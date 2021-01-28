Log in
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.

(FR)
Canada's First Majestic soars on tax dispute reprieve, retail investor frenzy

01/28/2021 | 12:12pm EST
(Reuters) - Shares of Canadian silver miner First Majestic surged over 30% on Thursday after a report it won a reprieve on criminal tax fraud charges in Mexico and also benefiting from the recent social-media hyped retail investor buying.

Late Wednesday and through Thursday, posts appeared on the Reddit discussion board WallStreetBets, which has fueled the retail frenzy in stocks such as GameStop Corp, and AMC Corp, urging members to invest in First Majestic and the iShares Silver Trust ETF.

"Once you're done with GME - $AG and $SLV, the gentleman's short squeeze, driven by macro fundamentals," one of the posts said.

The number of short trades as a percentage of total traded volume for First Majestic jumped to 24.9% in the first half of January, from 21.1% in the second half of December, regulatory filings showed.

First Majestic's Toronto-listed shares were last up 20.7% at C$21.44, while its U.S.-listed shares - traded under the same ticker as silver's chemical symbol 'AG' - were also up 20%.

Other silver-related stocks also surged on Thursday, with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc up 19% and London-listed Fresnillo Plc gaining as much as 10% to top the FTSE.

Spot silver prices were up over 5% to $26.49 per ounce.

First Majestic said it was unaware of any material undisclosed information that could explain the surge in its stock.

Bloomberg earlier reported a judge in Mexico City declined to charge the Canadian mining company with criminal tax fraud.

Todd Anthony, First Majestic vice president of corporate development, confirmed the report but declined further comment citing ongoing legal proceedings.

(The story refiles to corrects typo in paragraph 5)

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru, Jeff Lewis in Toronto; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. 17.79% 20.93 Delayed Quote.3.98%
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC. 10.54% 9.48 Delayed Quote.-18.36%
FRESNILLO PLC 6.36% 982.8 Delayed Quote.-18.19%
GAMESTOP CORP. -23.65% 265.31 Delayed Quote.1,744.53%
GOLD 0.23% 1842.825 Delayed Quote.-2.45%
SILVER 3.21% 25.9647 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
SILVER MINES LIMITED 0.00% 0.215 End-of-day quote.-6.52%
Financials
Sales 2020 444 M 347 M 347 M
Net income 2020 6,75 M 5,27 M 5,27 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -200x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 942 M 3 086 M 3 078 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,87x
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,15x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.
Duration : Period :
First Majestic Silver Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 18,58 CAD
Last Close Price 17,76 CAD
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Keith Neumeyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas Penrose Chairman
Steve Holmes Chief Operating Officer
Raymond L. Polman Chief Financial Officer
Jose Luis Figueroa Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.3.98%3 086
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED8.28%25 884
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED1.68%10 621
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED4.04%10 311
ALROSA2.47%9 546
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.6.72%6 566
