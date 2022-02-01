First Investment Bank : Information

In 2018, а number of civil claims concerning the US RICO Act were filed in the US District Court of the Southern District of New York against several natural and legal persons - both Bulgarian and foreign.
On 28 January 2022, the court dismissed entirely all claims against First Investment Bank and its majority shareholders - Mr. Minev and Mr. Mutafchiev.
