First Mid Bank & Trust Explains the "Remodel versus Relocate" Debate

St. Louis, MO (June 20, 2024) In today's housing market, it's not uncommon to consider the debate of "remodel versus relocate." First Mid Bank & Trust (First Mid) understands that homeowners frequently weigh the benefits of upgrading their current residence against the advantages of moving to a new property.

Erica Pallardy, Mortgage Loan Officer at First Mid, said it's essential to thoroughly evaluate the options before making a final decision. Relatively high mortgage rates and a lack of inventory across the country are continuing to make it difficult for people to buy houses, added Pallardy. These issues are leading to an increase in homeowners deciding to forego buying a new home and instead make renovations to their current one by utilizing a home equity line of credit (HELOC).

Pallardy noted conventional mortgages are loans taken to purchase a house, whereas a HELOC is when someone borrows equity from their current home to use as funds to remodel, among other uses. Homeowners receive a percentage of their home's value minus what they owe on their mortgage with a HELOC, establishing an approved line of credit for which they qualify. Funds can be accessed when needed and the amount paid back is based on the outstanding balance.

"In today's housing market, even when a customer is pre-approved for a mortgage, just finding a house can be hard," said Pallardy. "There are quite a few homeowners who decide to remodel their current home with a HELOC instead of buying a new house with a mortgage. Home equity lines of credit can be used for a variety of purposes. I've seen people remodel their entire house. I've also seen people remodel their bathrooms, update their appliances, or do entire kitchen remodels. Homeowners can also use these lines of credit for an addition to their house. Those who are thinking about moving to a new home might want to evaluate whether the things making them want to relocate could actually be fixed by remodeling. In that case, a HELOC would be a good option to consider."

Within the home equity sphere, there are also renovation loans, which differ from a line of credit. A renovation loan is still based on the value of the home, but it also takes into account how much the home will be worth after the renovations are complete. Pallardy said while securing a renovation loan, the homeowner will give the bank an itemized list of what they're getting done to the home, which will be sent to an appraiser to determine the extra equity.

"When deciding between a home equity line of credit versus a renovation loan, it just really depends on if they need that extra equity or not," Pallardy said. "We control the dispersion of funds on a renovation loan, but those with a home equity line of credit have full access to the funds and can manage them however they want."

Pallardy said both relocating and remodeling are viable options and added First Mid's excellent customer service can help navigate the waters for those who aren't sure which option is right for them.

