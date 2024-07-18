FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contact: Stephanie Meier Senior Director of Marketing 815.986.7164stephanie.meier@firstmid.com

Cheryl Davis Joins First Mid Insurance Group

Belvidere, IL (July 18, 2024) First Mid Insurance Group (FMIG), a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions, is pleased to welcome Cheryl Davis as a Senior Solutions Account Executive, serving communities within the First Mid footprint in Northern Illinois and Wisconsin.

In her new role, Davis will be responsible for expanding Medicare services, providing expert guidance to clients, and ensuring they receive the best coverage tailored to their needs. With a deep understanding of the complexities of Medicare plans, she is well-equipped to help clients navigate their options and make informed decisions.

Having held several successful leadership roles with non-profit organizations working with senior adults and their Medicare insurance, Davis's expertise includes a thorough understanding of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Prescription Drug Plans. While earning a Master of Health Sciences degree, her passion to continue educating and empowering the senior population to take charge of their healthcare insurance and financial well-being led her to obtaining her health and life insurance license. Prior to joining FMIG, Davis served as an independent insurance broker for a family-owned business.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cheryl to our team," said Clay Dean, CEO at First Mid Insurance Group. "Her extensive knowledge and dedication to client service align perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional insurance solutions. We are confident she will play a key role in enhancing our Medicare offerings and supporting clients in our Northern Region."

Active in her community, Davis is a dedicated volunteer who serves both her church and several community organizations. Her office is in the First Mid Bank & Trust banking center at 2141 N. State St. in Belvidere, IL. Davis can also be reached at 815-544-5220 or toll-free at 800-373-7505.

About First Mid Insurance Group: First Mid Insurance Group, a top-10bank-owned insurance agency in the nation, is one of the largest independent brokers in the Midwest with locations in communities throughout Illinois, Missouri, and Wisconsin. Committed to helping customers with their risk management needs, the team of over 100 professionals collaborates to make an impact in tailored insurance and benefits solutions for commercial and retail clients and has done so since 1913. For more information, visit www.firstmidinsurance.com.

About First Mid Bancshares, Inc.: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc., and First Mid Wealth Management Company. First Mid is a $7.7 billion community-focused organization that provides financial services including banking, insurance, wealth management, brokerage, and ag services through a network of locations in Illinois, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin, and a loan production office in Indiana. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to our customers and communities and has done so since 1865.