First Jordan Investment Company PLC is a Jordan-based company engaged in commercial investment activities in financial, manufacturing, real estate, tourism, trading, agricultural and services industries. The Company is also active in the establishment, participation of establishment and management of investment projects, companies and real estate, including residential, commercial and touristic complexes, as well as the investment of real estate and land development projects, among others. As of December 31, 2011, the Company operated through its wholly owned subsidiaries included Al Fahis First Investment Company, Nakheel Dead Sea Touristic Investments, Airport Investment Company and Pearl Hawara for trade and investment, among others. The company has a branch in Aqaba Economic Zone.