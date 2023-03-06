Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. First Investment Bank AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIB   BG1100106050

FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD

(FIB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-01
2.280 BGN    0.00%
10:55aFirst Investment Bank : Placing of an issue under supervision
PU
03/02First Investment Bank AD Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/0201.03.2023 : Consolidated (unaudited) financial statements of First Investment Bank AD as at 31 December 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Investment Bank : Placing of an issue under supervision

03/06/2023 | 10:55am EST
Placing of an issue under supervision 06.03.2023 17:16:54 (local time)

With reference to the decision of the BSE Board of Directors adopted under Record of Proceedings No. 80 of 16 December 2022 for placing the issue of shares of CB First Investment Bank AD-Sofia (FIB), ISIN BG1100106050, under surveillance for nine (9) months, and to the fact that the issuer has met the requirements of Art. 5 (1), item 4 of Part III - Listing Rules, the surveillance of the said issue of shares is terminated by confirming its listing on the BSE Main Market, Premium Segment.

Attachments

Disclaimer

First Investment Bank AD published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 15:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 309 M 168 M 168 M
Net income 2021 111 M 60,0 M 60,0 M
Net cash 2021 29,0 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,16x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 340 M 184 M 184 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 867
Free-Float 10,8%
Chart FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD
Duration : Period :
First Investment Bank AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nikola Bakalov Chief Executive Officer
Janko Angelov Karakolev Head-Information Technology
Evgeni Krastev Lukanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jyrki Ilmari Koskelo Member-Supervisory Board
Radka Vesselinova Mineva Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD14.57%184
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.13%422 842
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.14%273 411
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.99%215 541
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.47%177 743
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 234