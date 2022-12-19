Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. First Investment Bank AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIB   BG1100106050

FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD

(FIB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-15
1.900 BGN   -5.00%
01:40pFirst Investment Bank : Placing of an issue under supervision
PU
12/02First Investment Bank : Insider information
PU
12/0101.12.2022 : Programme for the issue of perpetual, non-cumulative, uncollateralized, deeply subordinated, non-convertible bonds
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Investment Bank : Placing of an issue under supervision

12/19/2022 | 01:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Placing of an issue under supervision 19.12.2022 16:06:55 (local time)

The BSE Board of Directors has adopted the following decision at a session held under Record of Proceedings No. 80 of 16 December 2022:
On the grounds of Art. 42 (1) of Part III - Listing Rules to the BSE Rules and Regulations, and due to the failure to meet the requirement of Art. 5 (1), item 4 thereof, the BSE Board of Directors places under surveillance for nine (9) months the issue of shares of CB First Investment Bank AD-Sofia (FIB), ISIN BG1100106050.
A review of the compliance will be made every three (3) months.
If the review finds that the issue of shares meets the requirements of Art. 5 (1), items 3 to 9 of Part III - Listing Rules, the surveillance will be terminated.

Attachments

Disclaimer

First Investment Bank AD published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 16:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD
01:40pFirst Investment Bank : Placing of an issue under supervision
PU
12/02First Investment Bank : Insider information
PU
12/0101.12.2022 : Programme for the issue of perpetual, non-cumulative, uncollateralized, deepl..
PU
11/3029.11.2022 : Consolidated (unaudited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as ..
PU
11/29First Investment Bank : Financial and other reports (Consolidated quarterly financial repo..
PU
11/29First Investment Bank AD Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 3..
CI
10/2727.10.2022 : Individual (unaudited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at..
PU
08/30First Investment Bank AD Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/2929.08.2022 : Consolidated (unaudited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as ..
PU
08/2423.08.2022 : Successful issue of the first tranche from the second series (fourth in total..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 309 M 168 M 168 M
Net income 2021 111 M 60,0 M 60,0 M
Net cash 2021 29,0 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,16x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 283 M 154 M 154 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 867
Free-Float 10,8%
Chart FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD
Duration : Period :
First Investment Bank AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nikola Bakalov Chief Executive Officer
Janko Angelov Karakolev Head-Information Technology
Evgeni Krastev Lukanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jyrki Ilmari Koskelo Member-Supervisory Board
Radka Vesselinova Mineva Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD18.75%154
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.35%379 234
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.75%254 311
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.73%208 725
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.15%156 954
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%152 921