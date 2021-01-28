Canada's First Majestic soars on tax dispute reprieve, retail investor frenzy

Late Wednesday and through Thursday, posts appeared on the Reddit discussion board WallStreetBets, which has fueled the retail frenzy in stocks such as GameStop Corp, and AMC Corp, urging members to invest in First Majestic and the iShares Silver Trust ETF.

"Once you're done with GME - $AG and $SLV, the gentleman's short squeeze, driven by macro fundamentals," one of the posts said.

The number of short trades as a percentage of total traded volume for First Majestic jumped to 24.9% in the first half of January, from 21.1% in the second half of December, regulatory filings showed.

First Majestic's Toronto-listed shares were last up 20.7% at C$21.44, while its U.S.-listed shares - traded under the same ticker as silver's chemical symbol 'AG' - were also up 20%.

Other silver-related stocks also surged on Thursday, with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc up 19% and London-listed Fresnillo Plc gaining as much as 10% to top the FTSE.

Spot silver prices were up over 5% to $26.49 per ounce.

First Majestic said it was unaware of any material undisclosed information that could explain the surge in its stock.

Bloomberg earlier reported a judge in Mexico City declined to charge the Canadian mining company with criminal tax fraud.

Todd Anthony, First Majestic vice president of corporate development, confirmed the report but declined further comment citing ongoing legal proceedings.

