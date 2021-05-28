Log in
    FR   CA32076V1031

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.

(FR)
First Majestic Silver : AGM Presentation

05/28/2021 | 01:39pm EDT
2021 Annual General Meeting

Cautionary Disclaimer

  • On March 31, 2020, the Mexican Ministry of Health ordered all mining units to temporarily suspend operations for a period of two months in Q2 2020. First Majestic complied with the decree which resulted in approximately 1.5 million ounces of silver of lost production in 2020.
  • The Company has supported its vulnerable workers with paid leave including base pay and medical services as needed. In Q2 2020, approximately 18% of our workers were deemed vulnerable according to the Mexican Government. By the end of 2020, approximately 9% were classified as vulnerable. Today, only 0.5% of our 5,100 Mexican employees are deemed vulnerable.
  • The Company continues to follow strict policies and procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at each mine site. This includes social distancing, the cancellation of any non- essential visit to the mines, comprehensive sanitation measures, and pre-screening for virus symptoms.

$5.0M

USD

New PCR lab in Durango

  • Produced 11.6 million ounces of silver and achieved the top-end of the Company's revised guidance range of 11.0 to 11.7 million ounces
  • La Encantada achieved highest annual silver production since 2014 with 3.5 million ounces of silver produced in 2020
  • Record consolidated silver recoveries of 88% during 2020, the highest in the Company's 18-year history
  • Successful delivered a new 3,000 tpd HIG mill to San Dimas during the Mexico National pandemic shutdown
  • Acquisition of Springpole Silver Stream from First Mining Gold
  • Divested the Plomosas Project and Optioned the La Joya Project to third-parties

San Dimas

Santa Elena

La Encantada

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Majestic Silver Corp. published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 17:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 668 M 553 M 553 M
Net income 2021 88,8 M 73,5 M 73,5 M
Net cash 2021 117 M 96,9 M 96,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 134x
Yield 2021 0,11%
Capitalization 5 342 M 4 419 M 4 422 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,83x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,91x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 84,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 21,38 CAD
Last Close Price 21,24 CAD
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Keith Neumeyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond L. Polman Chief Financial Officer
Douglas Penrose Chairman
Jose Luis Figueroa Vice President-Information Technology
Steve Holmes Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.24.36%4 421
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED19.53%32 796
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED19.61%13 654
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED4.12%13 375
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD56.15%11 497
ALROSA14.84%11 078