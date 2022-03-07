First Merchants : sponsors gala to ‘Link hope to homelessness'

Indianapolis, Ind. (March 7, 2022) - As part of our mission at First Merchants Bank, we seek to uplift our communities and to provide individuals with a stable financial future. That's why we were proud to serve as a diamond-level sponsor for the MIBOR REALTOR® Association's annual gala fundraiser, "The Ball," held Saturday, Jan. 22 in Indianapolis, Ind.
This event celebrates the work of realtors making a difference in their communities and benefits the REALTOR® Foundation, which seeks to mobilize the real estate industry to raise funds and foster support for organizations transitioning central Indiana's homeless into safe and secure housing.
Our sponsorship included a warm video welcome from community home lending officers Sherry Boudoin and Sheryl Taylor
, as well as a sponsored table. And we were proud to share our community outreach efforts with professionals working to provide permanent housing for their neighbors in need.
At First Merchants, we know that it takes a village to reduce homelessness and by partnering with the MIBOR REALTOR® Association as it supports the REALTOR® Foundation, First Merchants is taking a stand. We are determined to be a part of the solution, and to "link hope to homelessness."
Together, we can make homeownership a possibility for everyone.
Learn more about the REALTOR® Foundation
.
