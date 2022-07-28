First Mid Bancshares : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
07/28/2022 | 08:07am EDT
First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results
MATTOON, Ill., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the "Company") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Highlights
Net income of $17.8 million, or $0.86 diluted EPS
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $18.5 million, or $0.90 diluted EPS
Strong loan growth of $194.1 million, or 4.4% for the quarter
Successful completion of bank merger and system conversion with Jefferson Bank and Trust ("Jefferson")
Board of Directors increases quarterly dividend by $0.01, or 4.5% to $0.23 per share
"Our second quarter was highlighted by our successful system conversion and integration of Jefferson Bank," said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In addition, we had an unprecedented quarter of loan growth and delivered solid earnings through our multiple sources of income diversification. We continue to stress test our loans for the various macro-economic challenges and feel confident in the strength of our portfolio if there were to be an extended downturn."
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 increased by $3.3 million, or 7.6% compared to the first quarter of 2022. Both interest income and interest expense increased in the quarter by $4.1 million and $0.8 million, respectively. The increase in interest income was primarily driven by the full quarter benefit from the Jefferson acquisition, organic loan growth, and higher interest rates. Accretion income decreased by $0.2 million in the quarter to $0.9 million. Interest expense increased primarily from the full quarter of Jefferson, and rising rates in money market deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings.
In comparison to the second quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $4.1 million, or 9.5%. The increase was primarily the result of organic loan growth, the impact of the Jefferson acquisition, and rising interest rates.
Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.20% for the second quarter of 2022, which was 13 basis points higher compared to the prior quarter. Earning asset yields increased by 17 basis points and the average cost of funds increased 4 basis points.
In comparison to the second quarter of last year, the net interest margin decreased 2 basis points, and average cost of funds were flat. The primary reason for the decrease was due to lower accretion income and PPP fee income compared to the second quarter of 2021.
Loan Portfolio
Total loans ended the quarter at $4.65 billion, representing an increase of $194.1 million compared to the prior quarter. Growth was primarily within our C&I and farm real estate sectors, partially offset by a decline in multifamily. We had a strong pipeline going into the quarter and most of the loans closed within the period. We also experienced an increase in utilization of lines of credit, which was partially offset by higher payoffs in the multifamily sector.
Asset Quality
The Company has always prided itself on a strong credit culture and the asset quality metrics for June 30, 2022 were strong. The allowance for credit losses ('ACL') increased by $0.6 million to $59.1 million with an ending ACL to total loans ratio of 1.27%. Provision expense was recorded in the amount of $0.9 million and net charge offs totaled $0.3 million. Also, at the end of the second quarter, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.43%, and the ACL to non-performing loans was 296%. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.36% at quarter end. Nonperforming loans declined by $2.5 million in the period to $19.9 million representing the lowest amount since the first quarter of 2018, which illustrates the strength of our asset quality position. Outstanding special mention and substandard loans improved in the quarter, declining to $35.8 million and $38.2 million, respectively.
Deposits
Total deposits ended the quarter at $5.32 billion, which represented a decrease of $168.3 million from the prior quarter. The decline was primarily in money market balances in the depository agreement with Promontory and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc. that was setup with the loan purchase in April of 2020. The Company's average rate on cost of funds was 0.30% compared to 0.26% in the prior quarter, and flat versus the second quarter of 2021.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $18.6 million compared to $21.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the seasonality of the insurance business, which was down by $1.5 million. In addition, other income includes an unrealized loss on equity securities of $0.7 million. Increases in service charges and debit card income were offset by decreases in mortgage banking and wealth management. The decrease in wealth management was the result of a combination of seasonally lower farmland sales and lower equity market values.
In comparison to the second quarter of 2021, noninterest income increased $0.3 million, or 1.5%. The year-over-year increase was driven by strong growth in our wealth management and insurance businesses and the addition of Jefferson, partially offset by a $1.4 million decline in mortgage banking revenue.
Noninterest Expenses
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $41.5 million compared to $40.4 million in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by the full quarter inclusion of expenses from the Jefferson acquisition, including $1.0 million in nonrecurring integration expenses tied to the successful bank merger and system conversion.
In comparison to the second quarter of 2021, noninterest expenses decreased $4.5 million. The decrease was primarily driven by lower nonrecurring expenses from the integration of Providence and the branch consolidation efforts that occurred in the second quarter of 2021.
The Company's efficiency ratio, as adjusted in the non-GAAP reconciliation table herein, for the second quarter 2022 was 58.5% compared to 58.6% in the prior quarter and 59.9% for the same period last year.
Capital Levels and Dividend
The Company's capital levels remained strong and comfortably above the "well capitalized" levels. During the second quarter, significant loan growth increased risk-weighted assets resulting in a modest decrease in certain of the ratios. Capital levels ended the period as follows:
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
15.05%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
12.16%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
11.79%
Leverage ratio
9.70%
The Company's Board of Directors approved an increase of $0.01 to $0.23 to its quarterly dividend payable on September 1, 2022 for shareholders of record on August 18, 2022.
The Company's tangible book value decreased in the quarter as a result of an increase in the unrealized loss position in the investment portfolio from higher interest rates. Had such impact not occurred in the unrealized loss position of the investment portfolio, tangible book value per share would have increased by 3.1% in the period.
About First Mid: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. ("First Mid") is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc., and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $6.7 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, and Texas, and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to the customers and communities and has done so over the last 157 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.
Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include "Adjusted Net Income," "Adjusted Diluted EPS," "Efficiency Ratio," "Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent," and "Tangible Book Value per Common Share". While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.
Forward Looking Statements
This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid, such as discussions of First Mid's pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses, and planned schedules. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid, are identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid; legislative and/or regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid's loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the direct and indirect impact of such pandemic, including responses to the pandemic by the U.S., state and local governments, customers' businesses, the disruption of global, national, state and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect First Mid's liquidity and capital positions, impair the ability of First Mid's borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values, and further increase the allowance for credit losses, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on First Mid's financial results, including possible lost revenue and increased expenses (including cost of capital), as well as possible goodwill impairment charges. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid's financial results, are included in First Mid's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
