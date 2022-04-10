First Jordan Investment : Disclosure (FRST) 2022 04 10

FIRST JORDAN INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: FIRST JORDAN INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC
Date: 07-04-2022 05:20:58 PM Subject: Other Material Information
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
PM 05:20:58 2022-04-07 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
FIRST JORDAN INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC announces the occurrence of the following material event:
ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ
Material Event
ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ
Date of event: 06-04-2022
2022-04-06 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Major transactions concluded by the Company and cancelations thereof, and the Board of Directors' evaluation of the anticipated impact of such transactions on the Company's profitability and its financial position
ﻩﺬﻫ ﻞﺜﻣ ﺀﺎﻐﻟﺇﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻘﻌﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺒﻜﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻘﻔﺼﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺤﺑﺭ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻟ ﻊﻗﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺛﻸﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻢﻴﻴﻘﺗﻭ ،ﺕﺎﻘﻔﺼﻟﺍ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺰﻛﺮﻣ ﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
Based on the instructions of disclosure and transparency regulations and later for the previous disclosure dated 2022/1/9 we would like to inform your esteemed body that on 2022/4/6 the procedures for the sale of the plot of land located in the village of Al-Tanib from the land south of Amman, which covers an area of 1 54 dunums at a price of 25 dinars per square meter and a total value of JD 3,850,075, part of which is cash and 24 apartments from the Riad Al Mohandes project, which will reflect positively on the company's final statements for 2022. The main reason for this sale is to pay part of the financial obligations and burdens and mitigate the bank interest
ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻼﻟ ﺎﻘﺣﻻﻭ ﺔﻴﻓﺎﻔﺸﻟﺍﻭ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺍﺩﺎﻨﺘﺳﺍ ﺓﺮﻗﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻜﺘﺌﻴﻫ ﻢﻠﻌﻧ ﻥﺍ ﺩﻮﻧ 9/1/2022 ﻲﻓ ﺥﺭﺆﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻌﻄﻗ ﻊﻴﺑ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺍ ﻢﺗ ﺪﻗ 6/4/2022 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑﻭ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺏﻮﻨﺟ ﻲﺿﺍﺭﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺐﻴﻨﻄﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻗ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻌﻗﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﺽﺭﻻﺍ ﺮﺘﻤﻠﻟ / ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 25 ﺮﻌﺴﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻢﻧﻭﺩ 154 ﺎﻬﺘﺣﺎﺴﻣ ﺔﻐﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﻎﻠﺒﻣ ﺎﻬﻨﻣ ﺀﺰﺟ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 3,850,075 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﺟﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑﻭ ﻊﺑﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺬﻟﺍ ﺮﻣﻻﺍ ،ﻦﻴﺳﺪﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ ﺽﺎﻳﺭ ﻉﻭﺮﺸﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻘﺷ 24 ﻭ ﻱﺪﻘﻧ ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺔﻴﻣﺎﺘﺨﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺑ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻲﺑﺎﺠﻳﺍ ﻞﻜﺸﺑ ﺲﻜﻌﻨﻴﺳ ﺪﻳﺪﺴﺘﻟ ﻲﻫ ﻩﺬﻫ ﻊﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﻦﻣ ﻲﺴﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ ﺐﺒﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺍ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ .2022 ﺪﺋﺍﻮﻔﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻒﻴﻔﺨﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﺒﻋﻻﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻣﺍﺰﺘﻟﻻﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺀﺰﺟ .ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﺒﺗﺮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻜﻨﺒﻟﺍ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: Lana Hassan Badawi Senan
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
Lana Hassan Badawi Senan :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
