owed to other depositors 342,450 424,557 Net (decrease) in other liabilities (60,371) (6,660) 297,618 407,189 Interest received 346,863 268,560 Interest paid (62,497) (67,717) Dividends received 401 374 Tax on profit, paid (3,853) (314) NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (154,952) 89,260 Cash flow from investing activities (Purchase) of tangible and intangible fixed assets (13,464) (11,333) Sale of tangible and intangible fixed assets 34 132 Sale of other assets 14,037 13,496 (Increase) of investments (117,365) (188,276) NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (116,758) (185,981) Financing activities Increase/(decrease) in borrowings 4,238 (5,805) Increase in subordinated liabilities 53,068 - Capital increase through newly issued shares - 39,085 Increase of share premium reserve of newly issued shares - 153,017 NET CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 57,306 186,297 NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (214,404) 89,576 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF PERIOD 2,130,044 2,040,468 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF PERIOD 1,915,640 2,130,044

The cash flow statement is to be read in conjunction with the notes to and forming part of the financial statements set out on pages 5 to 75.

The financial statements have been approved by the Managing Board on 30 March 2022 and signed on its behalf by: