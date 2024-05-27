First Majestic Silver Corp. is a Canada-based mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine as well as a portfolio of development and exploration assets, including the Jerritt Canyon Gold project located in northeastern Nevada. The San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine is located approximately 130 kilometers (km) northwest of Durango, Durango State, Mexico and consists of 71,868 hectares (ha) of mining claims located in the states of Durango and Sinaloa, Mexico. The Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine is located 150 km northeast of the city of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and controls mining concessions totaling 102,244 ha. The La Encantada Silver Mine is an underground mine located in the northern Mexico State of Coahuila, 708 km northeast of Torreon. La Encantada has 4,076 ha of mineral concessions and surface land ownership of 1,343 ha.