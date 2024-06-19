Translation from Bulgarian

To:

Financial Supervision Commission

Investment Activity Supervision Department

16 Budapest Str.

Sofia

Cc:

Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia AD

6 Tri Ushi Str.

Sofia

19 June 2024

Re: Regular Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of First Investment Bank.

Dear Sirs,

The regular Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Fibank (First Investment Bank) was held today at Sofia Hotel Balkan.

Mr. Nikola Bakalov, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board, Mr. Chavdar Zlatev and Ms. Ralitsa Bogoeva, Executive Directors and members of the Management Board of First Investment Bank AD, and Ianko Karakolev, Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Board of First Investment Bank AD, attended the meeting.

The management of the Bank presented to the present shareholders Activity report and financial results for the past year.

The General Meeting approved the audited financial statements of the Bank for 2023 (consolidated and stand-alone), the Management Reports of First Investment Bank for 2023 (consolidated and stand- alone), and the auditors' reports thereon, as well as the report of the Investor Relations Director of First Investment Bank for 2023, the report of the Internal Audit Unit for 2023 and the 2023 report of the Audit Committee of the Bank

The General Meeting of Shareholders voted to capitalise the profit for 2023, and to include it in other provisions with general purpose.

The members of the Management and Supervisory Boards of the Bank were released from responsibility for their activities in 2023.

The shareholders appointed Mazars OOD and Ecovis Bulgaria OOD as the Bank's independent auditors for 2024. At the meeting, a decision was made to re-elect Mr. Dimitar Dimitrov and Mr. Jordan Skorchev as members of the Bank's Audit Committee for a new term of 3 (three) years.

The General Meeting of Shareholders adopted changes the First Investment Bank's By-Laws.