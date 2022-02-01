Log in
    FIB   BG1100106050

FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD

(FIB)
First Investment Bank : Information

02/01/2022
In 2018, а number of civil claims concerning the US RICO Act were filed in the US District Court of the Southern District of New York against several natural and legal persons - both Bulgarian and foreign.

On 28 January 2022, the court dismissed entirely all claims against First Investment Bank and its majority shareholders - Mr. Minev and Mr. Mutafchiev.

Disclaimer

First Investment Bank AD published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 15:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 278 M 159 M 159 M
Net income 2020 45,0 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
Net Debt 2020 67,6 M 38,6 M 38,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,17x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 265 M 152 M 151 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 3 221
Free-Float 11,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nikola Bakalov Chief Executive Officer
Janko Angelov Karakolev Head-Information Technology
Evgeni Krastev Lukanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralica Ivanova Bogoeva Chief Information Technology & Operations Officer
Jyrki Ilmari Koskelo Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD11.25%152
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.45%160 225
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.18.10%80 529
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.45%64 821
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)8.17%55 411
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-3.56%52 553