First Merchants names Marcos Nogués, Chief Investment Officer

MUNCIE, Ind. - First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME) recently announced Marcos Nogués, CFA, as the new Chief Investment Officer. Nogués will provide hands-on leadership and be responsible for the overarching investment and portfolio management strategy for the Private Wealth Advisors business line.

Nogués will lead the team responsible for analysis and evaluation of asset classes, industries and companies for investment portfolios, in addition to managing portfolios and meeting with clients as part of the Advisory team. As part of senior leadership, he will join the efforts to enhance the digital strategy focused on advancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the First Merchants team while improving outcomes and creating long-term value for clients.

"First Merchants is fortunate to welcome someone with Marcos' expertise to the team," said First Merchants CEO Mark Hardwick. "Given his extensive background in developing smart and high-performing teams, I am confident he will build on our long-term track record of creating great financial outcomes for our clients."

With more than 20 years in various financial leadership positions, Nogués has been responsible for developing the long-term vision, policy and strategy for successful investment management teams and has delivered thought leadership in the industry.

"I look forward to joining First Merchants and helping deliver their vision to enhance the financial wellness of the diverse communities they serve," Nogués said. "By fostering collaboration focused on delivering comprehensive solutions and personal service to our clients, we will create great outcomes for all."

Nogués' leadership and deliberate decision-making come from his deep-rooted experience in the financial services industry. Previously Nogués worked at Oxford Financial Group, Mirador Family Wealth Advisors (family office subsidiary of Fifth Third Bank), Bank of America, Lasalle Bank and ABN AMRO Private Investment in Chicago. He earned his bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Maryland, a master's of finance degree from the Universidad Del Cema in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and his MBA from the University of Chicago. Nogués is a Chartered Financial Analyst and member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society of Chicago. He also serves as secretary on the Board of Trustees for the Homes for Children Foundation.

