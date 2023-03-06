First Investment Bank : Placing of an issue under supervision

06.03.2023 17:16:54 (local time)

With reference to the decision of the BSE Board of Directors adopted under Record of Proceedings No. 80 of 16 December 2022 for placing the issue of shares of CB First Investment Bank AD-Sofia (FIB), ISIN BG1100106050, under surveillance for nine (9) months, and to the fact that the issuer has met the requirements of Art. 5 (1), item 4 of Part III - Listing Rules, the surveillance of the said issue of shares is terminated by confirming its listing on the BSE Main Market, Premium Segment.

