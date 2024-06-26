Wednesday, June 26, 2024

MUNCIE, Ind. - First Merchants Bank announced recognition from workplace culture site Comparably for career growth and leadership awards. The bank was selected out of 70,000 companies across the U.S. and won two awards in this quarter's categories, including Best Career Growth and Best Leadership Team.

Employees at First Merchants Bank feel highly supported in their career growth. This is because they've won the "Best Career Growth" award for two years in a row. This award recognizes companies that offer excellent opportunities for employees to learn, develop new skills, and advance their careers.

In addition, First Merchants won its third "Best Leadership Team" award. This award shows that employees value and appreciate the work their leaders do. It means they feel their leaders are effective, inspiring, and create a positive work environment.

"We continue to nurture a brand-focused culture of 'helping you prosper', said Mark Hardwick, CEO of First Merchants Bank. "We value driven teammates looking to grow their careers, and we prioritize and celebrate internal promotions here at First Merchants."

"These awards affirm that our strategic imperatives resonate with our people," said Chief Human Resources Officer Steve Harris. "We continue to work toward a brand-focused culture of inclusivity, teamwork, career development, total rewards, and work-life balance that produces a "helping you prosper" customer service experience. Our culture contributes to employees better aligning with meaningful work that positively impacts lives. Our people are the core of who our company is and how we make a positive difference in the communities we serve."

Comparably awards are based on sentiment feedback provided solely by current employees who anonymously rated First Merchants between May 2023 and May 2024. Answers provided to the structured questions are given a numerical score and then compared to companies of similar size. Comparably is a leading employee review website and the only platform showcasing workplace culture, salary, and corporate brand reputation data.

First Merchants continues its winning streak in 2024. They were recognized as one of the Forbes World's Best Banks and a "Best Bank to Work For" by the American Banker. The accolades don't stop there. First Merchants has built a multi-year track record of employee satisfaction. In 2022 and 2023, Comparably awarded them with honors such as Best Company Culture, Best Work-Life Balance, and Best Leadership Team. These awards highlight First Merchants' commitment to creating a positive and inspiring work environment.

