First Mid Bancshares : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K

MATTOON, Ill., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the "Company") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Highlights

Net income of $17.8 million, or $0.86 diluted EPS

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $18.5 million, or $0.90 diluted EPS

Strong loan growth of $194.1 million, or 4.4% for the quarter

Successful completion of bank merger and system conversion with Jefferson Bank and Trust ("Jefferson")

Board of Directors increases quarterly dividend by $0.01, or 4.5% to $0.23 per share



"Our second quarter was highlighted by our successful system conversion and integration of Jefferson Bank," said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In addition, we had an unprecedented quarter of loan growth and delivered solid earnings through our multiple sources of income diversification. We continue to stress test our loans for the various macro-economic challenges and feel confident in the strength of our portfolio if there were to be an extended downturn."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 increased by $3.3 million, or 7.6% compared to the first quarter of 2022. Both interest income and interest expense increased in the quarter by $4.1 million and $0.8 million, respectively. The increase in interest income was primarily driven by the full quarter benefit from the Jefferson acquisition, organic loan growth, and higher interest rates. Accretion income decreased by $0.2 million in the quarter to $0.9 million. Interest expense increased primarily from the full quarter of Jefferson, and rising rates in money market deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings.

In comparison to the second quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $4.1 million, or 9.5%. The increase was primarily the result of organic loan growth, the impact of the Jefferson acquisition, and rising interest rates.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.20% for the second quarter of 2022, which was 13 basis points higher compared to the prior quarter. Earning asset yields increased by 17 basis points and the average cost of funds increased 4 basis points.

In comparison to the second quarter of last year, the net interest margin decreased 2 basis points, and average cost of funds were flat. The primary reason for the decrease was due to lower accretion income and PPP fee income compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans ended the quarter at $4.65 billion, representing an increase of $194.1 million compared to the prior quarter. Growth was primarily within our C&I and farm real estate sectors, partially offset by a decline in multifamily. We had a strong pipeline going into the quarter and most of the loans closed within the period. We also experienced an increase in utilization of lines of credit, which was partially offset by higher payoffs in the multifamily sector.

Asset Quality

The Company has always prided itself on a strong credit culture and the asset quality metrics for June 30, 2022 were strong. The allowance for credit losses ('ACL') increased by $0.6 million to $59.1 million with an ending ACL to total loans ratio of 1.27%. Provision expense was recorded in the amount of $0.9 million and net charge offs totaled $0.3 million. Also, at the end of the second quarter, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.43%, and the ACL to non-performing loans was 296%. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.36% at quarter end. Nonperforming loans declined by $2.5 million in the period to $19.9 million representing the lowest amount since the first quarter of 2018, which illustrates the strength of our asset quality position. Outstanding special mention and substandard loans improved in the quarter, declining to $35.8 million and $38.2 million, respectively.

Deposits

Total deposits ended the quarter at $5.32 billion, which represented a decrease of $168.3 million from the prior quarter. The decline was primarily in money market balances in the depository agreement with Promontory and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc. that was setup with the loan purchase in April of 2020. The Company's average rate on cost of funds was 0.30% compared to 0.26% in the prior quarter, and flat versus the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $18.6 million compared to $21.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the seasonality of the insurance business, which was down by $1.5 million. In addition, other income includes an unrealized loss on equity securities of $0.7 million. Increases in service charges and debit card income were offset by decreases in mortgage banking and wealth management. The decrease in wealth management was the result of a combination of seasonally lower farmland sales and lower equity market values.

In comparison to the second quarter of 2021, noninterest income increased $0.3 million, or 1.5%. The year-over-year increase was driven by strong growth in our wealth management and insurance businesses and the addition of Jefferson, partially offset by a $1.4 million decline in mortgage banking revenue.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $41.5 million compared to $40.4 million in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by the full quarter inclusion of expenses from the Jefferson acquisition, including $1.0 million in nonrecurring integration expenses tied to the successful bank merger and system conversion.

In comparison to the second quarter of 2021, noninterest expenses decreased $4.5 million. The decrease was primarily driven by lower nonrecurring expenses from the integration of Providence and the branch consolidation efforts that occurred in the second quarter of 2021.

The Company's efficiency ratio, as adjusted in the non-GAAP reconciliation table herein, for the second quarter 2022 was 58.5% compared to 58.6% in the prior quarter and 59.9% for the same period last year.

Capital Levels and Dividend

The Company's capital levels remained strong and comfortably above the "well capitalized" levels. During the second quarter, significant loan growth increased risk-weighted assets resulting in a modest decrease in certain of the ratios. Capital levels ended the period as follows:

Total capital to risk-weighted assets 15.05% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.16% Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.79% Leverage ratio 9.70%

The Company's Board of Directors approved an increase of $0.01 to $0.23 to its quarterly dividend payable on September 1, 2022 for shareholders of record on August 18, 2022.

The Company's tangible book value decreased in the quarter as a result of an increase in the unrealized loss position in the investment portfolio from higher interest rates. Had such impact not occurred in the unrealized loss position of the investment portfolio, tangible book value per share would have increased by 3.1% in the period.

About First Mid: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. ("First Mid") is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc., and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $6.7 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, and Texas, and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to the customers and communities and has done so over the last 157 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.

Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include "Adjusted Net Income," "Adjusted Diluted EPS," "Efficiency Ratio," "Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent," and "Tangible Book Value per Common Share". While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid, such as discussions of First Mid's pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses, and planned schedules. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid, are identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid; legislative and/or regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid's loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the direct and indirect impact of such pandemic, including responses to the pandemic by the U.S., state and local governments, customers' businesses, the disruption of global, national, state and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect First Mid's liquidity and capital positions, impair the ability of First Mid's borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values, and further increase the allowance for credit losses, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on First Mid's financial results, including possible lost revenue and increased expenses (including cost of capital), as well as possible goodwill impairment charges. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid's financial results, are included in First Mid's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited) As of June 30, December 31, June 30, 2022 2021 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 137,544 $ 168,602 $ 340,741 Investment securities 1,354,943 1,431,299 1,231,998 Loans (including loans held for sale) 4,648,663 3,995,523 3,796,304 Less allowance for credit losses (59,075 ) (54,655 ) (54,597 ) Net loans 4,589,588 3,940,868 3,741,707 Premises and equipment, net 90,766 81,484 82,099 Goodwill and intangibles, net 172,871 141,376 139,995 Bank owned life insurance 149,917 132,375 130,734 Other assets 165,293 90,578 123,308 Total assets $ 6,660,922 $ 5,986,582 $ 5,790,582 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 1,369,756 $ 1,246,673 $ 1,157,009 Interest bearing 3,949,222 3,709,813 3,582,313 Total deposits 5,318,978 4,956,486 4,739,322 Repurchase agreement with customers 174,934 146,268 151,394 Other borrowings 386,286 86,446 112,753 Junior subordinated debentures 19,279 19,195 19,111 Subordinated debt 94,476 94,400 94,326 Other liabilities 40,701 49,893 57,610 Total liabilities 6,034,654 5,352,688 5,174,516 Total stockholders' equity 626,268 633,894 616,066 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,660,922 $ 5,986,582 $ 5,790,582

FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 43,555 $ 40,795 $ 83,463 $ 76,681 Interest on investment securities 7,623 5,739 14,793 10,581 Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 105 101 172 189 Total interest income 51,283 46,635 98,428 87,451 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 2,523 2,262 4,671 4,746 Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 137 57 204 127 Interest on other borrowings 645 445 921 819 Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 166 139 312 279 Interest on subordinated debt 986 985 1,972 1,969 Total interest expense 4,457 3,888 8,080 7,940 Net interest income 46,826 42,747 90,348 79,511 Provision for loan losses 907 (560 ) 3,859 11,576 Net interest income after provision for loan 45,919 43,307 86,489 67,935 Non-interest income: Wealth management revenues 5,473 5,016 11,448 9,942 Insurance commissions 5,641 4,988 12,745 10,845 Service charges 2,236 1,539 4,292 2,903 Securities gains, net 2 73 2 77 Mortgage banking revenues 289 1,691 770 3,100 ATM/debit card revenue 3,214 3,141 6,112 5,840 Other 1,704 1,836 4,315 3,326 Total non-interest income 18,559 18,284 39,684 36,033 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 25,768 24,908 50,107 48,395 Net occupancy and equipment expense 6,073 5,482 12,228 10,452 Net other real estate owned (income) expense 218 1,966 185 2,044 FDIC insurance 436 478 862 930 Amortization of intangible assets 1,633 1,295 3,155 2,515 Stationary and supplies 325 235 636 551 Legal and professional expense 1,885 1,639 3,619 3,041 Marketing and donations 706 507 1,579 1,009 Other 4,471 9,503 9,569 14,676 Total non-interest expense 41,515 46,013 81,940 83,613 Income before income taxes 22,963 15,578 44,233 20,355 Income taxes 5,205 3,357 9,859 4,025 Net income $ 17,758 $ 12,221 $ 34,374 $ 16,330 Per Share Information Basic earnings per common share $ 0.87 $ 0.68 $ 1.73 $ 0.92 Diluted earnings per common share 0.86 0.68 1.72 0.92 Weighted average shares outstanding 20,448,799 18,067,190 19,875,516 17,685,679 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 20,529,523 18,120,210 19,947,227 17,738,699

FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 43,555 $ 39,908 $ 39,711 $ 43,292 $ 40,795 Interest on investment securities 7,623 7,170 6,500 5,835 5,739 Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 105 67 88 136 101 Total interest income 51,283 47,145 46,299 49,263 46,635 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 2,523 2,148 2,057 2,234 2,262 Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 137 67 52 52 57 Interest on other borrowings 645 276 336 359 445 Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 166 146 125 137 139 Interest on subordinated debt 986 986 985 985 985 Total interest expense 4,457 3,623 3,555 3,767 3,888 Net interest income 46,826 43,522 42,744 45,496 42,747 Provision for loan losses 907 2,952 2,472 1,103 (560 ) Net interest income after provision for loan 45,919 40,570 40,272 44,393 43,307 Non-interest income: Wealth management revenues 5,473 5,975 6,261 4,204 5,016 Insurance commissions 5,641 7,104 4,150 3,932 4,988 Service charges 2,236 2,056 2,067 1,838 1,539 Securities gains, net 2 - 36 11 73 Mortgage banking revenues 289 444 890 1,477 1,691 ATM/debit card revenue 3,214 2,898 3,074 3,060 3,141 Other 1,704 2,611 1,646 1,837 1,836 Total non-interest income 18,559 21,088 18,124 16,359 18,284 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 25,768 24,302 20,424 21,092 24,908 Net occupancy and equipment expense 6,073 6,155 5,712 5,382 5,482 Net other real estate owned (income) expense 218 (33 ) 315 1,507 1,966 FDIC insurance 436 426 406 268 478 Amortization of intangible assets 1,633 1,522 1,462 1,414 1,295 Stationary and supplies 325 311 311 299 235 Legal and professional expense 1,885 1,734 1,811 1,878 1,639 Marketing and donations 706 873 1,915 679 507 Other 4,471 5,098 4,038 3,802 9,503 Total non-interest expense 41,515 40,388 36,394 36,321 46,013 Income before income taxes 22,963 21,270 22,002 24,431 15,578 Income taxes 5,205 4,654 5,168 6,105 3,357 Net income $ 17,758 $ 16,616 $ 16,834 $ 18,326 $ 12,221 Per Share Information Basic earnings per common share $ 0.87 $ 0.86 $ 0.93 $ 1.01 $ 0.68 Diluted earnings per common share 0.86 0.86 0.93 1.01 0.68 Weighted average shares outstanding 20,448,799 19,295,860 18,086,949 18,083,126 18,067,190 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 20,529,523 19,358,457 18,135,380 18,136,146 18,120,210

FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.

Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Loan Portfolio Construction and land development $ 141,072 $ 131,504 $ 145,118 $ 180,061 $ 141,568 Farm real estate loans 350,159 280,993 279,272 278,788 277,362 1-4 Family residential properties 424,230 417,232 400,313 412,565 394,902 Multifamily residential properties 330,600 369,926 298,942 306,911 274,910 Commercial real estate 1,976,654 1,965,321 1,666,198 1,583,255 1,480,198 Loans secured by real estate 3,222,715 3,164,976 2,789,843 2,761,580 2,568,940 Agricultural operating loans 142,406 121,708 151,484 126,534 123,101 Commercial and industrial loans 1,036,987 935,454 832,008 835,860 864,554 Consumer loans 94,828 89,685 78,442 80,064 84,541 All other loans 151,727 142,738 143,746 143,731 155,168 Total loans 4,648,663 4,454,561 3,995,523 3,947,769 3,796,304 Deposit Portfolio Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 1,369,756 $ 1,373,881 $ 1,246,673 $ 1,242,950 $ 1,157,009 Interest bearing demand deposits 1,453,932 1,482,556 1,452,765 1,416,361 1,418,717 Savings deposits 683,944 685,228 626,523 612,404 598,232 Money Market 1,158,724 1,280,129 1,068,473 1,075,852 842,771 Time deposits 652,622 665,511 562,052 640,995 722,593 Total deposits 5,318,978 5,487,305 4,956,486 4,988,562 4,739,322 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 19,981 $ 22,465 $ 22,036 $ 27,723 $ 30,410 Non-performing assets 24,190 27,269 27,055 33,359 37,648 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 307 (5 ) 1,800 1,717 261 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 295.66 % 260.29 % 248.03 % 194.72 % 179.54 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding 1.27 % 1.31 % 1.37%1 1.39%1 1.50%1 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.43 % 0.50 % 0.55 % 0.70 % 0.80 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.36 % 0.41 % 0.45 % 0.55 % 0.65 % Special Mention loans 35,849 64,160 66,235 76,222 86,915 Substandard and Doubtful loans 38,155 38,801 46,862 51,119 56,387 Common Share Data Common shares outstanding 20,448,799 20,437,183 18,080,303 18,083,126 18,078,474 Book value per common share $ 30.63 $ 32.61 $ 35.06 $ 34.69 $ 34.08 Tangible book value per common share(2) 22.17 24.07 27.24 26.80 26.33 Market price of stock 35.67 38.49 42.79 41.06 40.51 Key Performance Ratios and Metrics End of period earning assets $ 6,024,815 $ 6,038,542 $ 5,504,517 $ 5,542,199 $ 5,269,882 Average earning assets 5,975,821 5,817,752 5,539,819 5,396,239 5,380,411 Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent) 3.50 % 3.33 % 3.37 % 3.67 % 3.52 % Average rate on cost of funds 0.30 % 0.26 % 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.30 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(2) 3.20 % 3.07 % 3.11 % 3.38 % 3.22 % Return on average assets 1.08 % 1.05 % 1.12 % 1.25 % 0.84 % Return on average common equity 11.02 % 9.95 % 10.74 % 11.67 % 8.00 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)(2) 58.45 % 58.59 % 55.75 % 52.73 % 59.91 % Full-time equivalent employees 1,025 1,050 965 960 960 1Excludes Paycheck Protection Loans 2Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.

FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Net Interest Margin (In thousands, unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 QTD Average Average Balance Interest Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS Interest bearing deposits $ 52,006 $ 89 0.69 % Federal funds sold 4,660 6 0.52 % Certificates of deposits investments 1,912 10 2.10 % Investment Securities: Taxable (total less municipals) 1,098,389 5,346 1.95 % Tax-exempt (Municipals) 337,261 2,882 3.42 % Loans (net of unearned income) 4,481,593 43,749 3.92 % Total interest earning assets 5,975,821 52,082 3.50 % NONEARNING ASSETS Cash and due from banks 114,362 Premises and equipment 89,605 Other nonearning assets 442,860 Allowance for loan losses (58,744 ) Total assets $ 6,563,904 INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Demand deposits $ 2,656,507 $ 1,804 0.27 % Savings deposits 684,708 124 0.07 % Time deposits 646,565 595 0.37 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,987,780 2,523 0.25 % Repurchase agreements 178,632 137 0.31 % FHLB advances 230,636 640 1.11 % Federal funds purchased 1,341 5 1.50 % Subordinated debt 94,451 986 4.19 % Jr. subordinated debentures 19,252 166 3.46 % Other debt 55 - 0.00 % Total borrowings 524,367 1,934 1.48 % Total interest bearing liabilities 4,512,147 4,457 0.40 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Demand deposits 1,363,548 Average cost of funds 0.30 % Other liabilities 43,900 Stockholders' equity 644,309 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 6,563,904 Net Interest Earnings / Spread $ 47,625 3.10 % Impact of Non-Interest Bearing Funds 0.10 % Tax effected yield on interest earning assets 3.20 %

FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Net interest income as reported $ 46,826 $ 43,522 $ 42,744 $ 45,496 $ 42,747 Net interest income, (tax equivalent) 47,625 44,292 43,492 46,165 43,359 Average earning assets 5,975,821 5,817,752 5,539,819 5,396,239 5,380,411 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.20 % 3.07 % 3.11 % 3.38 % 3.22 % Common stockholder's equity $ 626,268 $ 666,385 $ 633,894 $ 627,225 $ 616,066 Goodwill and intangibles, net 172,871 174,499 141,376 142,656 139,995 Common shares outstanding 20,449 20,437 18,080 18,083 18,078 Tangible Book Value per common share $ 22.17 $ 24.07 $ 27.24 $ 26.80 $ 26.33