Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Merchants Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRME   US3208171096

FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION

(FRME)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-07 pm EST
43.36 USD   +0.46%
08:14aFirst Merchants : Appoints Dr. Mung Chang to its Board of Directors
PU
08:09aFirst Merchants Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:01aFirst Merchants Corporation Appoints Dr. Mung Chiang to Its Boards of Directors
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Merchants : Appoints Dr. Mung Chang to its Board of Directors

02/08/2023 | 08:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
First Merchants Corporation, an $18 billion financial holding company, has appointed Dr. Mung Chiang to the Board of Directors of First Merchants Corporation and First Merchants Bank. Dr. Chiang, President of Purdue University, is a strong advocate of partnerships that effectively drive strong and sustained economic growth and vitality in Indiana and across the Midwest.

"First Merchants' Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Dr. Chiang as our newest Board member," said Board Chairman Charles E. Schalliol. "I believe First Merchants' shareholders and clients will share our enthusiasm in welcoming Mung's executive leadership and business acumen to our Board. We look forward to his participation on our Board to help accelerate First Merchant Bank's contributions in supporting Indiana's economy and the economies of our neighboring states where we operate. Supporting businesses to grow and thrive through attentive service helps our communities prosper, and that is our bank's service approach. Dr. Chiang's experiences indicate his passionate desire to have that type of positive economic impact, and we are grateful to have him join our Board."

Dr. Chiang expressed his enthusiasm about joining the Board in this recent statement: "Helping businesses and people through attentive financial support and advice, First Merchants is a high-performing bank helping to facilitate sustained economic growth across Indiana and neighboring states. First Merchants cares deeply about its clients, colleagues, and communities. I'm honored to be joining such an outstanding board that facilitates strong economic support in the unique customer-focused way that First Merchants Bank serves its customers."
With the addition of Dr. Chiang, First Merchants will have a 15-member board, including 13 independent outside directors. Dr. Chiang will be on the ballot for continuing terms at the Corporation's Annual Shareholder Meeting in May 2023.

###

About First Merchants Corporation:
First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors and Level One Bank (as divisions of First Merchants Bank). First Merchants Corporation's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company's website (www.firstmerchants.com). FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Attachments

Disclaimer

First Merchants Corporation published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 13:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION
08:14aFirst Merchants : Appoints Dr. Mung Chang to its Board of Directors
PU
08:09aFirst Merchants Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and..
AQ
08:01aFirst Merchants Corporation Appoints Dr. Mung Chiang to Its Boards of Directors
AQ
01/30Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on First Merchants to $50 From $52, Maintains Strong..
MT
01/26Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise Thursday
MT
01/26Sector Update: Financial
MT
01/26Transcript : First Merchants Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 26, 2023
CI
01/26First Merchants Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
01/26First Merchants : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/26Earnings Flash (FRME) FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION Reports Q4 EPS $1.19
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 651 M - -
Net income 2022 220 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 2,88%
Capitalization 2 583 M 2 583 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 821
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First Merchants Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 43,36 $
Average target price 49,00 $
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark K. Hardwick Controller
Michael J. Stewart President
Michele M. Kawiecki Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Charles E. Schalliol Independent Director
Stephan H. Fluhler Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION4.99%2 583
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.83%421 355
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.81%294 042
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.75%215 110
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.57%184 521
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.43%159 844