    FRME   US3208171096

FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION

(FRME)
  
First Merchants : Releases Its First Comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility Publication

12/06/2021 | 11:32am EST
Expanded commitment focuses on positive local impact as bank grows

MUNCIE, Ind. - Today, First Merchants Bank emphasized its focus on local communities with the publication of its first corporate social responsibility report, "Elevating Communities." The release emphasizes the bank's commitment to making long-lasting change across all its communities and meaningful, positive difference in people's lives.

"Our success will be defined by the real and lasting impact we make in the communities we serve," said First Merchants CEO Mark Hardwick. "This publication illustrates our corporate social responsibility program and our pledge to helping our communities prosper."

"Elevating Communities" highlights First Merchants' continued and expanded commitment to corporate social responsibility priorities in five key areas: employee empowerment, community investments and charitable giving, financial wellness, community home lending and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Beyond essential banking services, the "Elevating Communities" publication reflects a high level of community engagement through providing genuinely caring experiences and mutually beneficial relationships with all people we serve. That is a key way that First Merchants is different as a community bank. At its core, First Merchants exists to help the people it serves prosper.

"We are now a $15.1 billion bank," remarked First Merchants President Mike Stewart. "This program brings our work into focus as a nearly 130-year-old community bank. Our longstanding history allows us to take our resources and structure and concentrate them with our vision to advance financial wellness within the diverse communities that we serve."

Among the many focused initiatives, such as volunteering and corporate giving, First Merchants is currently investing $1.4 billion in the low- and moderate-income communities it serves over five years through a partnership with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC).

First Merchants leadership remains committed to communicating its strategic goals and showcasing the bank's efforts to provide essential banking services while strengthening communities. Read the full corporate social responsibilities publication: Elevating Communities.

First Merchants has 106 banking centers in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio. Last month, the company announced the plan to acquire Farmington Hills, Michigan-based Level One Bancorp. Pending regulatory approvals, the deal will close in the first quarter of 2022.

###
About First Merchants Corporation
First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Ind. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank). First Merchants Corporation's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company's website (www.firstmerchants.com). FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Disclaimer

First Merchants Corporation published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 16:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
