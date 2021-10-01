First Majestic Silver : Mexico gears up for international arbitration, searches for legal counsel

MEXICO CITY, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's government has
requested bids to hire legal counsel for international
arbitration in two upcoming investor-state cases in which Mexico
is the defendant and just as another ten cases could also be
brought against the country, an official document showed.
The winning bid will advise the government during fiscal
year 2022 in investor-state cases brought against Mexico by
Canadian miner First Majestic Silver Corp, as well as U.S.
oilfield services firms Finley Resources, MWS Management, and
Prize Permanent Holdings, according to the Mexican Economy
Ministry's 97-page document outlining its request.
In March, Canadian miner First Majestic said it
started legal proceedings against the government of Mexico
following a prolonged tax dispute. Mexico has calculated that
First Majestic owes 11 billion pesos ($544 million) in
delinquent taxes.
The U.S. oilfield services firms also requested
international arbitration in March regarding contracts entered
into with a unit of Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos
(Pemex Exploracion y Produccion) in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
The winner of the bid may also provide services in the ten
notifications of intent published by Mexico's General
Directorate of Legal Consulting for International Trade (DGCJCI)
"if these become international arbitration," it added.
The public document, which was posted on the Mexico's
e-Procurement system, said it will receive bids until Oct. 14
and that the contract would start from Jan. 1, 2022.
The ten investors that may initiate arbitration proceedings
according to DGCJCI include AMERRA Capital Management; Doups
Holdings; Sepadeve International; Gonzalo Mora Velarde; Primero
Mining Corp; Dal-Tile International and Dal Tile Corporation;
Jinlong Dongli Minera Internacional; Tralje International
Finance; CMSA B.V. and Contecon Manzanillo; and Coeur Mining.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Additional reporting by Diego
Ore; Editing by Aurora Ellis)