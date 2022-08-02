Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMBH   US3208661062

FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.

(FMBH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:17 2022-08-02 pm EDT
37.59 USD   -1.53%
12:02pFIRST MID BANCSHARES : Bob Weber To Retire From First Mid After 43 Years
PU
07/28FIRST MID-ILLINOIS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28FIRST MID BANCSHARES : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Mid Bancshares : Bob Weber To Retire From First Mid After 43 Years

08/02/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 2, 2022

Media Contact: Tim Bill

Investor Contact: Aaron Holt

Director of Marketing

Director of Shareholder Relations

309-590-3025

217-258-0463

tbill@firstmid.com

aholt@firstmid.com

BOB WEBER TO RETIRE FROM FIRST MID AFTER 43 YEARS

MATTOON, IL - Bob Weber, Regional Bank President at First Mid Bank & Trust, will be retiring on Friday, September 2nd, after 43 years of dedicated service to the company.

"Bob has been a consummate professional and incredibly valuable member of our team in Coles County throughout his career with us," says Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at First Mid. "He has worked with countless local businesses to help them start and grow their business. While we are sad to see him step away from First Mid and move on to the next chapter of his life, we wish him the best in his retirement. We are forever grateful for his service to our organization, our customers, and his fellow team members."

Weber joined First Mid in 1979, working in the installment loan department. Since then, his banking expertise and service excellence earned him the position of Regional Bank President for the Central region of First Mid's footprint. During his long-tenured career with the company, he earned the Chairman's Award for Excellence - the highest honor an associate can receive at First Mid.

In addition, Jason Tucker has been promoted to the position of Mattoon Community President. In his new role, Tucker will work closely with both the lending and deposit teams to meet the financial needs of the Mattoon community. He joined First Mid in 1994 and previously held the position of Commercial Lender.

Tucker earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business with a major in Finance from Eastern Illinois University. He is active in several organizations and nonprofit boards, serving as treasurer of Coles County Crime Stoppers, board member of CEAD Council, committee member of Mattoon Chamber of Commerce, and member of Mattoon in Motion Robust Economy Committee.

About First Mid Bancshares, Inc.: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, and First Mid Wealth Management Company. First Mid is a $6.7 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite

of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, and Texas, and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to our customers and communities and has done so over the last 157 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at firstmid.com.

Disclaimer

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 16:01:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
