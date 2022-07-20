FIRST MERCHANTS : ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND ON ITS PREFERRED STOCK - Form 8-K

Log in
    FRME   US3208171096

FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION

(FRME)
2022-07-20
36.32 USD   -0.94%
FIRST MERCHANTS : ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND ON ITS PREFERRED STOCK
PU
10:05aFIRST MERCHANTS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:01aFirst Merchants Corporation Announces Cash Dividend on Its Preferred Stock
AQ
FIRST MERCHANTS : ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND ON ITS PREFERRED STOCK

07/20/2022
FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND ON ITS PREFERRED STOCK

First Merchants Corporation has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $46.88 per share on its 7.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A, represented by depositary shares (NASDAQ: FRMEP) each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series A preferred stock. Holders of depositary shares will receive $0.4688 per depositary share. The dividend will be payable on August 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on July 31, 2022.

About First Merchants Corporation:

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors and Level One Bank (as divisions of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Depositary shares representing a 1/100th interest in a share of First Merchants Corporation's 7.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRMEP. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company's Internet web page (http://www.firstmerchants.com).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

* * * *


Disclaimer

First Merchants Corporation published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 14:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
