First Investment Bank : Placing of an issue under supervision

19.12.2022 16:06:55 (local time)

The BSE Board of Directors has adopted the following decision at a session held under Record of Proceedings No. 80 of 16 December 2022:

On the grounds of Art. 42 (1) of Part III - Listing Rules to the BSE Rules and Regulations, and due to the failure to meet the requirement of Art. 5 (1), item 4 thereof, the BSE Board of Directors places under surveillance for nine (9) months the issue of shares of CB First Investment Bank AD-Sofia (FIB), ISIN BG1100106050.

A review of the compliance will be made every three (3) months.

If the review finds that the issue of shares meets the requirements of Art. 5 (1), items 3 to 9 of Part III - Listing Rules, the surveillance will be terminated.

