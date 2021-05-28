First Majestic Silver : AGM Presentation

On March 31, 2020, the Mexican Ministry of Health ordered all mining units to temporarily suspend operations for a period of two months in Q2 2020. First Majestic complied with the decree which resulted in approximately1.5 million ounces of silver of lost production in 2020.
The Company has supported its vulnerable workers with paid leave including base pay and medical services as needed. In Q2 2020, approximately 18% of our workers were deemed vulnerable according to the Mexican Government. By the end of 2020, approximately 9% were classified as vulnerable.Today, only 0.5% of our 5,100 Mexican employees are deemed vulnerable.
The Company continues to follow strict policies and procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at each mine site. This includes social distancing, the cancellation of any non- essential visit to the mines, comprehensive sanitation measures, and pre-screening for virus symptoms.
Produced11.6 million ounces of silver and achieved the top-end of the Company's revised guidance range of 11.0 to 11.7 million ounces
La Encantada achievedhighest annual silver production since 2014 with 3.5 million ounces of silver produced in 2020
Record consolidated silver recoveries of88% during 2020, the highest in the Company's 18-year history
Successful delivered a new3,000 tpd HIG mill to San Dimas during the Mexico National pandemic shutdown
Acquisition ofSpringpole Silver Stream from First Mining Gold
Divested thePlomosas Project and Optioned the La Joya Project to third-parties
