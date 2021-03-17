Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Merchants Corporation    FRME

FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION

(FRME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Merchants : Forbes ranks First Merchants as top bank in Indiana for fourth consecutive year

03/17/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Citing growth and lending ability, Muncie-based financial institution ranks 15th in U.S.
MUNCIE, Ind. - Forbes has released its 2021 list of 'America's Best Banks,' and once again, one of the Midwest's legacy financial institutions sits at the top of banks based in Indiana and one of the best in the nation. First Merchants Bank - Indiana's second largest financial services holding company - is rated by Forbes as the country's 15th best bank for 2021.
'My colleagues and I are honored and humbled for First Merchants to once again be recognized as the top bank in Indiana and among the leading financial institutions nationally,' said First Merchants CEO Mark Hardwick. 'The ranking recognizes and demonstrates the strength and stability we provide our clients - particularly during this unprecedented and uncertain environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The true barometer of our company's performance will continue to be the results we produce for our clients and providing the highest level of service to them, our neighbors and communities.'
First Merchants - rated fifth in Forbes' 2020 grading of the country's 100 largest banks - once again ranks ahead of peers like JPMorgan Chase, Fifth Third Bancorp and Citigroup. The company was ranked second in the U.S. by Forbes in 2019.
Forbes ranks the country's 100 largest banks based on 10 metrics related to growth, profitability, capital adequacy and asset quality. Metrics include return on average tangible equity, return on average assets, net interest margin, efficiency ratio and net charge-offs as a percent of total loans. S&P Global Market Intelligence provides data, but the rankings are done exclusively by Forbes. The global media company also factored in nonperforming assets as a percent of assets, risk-based capital ratio and reserves as a percent of nonperforming assets.
In his article, Forbes reporter Antoine Gara noted the effect COVID-19 has had on the economy and the staying power of America's biggest banks as they have navigated a unique year supporting their clients and remaining, for the most part, unscathed.
First Merchants has assets of approximately $14.1 billion with 130 banking offices in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Illinois.
###
About First Merchants Corporation
First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank). First Merchants Corporation's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company's website (www.firstmerchants.com). FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Disclaimer

First Merchants Corporation published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 21:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION
05:24pFIRST MERCHANTS  : Forbes ranks First Merchants as top bank in Indiana for fourt..
PU
03/04FIRST MERCHANTS  : celebrates opening of new Avondale Meadows banking center
PU
03/04FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/01PART II : Item 7. and item 7a. management's discussion and analysis of financial..
AQ
02/11FIRST MERCHANTS CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
02/11FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION  : Elects Susan Brooks, Mark Hardwick to Its Board o..
AQ
02/10INSIDER TRENDS : First Merchants Insider Gets Stock Award, Prolongs Buy Trend
MT
02/10INSIDER TRENDS : First Merchants Insider Receives Stock Award, Buy Trend Intact
MT
02/10INSIDER TRENDS : First Merchants Insider Awarded Stock, Trend of Buys Extended
MT
02/10INSIDER TRENDS : First Merchants Insider Granted Stock Award, Buy Trend Intact
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 514 M - -
Net income 2021 164 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 2,19%
Capitalization 2 615 M 2 615 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,09x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 907
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First Merchants Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 44,67 $
Last Close Price 48,11 $
Spread / Highest target -2,31%
Spread / Average Target -7,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark K. Hardwick Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Michael J. Stewart President
Michele M. Kawiecki Chief Financial Officer
Charles E. Schalliol Chairman
Stephan H. Fluhler Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION29.35%2 630
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.81%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION24.18%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.94%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.71%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.50%205 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ