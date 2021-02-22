Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  First Majestic Silver Corp.    FR   CA32076V1031

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.

(FR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

First Majestic Silver : Mexican president pressures Canadian miner in simmering tax dispute

02/22/2021 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Lopez Obrador addresses to the nation on his second anniversary as President, at the National Palace in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday urged a Canadian mining company in the country to pay outstanding taxes, saying it was hiding behind the threat of international litigation to shirk its obligations.

Questioned at a news conference about the tax burden on mining firms in Mexico, Lopez Obrador said there were Canadian companies that met all their fiscal obligations.

"However, this other company does not," Lopez Obrador said, describing the miner as operating in Tayoltita in the northern state of Durango, without disclosing its name.

He appeared to be referring to First Majestic Silver Corp, which operates the San Dimas silver and gold mine in Tayoltita, one of its three working mines in Mexico.

Reuters reported this month that the government planned to seek 11 billion pesos ($534 million) from First Majestic in delinquent taxes.

First Majestic declined to comment on Lopez Obrador's remarks.

The company said previously it would pursue all legal options, including under international law, if it could not reach an agreement with tax authorities.

Lopez Obrador said the company was attempting to use international tribunals to protect itself.

"It has to pay taxes and it doesn't want to pay taxes," he said, adding he hoped the Canadian Embassy would take note of what he was saying. "Hopefully the ambassador ... urges them to come to their senses, because this cannot be permitted."

A spokeswoman for the embassy said it could not comment on matters involving private companies but that the ambassador was aware of the issue.

Lopez Obrador previously called on the Canadian mining sector to bring itself up to date on taxes amid a government push to boost corporate tax collection.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Additional reporting by Dave Graham in Mexico City and Jeff Lewis in Toronto; Editing by Peter Cooney)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. 12.04% 24.76 Delayed Quote.29.39%
SILVER -0.74% 28.02 Delayed Quote.3.54%
All news about FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.
05:32pFIRST MAJESTIC SILVER : Mexican president pressures Canadian miner in simmering ..
RE
02/18FIRST MAJESTIC : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/18FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER : Edges Down After Hours as it Returns to a Q4 Profit on H..
MT
02/18FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER BRIEF : Q4 Adj EPS US$0.11 Vs Forecast EPS Normalized 0.10..
MT
02/09ANALYSIS : The other winners of the Reddit-fueled rallies - convertible bonds
RE
02/05ANALYSIS - THE OTHER WINNERS OF THE : convertible debt
RE
02/02GameStop Mania Hits a Wall of Tighter Trading Terms -- Update
DJ
02/02First Majestic to fight Mexico tax dispute internationally unless deal reache..
RE
02/02Silver ETF at Center of Reddit-Fueled Surge
DJ
02/02Silver Miners Reverse Alongside Metal Prices
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 582 M 461 M 461 M
Net income 2021 103 M 81,7 M 81,7 M
Net cash 2021 168 M 133 M 133 M
P/E ratio 2021 49,1x
Yield 2021 0,05%
Capitalization 4 921 M 3 902 M 3 898 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,17x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,47x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.
Duration : Period :
First Majestic Silver Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 19,28 CAD
Last Close Price 24,76 CAD
Spread / Highest target -7,11%
Spread / Average Target -22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Keith Neumeyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond L. Polman Chief Financial Officer
Douglas Penrose Chairman
Jose Luis Figueroa Vice President-Information Technology
Steve Holmes Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.29.39%3 905
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED23.28%30 872
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED17.10%13 680
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED22.32%12 711
ALROSA-0.56%9 534
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.-6.58%6 843
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ